The 2025 SAG Awards may be the second-to-last ceremony of awards season, but the best red carpet looks of the night prove it's not second-place.

Like the Critics' Choice Awards and the 2025 BAFTAs, the SAG Awards gather stars of TV and film to honor the top performances of the year. Still, there's a difference: Awards handed out at tonight's 31st annual ceremony hosted by Kristen Bell are peer-voted, selected by members of the Screen Actors Guild. When friends are supporting friends, the best fashion takes on an especially celebratory tone.

At the 2025 SAG Awards red carpet, held at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Feb. 23, stars from Anna Sawai and Quinta Brunson to Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande let their personal style shine for all their closest peers. A Complete Unknown star Monica Barbaro glowed in custom Dior with a stunning plunge neckline, while Selena Gomez—double-nominated for Emilia Pérez and Only Murders in the Building—embodied sophistication in custom Celine. It was the red-carpet equivalent of taking a big, deep breath before the Academy Awards on Mar. 2: a chance to dress up, yes, but also to have some honest fashion fun.

Catch up on the 13 best and most noteworthy 2025 SAG Awards red carpet looks of the night ahead.

Selena Gomez wearing custom Celine

Selena Gomez arrives at the 2025 SAG Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Selena Gomez's 2025 SAG Awards red carpet gown picked up where her crystal-coated Schiaparelli at the 2025 BAFTAs left off. As the former child star explores more mature roles in TV and film—and scores double SAG nominations for her two latest projects—she's similarly leveling up her red carpet style. Erin Walsh has guided her client toward refined, timeless silhouettes, like tonight's custom Celine gown. The precise shade of midnight blue and the peek-a-boo off-the-shoulder neckline allow Gomez to re-introduce herself as a serious force in Hollywood—and one whose style is going to stand the test of time.

Anna Sawai wearing custom Armani Privé

Anna Sawai arrives at the 2025 SAG Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anna Sawai's 2025 SAG Awards dress, styled by Karla Welch, captivated the red carpet with an optical illusion breastplate and hundreds of shining embellishments. Upon closer inspection, the custom Armani Privé piece also allowed the star to pay homage to her already award-winning character. "This is Mariko's color," Sawai told Entertainment Tonight. "It's a powerful, meaningful color to the character I played." There's no better way to send off the role than with a final, on-theme gown like this. (Or taking home another trophy—which Sawai did.)

Keke Palmer wearing archival Chanel

Keke Palmer arrives at the 2025 SAG Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Every red carpet is more enjoyable when Keke Palmer makes an appearance. And at the 2025 SAG Awards, she lit up the step-and-repeat with her general presence and an archival Chanel gown. Zoe Costello, one of Palmer's stylists, had told Marie Claire the star has been in a Princess Diana phase. Something tells me the late royal would have adored this velvet gown and coordinating over-the-elbow gloves selected by a new member of Palmer's team, Molly Dickson.

Elle Fanning wearing custom Loewe

Elle Fanning arrives at the 2025 SAG Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Was anyone having more fun in their best SAG Awards look than Elle Fanning? She arrived on the Feb. 23 carpet positively beaming—no doubt because stylist Samantha McMillen had secured another winner in this custom Loewe gown. The contrasting fabrics and sculptural peplum silhouette channeled a bit of the '60s flair Fanning has favored for her A Complete Unknown press run, enhanced by resplendent Cartier and a grin that says, "I know I look good."

Cynthia Erivo wearing archival Givenchy

Cynthia Erivo arrives at the 2025 SAG Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the most part, Cynthia Erivo and Jason Bolden have leaned on custom and runway dresses for a gravity-defying awards season. But at the 2025 SAG Awards, they entered best-dressed territory by going the archival route. In the chicest homage to the Tin Man this side of Kansas, Erivo was swathed in a silvery archival Givenchy gown. The exaggerated sleeves, fringed collar, and draped skirt brought the best drama on the evening's carpet—fitting for an actress nominated in the award show equivalent onstage.

