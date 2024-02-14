Staple pieces are often the hallmark of Katie Holmes ' street style aesthetic, but don’t underestimate her ability to make a statement. While attending the Michael Kors New York Fashion Week show on February 13, she did just that.

Sitting alongside Blake Lively and Gabrielle Union in the front row, Holmes wore a black semi-sheer lace maxi dress from Michael Kors’ previous Spring/Summer 2024 line. She layered her dress over a black bralette and high-waisted underwear for a peek-a-boo lingerie moment, and kept herself warm with an oversized black blazer. To embellish her monochromatic outfit, the Dawson’s Creek actress carried a white and gold clutch in hand while wearing matching white open-toed sandals.

Katie Holmes attends the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2024 runway show in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Holmes has been a long-time endorser of lingerie dressing. This NYFW season, the barely-there aesthetic is even more central to her personal style.

Holmes kicked off New York Fashion Week by attending the opening of Chanel's first-ever U.S. Watches & Fine Jewelry Flagship Boutique , arriving on the red carpet in a coordinating cashmere cardigan and pants set. She left most of her top unbuttoned to subtly reveal a black lace bralette underneath.

Days before, Holmes kicked off New York Fashion Week at the Chanel Fine Jewelry opening in Manhattan. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Days later, at the Ulla Johnson Fall/Winter 2024 show—which happened the same day as the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11th—Holmes approached the lingerie look from a different angle. Instead of exposed bralettes and briefs, she channeled pajama chic in the label's white satin co-ord, featuring a lace halter top and an asymmetrical skirt. She contrasted the dreamy silhouette with a pair of black croc-embossed boots.

Although New York Fashion Week is coming to a close, Holmes’ lingerie dressing streak might just be getting started.