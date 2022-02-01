Katy Perry Paired a Striped Knit With Red Leather in NYC

On the heels of her glossy, high-octane SNL performance last weekend, Katy Perry stepped out with husband Orlando Bloom to see the Broadway show "American Utopia" at the St. James Theater in New York City.

We love any public appearance by the superstar, but we especially love witnessing one of her fashion moments. This time, Perry donned a knitted, striped midi dress by Italian luxury fashion brand Marni, which she paired with a bright-red faux leather coat and matching boots. The latter were reminiscent of her the form-fitting red bodysuit she wore for her SNL performance, demonstrating Perry's impressive ability to remain on-brand all weekend long.

Pairing knits and leather, though? Incredible. We love the way the leather toughened up what could have otherwise been a homely winter look. Likewise, the knitted dress prevents the coat-boots combination from looking too campy and softens it for daytime wear. The genius of this look is in its counter-intuitive mixing of textures and patterns: Plush with smooth, shiny with matte, patterned with plain. It inspires us to throw open our closets and reconsider how we can wear our favorite pieces in innovative new ways.

If you're looking to replicate the look exactly, we have bad news for you: The Marni dress and red Materiel coat are both sold out. But you know I wouldn't leave you hanging, so here's a round-up of some excellent alternatives so you can steal Perry's look for the next time you're out on the town.

The Coat

(Image credit: Future)

This look by eco-friendly brand Materiel was released as part of their Fall-Winter 2021 Collection. The red version is sold out, but you can still purchase the look in green or black or green. If you're like me, though, and you love an eye-popping red, check out these alternatives.

The Dress

(Image credit: Future)

If, like me, you live in the Northeast, then a wool midi dress sounds perfect right about now. Horizontal stripes are also a great go-to way of incorporating classic French style into any look. We've included both muted and colorful options below, of which Katy Perry herself would surely approve.

The Shoes

(Image credit: Future)

Check out the exact pair of Stuart Weitzman boots that Perry rocks below, or if your size isn't in stock (they're selling out fast!), try another one of the brands we found.