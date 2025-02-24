Keri Russell smoldered on the 2025 SAG Awards red carpet, where she's nominated in the Best TV Drama Actress category for The Diplomat. Styled like she was channeling her onscreen alter-ego en route to a state dinner, the 48-year-old wore a plunging black gown with a rosette detail at the shoulder, a high slit, and a slim black belt cinching the waist. She accessorized the Zuhair Murad dress—which comes from the Lebanese designer's Fall/Winter 2024 ready-to-wear collection—with a cascading pair of diamond earrings, a diamond tennis bracelet, and black slingback heels.

As for her glam, Russell tapped hairstylist Brian Magallones to give her a tousled brunette blowout using Living Proof products. Makeup artist Tina Turnbow topped off the sultry ensemble with a shimmering silver smokey eye, a dusting of pink blush, and a matching pink lip courtesy of BeautyPie.

Keri Russell wears a black one-shoulder gown and matching slingback heels at the 2025 SAG Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Russell has truly lived a thousand lives throughout her career. She played a pregnant pie-baking diner waitress in Waitress; a socially awkward Jane Austen superfan in Austenland; a single mother at war with a cocaine-hungry bear in Cocaine Bear, and an undercover agent in The Americans. But her portrayal of Kate Wyler—a tenacious ambassador to the U.K. who's secretly being groomed to become vice president—on The Diplomat has propelled Russell to new heights both professionally and sartorially.

At the 2025 Critics Choice Awards, for instance, she method-dressed as a political appointee in a Chanel white tweed skirt suit accessorized with a low bun and black pumps.

Keri Russell wears a Chanel white tweed jacket and matching skirt at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the 2025 Golden Globes, she doubled down on power dressing with a plunging white Stéphane Rolland dress that featured a built-in cape, structured shoulders, and a waist-cinching belt. She topped the ensemble off with pointy black Aquazurra heels, Lagos jewelry, and slick chignon. "I like handsome, chic clothes," she said of the look to Women's Wear Daily on the red carpet.

Keri Russell wears a Stéphane Rolland cape dress with statement shoulder pads at the 2025 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a clever imitation of prominent female politicians throughout history, Keri Russell's character on The Diplomat replies on an unimpeachable outfit formula of black or navy suits and silk blouses. Russell's approach to red carpet dressing for this era feels similarly streamlined, but elevated and entirely her own at the same time—proof that method-dressing doesn't have to be so literal.