The Best Looks of Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022

On the heels of New York and London Fashion Weeks, Milan is offering visitors not only awe-inspiring cathedrals and artworks painted by the masters. The city's bi-annual fashion week (taking place through 28 February) offers a glimpse into the future of fashion via Italy's most renowned fashion houses. From gem-toned leathers at Prada to sweet ruffles at Fendi, here's a glimpse of what we're fawning over for Fall/Winter 2022.

(Image credit: Fendi)

(Image credit: Fendi)

(Image credit: Prada)

(Image credit: Roberto Cavalli)

(Image credit: Prada)

(Image credit: Prada)

(Image credit: Max Mara)