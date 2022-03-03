Katie Holmes Wore a White Pantsuit With Just a Bra Underneath, Because She's Katie Holmes
Yes to all of this.
Every time Katie Holmes attends an event, you just know it's going to be a festival of fashion inspo.
Showing up to the RiseNY official grand opening celebration, Holmes' outfit was serendipitously in keeping with her now-cult matching bra and cardigan 'fit by Khaite.
The actress wore a tailored white businesslike pantsuit, but dressed it up for a party with Barbie pink, silky, slingy kitten heels by The Row (via the Daily Mail). Also, she wore nothing but a black bra underneath, sealing her status as queen of the underwear-as-outerwear look.
Holmes wore her shoulder-length hair in cool-girl beachy waves, and sported a pink-toned makeup look, including a lipstick that matched her super fun shoes. She accessorized with a large gold chain, a "K" pendant, and a crystal pendant (which, to my untrained eye, looks like rose quartz).
Here's a look back at some other iconic looks from the celeb for you. There was this super warm-looking camel coat paired with casual jeans and sneakers for a walk around the city in 2021:
And this cutout dress from a store opening in September 2021:
And another perfect coat moment while out on a walk with ex-boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr.:
And many, many more.
If you're wondering what on Earth RiseNY is anyway, it's an immersive journey that promises to "lift and connect you to New York City’s most famous sites and moments." It includes a documentary viewing and a "flight" above the city (it sounds like a rollercoaster ride to me).
