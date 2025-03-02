I love it when I can add a new fashion girl to my must-watch-on-the-red-carpet roster. My newest addition? A Complete Unknown’s Monica Barbaro. The actress just stepped foot on the 2025 Oscars red carpet, and my jaw is, correctly, on the floor over this look.

Barbaro, who received her first-ever Oscar nomination tonight in the Best Supporting Actress category for her portrayal of Joan Baez in the Bob Dylan biopic, chose a retro-feeling pale pink satin gown by Dior for the 97th Academy Awards. It featured a delicate crystal-adorned body that transformed into a classic full skirt.

Dior has supplied several custom gowns on her press circuit (and she was recently named a brand ambassador). The newly-minted Dior girl most notably opted for a red custom Dior moment on the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in mid-February and wore a dotted sheer number at this year's Golden Globes.

Barbaro looked like a ballerina-turned-princess in her custom Dior look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back to the 2025 Oscars fashion updates: As for her jewels, she wore a sweet-feeling choker-style necklace and a coordinating oversized ring.

Barbaro worked with her longtime go-to trio of stylists to create her 2025 Oscars look: wardrobe stylist Jeanann Williams, makeup artist Samantha Lau, and hairstylist Owen Gould. Her hair was crafted into a high, windswept updo with face-framing pieces. Her makeup look was kept rosy and simple, with pink blush and fluttery eyelashes.

A classic updo and rosy makeup completed the look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This isn't Barbaro's first time making an appearance at the Academy Awards, though. The actress first attended in 2023 to support her blockbuster film Top Gun: Maverick, which was nominated in six categories, including Best Picture. To celebrate, she donned a two-tone gown by Elie Saab.

Barbaro sported a dramatic two-tone Elie Saab gown at the 2023 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, Barbaro's two-for-two on winning Oscars red carpet looks.

