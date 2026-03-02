The 2026 Actor Awards best-dressed list promised a shake-up before the night even started. This year, nominees including Teyana Taylor, Jenna Ortega, and Keri Russell had a red carpet fashion assignment: Follow the ceremony's first-ever dress code.

"Reimagining Hollywood Glamour from the '20s and '30s" was the directive. And no, it didn't end up requiring a sea of flapper-inspired slips and fringe to make the 2026 Actor Awards best-dressed list. The Fashion Month runways—and connections to major houses like Chanel, Dior, and Prada—allowed several guests to meet the requirements while staying true to their personal style. Rose Byrne and stylist Kate Young sourced an angelic look from Chanel's latest Metiers d'Art collection, while Chase Infiniti worked her ongoing Louis Vuitton collaboration to source a shimmering gold gown and matching beaded cap.

A few stars branched out from traditional Old Hollywood codes to equally chic effect—like Quinta Brunson in a custom Gabriela Hearst gown painted in halves: one stark white, the other black. Or, Love Story star Sarah Pidgeon, who swapped Carolyn Besette-Kennedy minimalism for off-the-runway Balenciaga.

From Gwyneth Paltrow in Givenchy to Teyana Taylor in custom Thom Browne, this event delivered opulence in every form. Ahead, see how the best-dressed stars from the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet handled the "Hollywood glamour" dress code their way.

Teyana Taylor wearing custom Thom Browne

Teyana Tayor arrives on the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor's arrival on the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet was almost outshined by her adorable date: her daughter, Rue Shumpert. Still, the pair's adorable joint interview gave Taylor plenty of airtime for showing off every angle of her custom Thom Browne dress. The One Battle After Another star approaches each and every red carpet ready to challenge herself and push her style limits: Tonight, she went the distance in a dress fusing a trompe l'oeil, painted-on bodice with a liquid sequin skirt.

Michelle Williams wearing Prada

Michelle Williams arrives on the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Michelle Williams is taking home an Actor Award for her performance in Dying for Sex and a best-dressed accolade. Williams tapped Prada for a custom twist on the year's apron dress trend—but rather than neutrals like on Prada and Miu Miu's runways, she chose a peony-pink silk organza coated in micro sequins and crystals.

Kate Hudson wearing Valentino

Kate Hudson arrives on the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Song Sung Blue actor Kate Hudson would have already made this list in her cut-out Valentino gown alone. But then jeweler Emily P. Wheeler supplied approximately $500,000-worth of custom diamond jewelry, and it ascended to another plane. Actors rarely have bespoke jewels made for their red carpets, even when they're nominated. As stylist Sophie Lopez told Marie Claire , "To collaborate directly with Emily to design an entirely original suite specifically for Kate allowed us to approach the look with complete intention."

Rhea Seehorn wearing Louis Vuitton

Rhea Seehorn arrives on the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rhea Seehorn plays the unhappiest person on Earth on Pluribus. On the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet, she's a beam of joy in custom Louis Vuitton. Following her Golden Globes win in a trophy-inspired gown, she picked a similarly sculpted look at the March 1 ceremony—swapping a gilded fabric for rich, midnight brocade.

Wunmi Mosaku wearing custom Louis Vuitton

Wunmi Mosaku arrives on the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

No one is doing maternity red carpet dressing like Sinners star Wunmi Mosaku. She's been a best-dressed regular throughout awards season, extending her streak at the 2026 Actor Awards in custom Louis Vuitton. The moment two assistants joined her to arrange the tails of her red shoulder wrap, it was clear: Mosaku and her darling plus-one understood the dress code.

Chase Sui Wonders wearing Miss Sohee Couture

Chase Sui Wonders arrives on the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Studio would go on to win big at the 2026 Actor Awards, including for Comedy Ensemble. But cast member Chase Sui Wonders was already a winner when she hit the red carpet in this Miss Sohee Couture gown. The sculpted cups and shimmering floral print were just the start of her Old Hollywood homages; the vintage-loving actress even committed to the look with a wavy, slicked-back hairstyle and delicate drop earrings.

Rose Byrne wearing Chanel Métiers d'Art

Rose Byrne arrives on the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chanel's latest Métiers d'Art collection has been racking up the red carpet credentials, from Kendall Jenner to Sarah Pidgeon and now, If I Had Legs, I'd Kick You star Rose Byrne. She and stylist Kate Young pulled look 81 from Chanel's subway runway, an angelic white dress with a subtle drop waist coated in silver embellishments. Byrne will have more to say about the look in an exclusive edition of Marie Claire's The Close-Up column—stay tuned.

