Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
A footwear career wasn't always guaranteed for Kristina Blahnik—despite the fact that her uncle, Manolo, began the iconic Manolo Blahnik shoe brand in London 50 years ago. But after a decade spent studying and practicing architecture, Kristina felt a pull toward the family business. Her early involvement with the company was initially a six-month consulting stint. Since that first whirlwind day in 2009—during which Blahnik recalls hopping on a plane, design sketches in hand, to Italy to help develop the Spring 2010 collection—she's never looked back.
Thirteen years later, now the CEO of the Manolo Blahnik brand, Kristina splits her time between the bustling streets of London and her grounding country home. Her signature style is also an extension of her family, with her mother and uncle the source of inspiration for her timeless workwear aesthetic that focuses on polished investment pieces.
Ahead, we spoke with the leader about her thoughtful approach to footwear and how a trip to New York City can be an endless source of inspiration.
On Her Morning Routine:
If I'm working from home in the countryside, I start my day by walking the dog. It grounds me and helps me connect with nature. If I'm in London, I love going to these crazy climbing classes or getting in a Peloton ride—high cardiovascular exercise. That's my perfect start before getting to the office; I've done my training, hydrated well, and I'm ready to go.
On Her Approach to Dressing:
My work and life wardrobe are inextricably linked. I don't have a different persona outside of work. The only time I have a slightly different aesthetic is in the countryside because the mud is never-ending. In England, the weather can do anything from one day to the next, but I always have a considered approach toward my footwear. If it's raining, I'll choose a more practical footwear option so that I don't destroy my delicate shoes, and I'll work my way up from there; if it's sunny, I'll work my way down from the outfit to the shoes.
If I don't want to overthink my outfit, I'll put on a dress—you can conquer the world in a good dress. You'll see me in red, black, or white 80 percent of the time—that's a pretty predominant portion of my wardrobe. I'll add in splashes of color.
My wardrobe is about longevity, quality, and timelessness. My style has a classic look; I don't tend to follow the fashion trend path. I've had pieces I've made deep connections with and still wear all of the time—I love Valentino, and I have a lot of amazing McQueen pieces from many years ago. I add to my wardrobe on a need-basis rather than seasonally.
On Her Style Inspirations:
There's an element of elegance and tradition in how my mother and uncle dress. My uncle will never leave the house without a suit, and my mother will never go out without being completely put together. I've adopted that same approach for myself. I love that concept.
I think that mindset also inspires. When you see somebody who's polished and ready to take on the day, you rethink your style philosophy. It makes me so happy to walk down the street and see someone whose made a beautiful effort. New York is also a great source of inspiration—especially the Upper East Side. It's like a mood board. There's so much inspiration from the people just going about their daily lives.
Shop Kristina's Favorites:
Sara Holzman is the Style Director at Marie Claire, covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
-
The Best Black Friday Diptyque Deals
Everyone's favorite luxury candle brand, at a fraction of the cost.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
The Best Le Creuset Black Friday Deals and Sales in 2022
Shop up to 50 percent off the cult-favorite brand.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
What to Buy From Sephora's Black Friday Sale
Get ready for one of the biggest beauty sales of the year.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
What I Wear to Work: Gillian Williams
The cofounder of Monday Talent shares what she wears to work (mostly from home).
By Sara Holzman
-
What I Wear to Work: Melinda Robertson
The CEO prioritizes function and a monochromatic approach to dressing.
By Sara Holzman
-
What I Wear to Work: Anjula Acharia
The busy entrepreneur’s closet staples includes designer sneakers and custom sarees.
By Sara Holzman
-
What I Wear to Work: Tanya Taylor
Relying on instinct helps the designer look and feel her best.
By Sara Holzman
-
What I Wear to Work: Maria Dueñas Jacobs
This editor-turned-entrepreneur stands by heirloom jewelry and cheerful clothing choices.
By Sara Holzman
-
What I Wear to Work: Emily Tisch Sussman
The podcast host of 'She Pivots' embraces brights, patterns, and pieces from her past.
By Sara Holzman
-
What I Wear to Work: Sarah Flint
The shoe designer marries cherished vintage pieces with tailored classics.
By Sara Holzman
-
What I Wear to Work: Sara Naghedi
The handbag designer sticks to the classics for easy dressing.
By Sara Holzman