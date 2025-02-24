Keri Russell Power Dresses in a Plunging Black Gown on the 2025 SAG Awards Red Carpet
Snatched is the only way to describe the actor's belted black gown.
Keri Russell smoldered on the 2025 SAG Awards red carpet, where she's nominated in the Best TV Drama Actress category for The Diplomat. Styled like she was channeling her onscreen alter-ego en route to a state dinner, the 48-year-old wore a plunging black gown with a rosette detail at the shoulder, a high slit, and a slim black belt cinching the waist. She accessorized the Zuhair Murad dress—which comes from the Lebanese designer's Fall/Winter 2024 ready-to-wear collection—with a cascading pair of diamond earrings, a diamond tennis bracelet, and black slingback heels.
As for her glam, Russell tapped hairstylist Brian Magallones to give her a tousled brunette blowout using Living Proof products. Makeup artist Tina Turnbow topped off the sultry ensemble with a shimmering silver smokey eye, a dusting of pink blush, and a matching pink lip courtesy of BeautyPie.
Russell has truly lived a thousand lives throughout her career. She played a pregnant pie-baking diner waitress in Waitress; a socially awkward Jane Austen superfan in Austenland; a single mother at war with a cocaine-hungry bear in Cocaine Bear, and an undercover agent in The Americans. But her portrayal of Kate Wyler—a tenacious ambassador to the U.K. who's secretly being groomed to become vice president—on The Diplomat has propelled Russell to new heights both professionally and sartorially.
At the 2025 Critics Choice Awards, for instance, she method-dressed as a political appointee in a Chanel white tweed skirt suit accessorized with a low bun and black pumps.
At the 2025 Golden Globes, she doubled down on power dressing with a plunging white Stéphane Rolland dress that featured a built-in cape, structured shoulders, and a waist-cinching belt. She topped the ensemble off with pointy black Aquazurra heels, Lagos jewelry, and slick chignon. "I like handsome, chic clothes," she said of the look to Women's Wear Daily on the red carpet.
In a clever imitation of prominent female politicians throughout history, Keri Russell's character on The Diplomat replies on an unimpeachable outfit formula of black or navy suits and silk blouses. Russell's approach to red carpet dressing for this era feels similarly streamlined, but elevated and entirely her own at the same time—proof that method-dressing doesn't have to be so literal.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
