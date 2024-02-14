Blake Lively is a fashion queen—especially when it comes to Michael Kors.

The actress just showed up to the designer's latest show in New York on Feb. 13, and made an undeniable case for giraffe print.

For the NYFW event, Lively wore a white and brown animal print trench coat and matching mini skirt with a simple brown shirt and square-toed brown knee boots. As the kids might say, she ate and left not one crumb.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Gossip Girl alum attended the show alongside her sister Robyn Lively, and sat in the front row with all your usual suspects: Anna Wintour, Brie Larson, Rachel Brosnahan, Katie Holmes, and Gabrielle Union, among others.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During the event, Lively spoke to Vogue about her love of fashion—which she joked is getting a little out of hand these days.

"I’m a hoarder, but I like to call it a collector," she said. "It’s a real problem. I need to stop."

The actress has a long-standing relationship with Michael Kors, which she also addressed in her conversation with Vogue.

"He was the first person who showed up for me, and included me, and invited me to the party," she said. "So I will always and forever show up for him."

It's not the first time Lively has expressed her enduring gratitude for the designer.

In her end-of-year Instagram post for 2023, she joked, "Only @michaelkors could get me to squeeze into gold sequins way too soon after having a baby."

And in 2020, she declared, "@michaelkors I will get outta pajamas for you, and only you, any day."

So. Happy Fashion Week to Lively and all who celebrate! Now onto London.