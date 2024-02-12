Last night's Super Bowl LVIII marked the end of Taylor Swift's game-day style reign for the season, and naturally, the megastar had to go out with a bang. This culminated in Swift wearing $9,940 worth of personalized Travis Kelce accessories to the big game, including a custom Judith Leiber football clutch, custom Louboutin boots, and a diamond-encrusted ’87’ pendant necklace from Stephanie Gottlieb. The 'bejeweled' accessories deserve to be admired piece by piece.
True to form, Swift wore an array of ruby red jewels in honor of the Kansas City Chiefs, but her '87' pendant necklace was certainly the most sentimental. The diamond piece was made custom for Swift by the NYC-based jewelry brand Stephanie Gottlieb, with a price tag of $4,250. She also sported a diamond tennis choker from the same designer.
Though there weren't many pictures of it, Swift's bag for the day was a blinged-out football clutch featuring another '87', which was made just for her by the handbag designer Judith Leiber. The $4,495 clutch was gifted to Swift by none other than Shaquille O'Neal, which the former basketball player revealed via Instagram.
One more Swift accessory wasn't revealed until near the end of the game, when the "Maroon" singer walked out onto the field to celebrate Kelce's win. Finally out of her private box, fans could see her custom pair of Louboutin Eleonor Suede Ankle Boots. The black booties featured another bedazzled red and yellow '87, ' which—if you haven't picked up by now—is Kelce's number. Swift is almost always wearing a pair of Louboutins, so it's no surprise she went custom for the biggest game of the season.
Loyal Swift fashion expert Sarah Chapelle, aka @taylorswiftstyled on Instagram, pointed out the block heel is a much more ideal option for running out onto the field, compared to the stiletto heel she wore to the AFC Championship game. Seems like the history-making singer is learning just like any other WAG, right?
As for the rest of Swift's Super Bowl look, she kept things fairly simple, wearing a pair of Area black denim jeans with a Dion Lee corseted top and a Kansas City Chiefs jacket from Erin Andrews' fashion line, WEAR by Erin Andrews.
While this might be the last look from Swift for this football season, it may not be the last ever—Swelce's love story is still being written. Now, we just need to see Travis Kelce arrive at the new leg of the Era's tour with a bedazzled look to call it even.
Melony Forcier is a New York City-based freelance writer specializing in fashion and beauty. Her work has appeared in Byrdie, Brides, Allure, InStyle, and Who What Wear.