Chase Infiniti wearing Louis Vuitton

Chase Infiniti arrives on the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There are no limits on the creativity between One Battle After Another star Chase Infiniti, stylists Wayman + Micah, and the house of Louis Vuitton. The duo reunited once again for the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet, and sent Infiniti back to the best-dressed list in a glittering, long-sleeve dress with a sculpted, mini mermaid skirt. Infiniti said it's her way of bringing the immortal Josephine Baker back to the red carpet spotlight—including her coordinating beaded cap.

Gwyneth Paltrow wearing Givenchy

Gwyneth Paltrow arrives on the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She's back! After nearly 26 long years, Gwyneth Paltrow returned to her first Actor Awards red carpet since 2000 in a dress that was well worth the wait. Paltrow, nominated alongside the cast of Marty Supreme for an ensemble award, combined 1920s-esque lace with her signature minimalism in the form of a Givenchy by Sarah Burton gown. Between the navel-grazing neckline and the full, balletic skirt, every stitch of Paltrow's gown arrived in perfect proportion. GP, we missed you.

Yerin Ha wearing Balenciaga

Yerin Ha arrives on the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fresh off her first season of Bridgerton, Yerin Ha is on her way to becoming the diamond of the awards circuit. She tapped stylist Holly White for a refreshing alternative to the usual red carpet gowns: a two-piece top and pants from Balenciaga's latest runway. A few women on the carpet wore tuxedos, but this set was an even bigger swerve, thanks to the fringe dripping from the shoulders to her torso.

Viola Davis wearing Gucci

Viola Davis arrives on the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to E! correspondents on the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet, Viola Davis said she wanted to feel like "a queen." Her custom Gucci dress definitely looked regal while checking the "Hollywood glamour" box. On a carpet where black, white, and champagne gowns were in heavy supply, her metallic pleated gown (and that diamond and emerald choker necklace!) packed a punch.

Demi Moore wearing Schiaparelli Couture

Demi Moore arrives on the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just a few days ago, Demi Moore was sitting front-row at Demna's Gucci runway debut in skintight leather. Tonight at the 2026 Actor Awards, she's walking the red carpet in Schiaparelli Couture, styled by Brad Goreski. This gown's train is an explosion of tulle, and of joy: a bit of early twentieth-century showgirl mixed with thoroughly 2026 drama.

Hannah Einbinder wearing Willy Chavarria

Hannah Einbinder arrives on the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hacks star Hannah Einbinder's take on the "Reimagining Hollywood Glamour" dress code was no laughing matter. She tapped Willy Chavarria for a strong-shouldered, textured black gown with a surprise in the back: a pale blue cape that flowed behind her as she took her seat.

Sarah Pidgeon wearing Balenciaga

Sarah Pidgeon arrives on the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marie Claire cover star Sarah Pidgeon is on a generational red carpet run. Since debuting as Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in Love Story, she's pulled everything from Chanel runway looks to fresh pieces by Prada, Khaite, and more. At the 2026 Actor Awards, she did minimalism her way with a drop-waist pink gown from Balenciaga's latest runway collection. The shape is a nod to the popular shapes of the dress code's appointed era (the 1920s and 1930s), but the strapless silhouette and bubble hem are very 2026. Trust: With stylist Emma Jade Morrison's help, Pidgeon's on her way to becoming a style icon on the level of the character she plays.

Quinta Brunson wearing custom Gabriela Hearst

Quinta Brunson arrives on the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson pulled off PhD-level minimalism at the 2026 Actor Awards. Two striking, simple halves of the strong-shouldered Gabriela Hearst dress made a complete (and elegant) whole. All stylist Jessica Paster needed to add were Jimmy Choo shoes and a sprinkle of Tiffany & Co. diamonds.

Mia Goth wearing Dior

Mia Goth arrives at the 2026 Actor Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mia Goth's wardrobe in the Actor Awards-nominated Frankenstein involved spooky twists on naked dressing and gowns accentuated by X-ray patterns. But on the 2026 red carpet, she limited the period-piece references to a detachable, ruffled bustle. Otherwise, her Dior by Jonathan Anderson gown looked like a modern twist on 1920s slip dresses, from the slim-fitting silhouette to the all-over beading.