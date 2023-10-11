Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

While many people count fall among their favorite seasons, it's undeniably difficult to dress for. The weather often fluctuates from hot to frigid in a matter of days or even hours, resulting in dysregulated body temperatures, waves of frustration, and thwarted outfit plans. Therefore, when dressing for this tricky season, it's often essential to look to the experts like stylists and fashionable celebrities. I have a number of fall fashion icons on my mood board, and this week, Kerry Washington is among them.

Washington's been sporting a number of iconic looks lately, from matching sets to nostalgic stripes, but my favorite might just be the pair of plaid pants she wore while promoting her new memoir, Thicker than Water, at the Apollo Theater in New York City.

The pants, which were designed by luxury women's ready-to-wear brand Sergio Hudson, feature a black and white plaid pattern and a pleated silhouette. With their tailored fit, cinched waist, and dramatic wide-leg design, they're made to flatter every body type while prioritizing comfort and utility. Plus, they're perfect for cooler temperatures, boasting a 60 percent wool composition and a thick, comfortable lining that prevents the wool from itching. Like all of Sergio Hudson's pieces, the pants are designed for power dressing—something that certainly suits Washington as she promotes her book, which is frank about issues like race, identity, and feminism.

If you're looking to channel Washington's look and all the power it inspires, you can buy her pants online now at Moda Operandi. Or, if plaid isn't quite your thing, explore other Sergio Hudson looks below.

