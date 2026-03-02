This is The Close-Up , where the biggest names in entertainment explain the story behind their latest personal style statement.

To make the 2026 Actor Awards best-dressed list, nominees like If I Had Legs, I'd Kick You star Rose Byrne needed to ace a very specific assignment: following the inaugural dress code, "Reimagining Hollywood Glamour from the '20s and '30s." With stylist Kate Young and Chanel's latest Métiers d'Art collection on her side, Byrne didn't have to sweat meeting the vintage-inspired requirements. In a moment, she calls "serendipity": the gown she chose weeks in advance of the surprise dress code's reveal was a perfect fit.

(Image credit: Art Streiber)

"We had already settled on my look for the night before we knew about the theme," Byrne tells me while she's getting ready for the red carpet. A hair dryer that will style her bob into loose, "model off-duty" waves is blowing full-force in the background, but even that can't drown out Byrne's excitement to slip into her Chanel dress.

On the label's December runway, Look 81, a silk crepe tank dress adorned with tiny silver beads, had charged across an abandoned New York City subway platform and captivated Byrne in the process.

"It's almost like a homage to the fanciest slip dress you could imagine," she says. "The detailing is just exquisite, [with the] delicate beads and jewels in there. It's a kind of quintessential cool-girl Chanel and it was worn really effortlessly by the model...I remember it felt so luxurious and effortless."

Weeks later, its flapper-reminiscent skirt and slight embellishments perfectly aligned with the Actor Awards' red-carpet ode to Old Hollywood stars. "I think it's really going to speak to that era in an elegant way," Byrne says.

"Elegant" comes up at least eight times in our ten-minute chat as Byrne gets ready for the red carpet. Indeed, it's the best word for her run of recent awards-show looks, from winning her first Golden Globes trophy in a custom green Chanel gown to celebrating BAFTA and Critics Choice nominations in Miu Miu and Valentino, respectively. "It's all so elevated and sophisticated in a way that I've not had that experience before, [of wearing] in a whole row where you're collaborating with them," she says of her awards season wardrobe. "I love fashion, so it's been fun."

Byrne explains that she and Young always start with the shape: a princess-inspired full skirt one night, a more silhouette-hugging slip the next. Along the way, they've branched out into a broader palette of colors and refined details. Byrne says she's even grown to love the structure of a corset over this For Your Consideration campaign cycle. "It adds to the performance on the carpet in a way, like playing a character, which I kind of enjoy."

Her character on the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet didn't require heavy lifting in the hair and makeup departments. A full face of Chanel Beauty by Hung Vanngo made her skin glow against the Cloud Dancer shade of her gown. For accessories, she only added Messika jewelry and DeBeers Diamonds—plus, a period-accurate cocktail ring, "which is definitely a bit of bling."

Of course, the new and improved Actor Awards aren't the Met Gala: The dress code is in service of honoring major performances as well as great style. When we speak, Byrne is still a giddy to be a first-time nominee. "To be with my peers, this is such a special event because it's all voted on with my union—and you know, I love my dental!" she laughs. "I'm so grateful to have my union, and not to be corny, but it's very meaningful to be voted by your peers."

In the spirit of SAG-AFTRA community, the night is as much about celebrating her fellow nominees' style as it is getting dressed up for her own moment in the spotlight. "I also love to see what everyone else is wearing at this point," she says, before offering her best impression of an E! red carpet correspondent. "I'm with Chase Infiniti, like, walk me through this Louis Vuitton, what do we got?"

Photographer Art Streiber | Stylist Kate Young | Hair Stylist Harry Josh | Makeup Artist Hung Vanngo