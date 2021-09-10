Today's Top Stories
1
Our Favorite Looks From New York Fashion Week
2
Ann Curry on Reporting in the Aftermath of 9/11
3
Love Has Lost: Inside a Conspiritualist Cult
4
The Eyeshadow Palettes Beauty Editors Swear By
5
Fall Vacation Spots to Get Some Fresh Air

Katie Holmes Stunned in a Cutout Dress and Sneakers During New York Fashion Week

Is this a new cardigan/bra moment?

By Iris Goldsztajn
new york, new york september 08 katie holmes attends the vacheron constantin flagship grand opening on september 08, 2021 in new york city photo by bennett raglingetty images
Bennett RaglinGetty Images

In case you needed a little visual reminder that Katie Holmes is the fashion icon we all need and probably don't deserve, the actress and producer recently attended the opening of the Vacheron Constantin New York flagship in an outfit that could just become as iconic as her unforgettable cardigan/bra moment.

New York Fashion Week events have been kicking off in the last few days, and this is no laughing matter for Holmes. She perfectly rose to the occasion, showing up in an artfully cutout ankle-length black dress with lace-up halter straps. She covered up the risqué cutouts with a cool-girl black button up, which she left open, and dressed the whole look down with some white sneakers.

Holmes wore her hair in a half-up do and rocked a beautiful makeup look, with rosy cheeks, lipstick and glittery eyeshadow. Even though I know how much thought and work must have gone into this look, I can't help thinking she looks like she fell out of bed and was somehow already this fabulous. Cue jealous sigh.

new york, new york september 08 katie holmes attends the vacheron constantin flagship grand opening on september 08, 2021 in new york city photo by bennett raglingetty images
Bennett RaglinGetty Images
new york, new york september 08 katie holmes attends the vacheron constantin flagship grand opening on september 08, 2021 in new york city photo by bennett raglingetty images
Bennett RaglinGetty Images

When she posted a series of dreamy photos of herself in the Vacheron Constantin event look on Instagram, her followers flocked to gush over them. "Beautiful inside and out," wrote Patti Smith, while Alyssa Milano called Holmes "GORGEOUS."

Of course, it's Katie Holmes during NYFW we're talking about, so there are already plenty more photos of her wearing outfits each more beautiful than the last while attending a plethora of glamorous events.

Here she is in a bright turquoise tea dress and leopard print mary-janes alongside Beanie Feldstein at a Kate Spade pop-up party:

new york, new york september 08 katie holmes l and beanie feldstein are seen during the kate spade new york popup installation vip opening party for nyfw the shows at gansevoort plaza on september 08, 2021 in new york city photo by cindy ordgetty images for nyfw the shows
Cindy OrdGetty Images

And at Iris Apfel's 100th birthday party with H&M in a beige sweater with glittery embellishments and tailored black pants:

new york, new york september 09 katie holmes attends iris apfels 100th birthday celebration at central park tower on september 09, 2021 in new york city photo by taylor hillgetty images
Taylor HillGetty Images
new york, new york september 09 iris apfel and katie holmes attend iris apfels 100th birthday party at central park tower on september 09, 2021 in new york city photo by patrick mcmullangetty images for central park tower
Patrick McMullanGetty Images

And backstage at the Christian Siriano fashion show in a sparkly suit:

new york, new york september 07 katie holmes poses backstage at the christian siriano ss2022 fashion show at gotham hall on september 07, 2021 in new york city photo by jamie mccarthygetty images for christian siriano
Jamie McCarthyGetty Images

NYFW goes on till Sept. 12, so hopefully Holmes has plenty more gorgeous looks like these ones up her embellished sleeve.

Related Stories
Katie Holmes Loves Your Dad's Fave Shoe
Katie Holmes Strolls NYC in Statement Camel Coat
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Bennifer Looked Gorg at the Venice Film Festival
Victoria Beckham Shared a Sweet Family Moment
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Selena Gomez Looked Radiant in an Orange Dress
Bennifer Got Cozy on a Boat in Europe Again
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Might Be Engaged
North Just Hilariously Exposed Kim K's Fake Voice
Lorde Says She's "Not Built for Pop Star Life"
Jennifer Lawrence Is Pregnant With Her First Child
Lily Collins Has Married Charlie McDowell
Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Are Expecting a Baby