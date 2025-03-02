Monica Barbaro's 2025 Oscars Dior Dress Channels Balletcore to Perfection
The actress went classic to celebrate her first nomination.
I love it when I can add a new fashion girl to my must-watch-on-the-red-carpet roster. My newest addition? A Complete Unknown’s Monica Barbaro. The actress just stepped foot on the 2025 Oscars red carpet, and my jaw is, correctly, on the floor over this look.
Barbaro, who received her first-ever Oscar nomination tonight in the Best Supporting Actress category for her portrayal of Joan Baez in the Bob Dylan biopic, chose a retro-feeling pale pink satin gown by Dior for the 97th Academy Awards. It featured a delicate crystal-adorned body that transformed into a classic full skirt.
Dior has supplied several custom gowns on her press circuit (and she was recently named a brand ambassador). The newly-minted Dior girl most notably opted for a red custom Dior moment on the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in mid-February and wore a dotted sheer number at this year's Golden Globes.
Back to the 2025 Oscars fashion updates: As for her jewels, she wore a sweet-feeling choker-style necklace and a coordinating oversized ring.
Barbaro worked with her longtime go-to trio of stylists to create her 2025 Oscars look: wardrobe stylist Jeanann Williams, makeup artist Samantha Lau, and hairstylist Owen Gould. Her hair was crafted into a high, windswept updo with face-framing pieces. Her makeup look was kept rosy and simple, with pink blush and fluttery eyelashes.
This isn't Barbaro's first time making an appearance at the Academy Awards, though. The actress first attended in 2023 to support her blockbuster film Top Gun: Maverick, which was nominated in six categories, including Best Picture. To celebrate, she donned a two-tone gown by Elie Saab.
Now, Barbaro's two-for-two on winning Oscars red carpet looks.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
