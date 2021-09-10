Katie Holmes Stunned in a Cutout Dress and Sneakers During New York Fashion Week

In case you needed a little visual reminder that Katie Holmes is the fashion icon we all need and probably don't deserve, the actress and producer recently attended the opening of the Vacheron Constantin New York flagship in an outfit that could just become as iconic as her unforgettable cardigan/bra moment.

New York Fashion Week events have been kicking off in the last few days, and this is no laughing matter for Holmes. She perfectly rose to the occasion, showing up in an artfully cutout ankle-length black dress with lace-up halter straps. She covered up the risqué cutouts with a cool-girl black button up, which she left open, and dressed the whole look down with some white sneakers.

Holmes wore her hair in a half-up do and rocked a beautiful makeup look, with rosy cheeks, lipstick and glittery eyeshadow. Even though I know how much thought and work must have gone into this look, I can't help thinking she looks like she fell out of bed and was somehow already this fabulous. Cue jealous sigh.

Bennett Raglin Getty Images

Bennett Raglin Getty Images

When she posted a series of dreamy photos of herself in the Vacheron Constantin event look on Instagram, her followers flocked to gush over them. "Beautiful inside and out," wrote Patti Smith, while Alyssa Milano called Holmes "GORGEOUS."

Of course, it's Katie Holmes during NYFW we're talking about, so there are already plenty more photos of her wearing outfits each more beautiful than the last while attending a plethora of glamorous events.

Here she is in a bright turquoise tea dress and leopard print mary-janes alongside Beanie Feldstein at a Kate Spade pop-up party:

Cindy Ord Getty Images

And at Iris Apfel's 100th birthday party with H&M in a beige sweater with glittery embellishments and tailored black pants:

Taylor Hill Getty Images

Patrick McMullan Getty Images

And backstage at the Christian Siriano fashion show in a sparkly suit:

Jamie McCarthy Getty Images

NYFW goes on till Sept. 12, so hopefully Holmes has plenty more gorgeous looks like these ones up her embellished sleeve.

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