Monica Barbaro wearing custom Dior and Bulgari

Monica Barbaro arrives at the 2025 SAG Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some stars hit the red carpet wanting to show an entirely new side of themselves. Monica Barbaro's 2025 SAG Awards dress was, instead, her way of staying totally authentic. The newly-appointed Dior ambassador flexed her partnership to craft a custom plunge gown, breaking with her streak of elegant neutrals for recent red carpets. Stylist Jeanann Williams enhanced the understated-yet-impactful dress with Bulgari jewels and a low-key beauty beat—all features that Barbaro tells me are wholly and completely "her." For her first SAG Awards as a nominee, she couldn't be anyone else.

Quinta Brunson wearing Dior

Quinta Brunson arrives at the 2025 SAG Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson gave us all a styling lesson at the 2025 SAG Awards. Her Dior gown, styled by Jessica Paster, proved bohemian lace can skew evening elegant with the right high-glamour touches. (In her case: a smattering of diamond rings and megawatt pair of earrings.)

Nicola Coughlan wearing Dior

Nicola Coughlan arrives at the 2025 SAG Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicola Coughlan inhabits regency-era England in her SAG-nominated Bridgerton role. But on the 2025 SAG Awards red carpet, she made the best-dressed list paying homage to Dior's New Look. The cinched waist and tea-length skirt Coughlan chose with stylist Aimee Croysdill harkens to the house's renaissance circa 1947. A bold combination of leather gloves and Cinderella-blue fabric made it feel very 2025.

Mikey Madison wearing custom Louis Vuitton

Mikey Madison arrives at the 2025 SAG Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Every awards show, I wonder whether Mikey Madison's Anora red carpet outfits will lose their shine, and every awards show I'm proven incorrect. The Best Actress nominee and her stylist, Jamie Mizrahi, are riding an unparalleled style wavelength (especially for an actress on her debut nomination season). This time, they dreamed up a molten silver Louis Vuitton gown with fabric elegantly draped around her waist. It's understated and elegant—not to mention an ideal canvas for a string of Tiffany jewels to rest along Madison's collarbone. A bold red lip sealed yet another best dressed entry with a kiss. If Madison doesn't take home a trophy, she can rest easy knowing her red carpet style will only get better and better. Her first season has already proven it.

Demi Moore wearing custom Bottega Veneta

Demi Moore arrives at the 2025 SAG Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Moore and stylist Brad Goreski have been on a roll this red carpet season. Following last week's shimmering Alexander McQueen gown for the 2025 BAFTAs, the pair swerved in a goth-chic direction with a leather drop-waist Bottega Veneta dress. What's worth noting here isn't simply the exquisite structure of the bodice or the layers of Tiffany jewelry Moore paired with her dress. It's the range that Moore has showed off from carpet to carpet as she campaigns for The Substance. Just as the horror film has allowed the actress to show a new dimension to her acting skills, the accompanying flurry of nominations and award ceremonies have let her flex her fashion prowess.

Danielle Deadwyler wearing custom Louis Vuitton

Danielle Deadwyler arrives at the 2025 SAG Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

No red carpet's best looks list is complete without a gown that feels like a real risk among cookie-cutter dresses—and that sticks the landing. Danielle Deadwyler, star of The Piano Lesson, is the owner of that number for the 2025 SAG Awards. Stylists Wayman + Micah have empowered Deadwyler to try adventurous silhouettes and vibrant, can't-miss colors throughout her press run, and those moves brilliantly combined in this sculptural Louis Vuitton gown. The strapless bodice and ruched chiffon could have flowed in the direction of a simple A-line skirt—but where would be the fun in that? The move to instead try a levitating tiered skirt with sculptural hoops is red carpet fashion at its most exhilarating.

Lily Gladstone wearing custom Gucci

Lily Gladstone arrives at the 2025 SAG Awards wearing custom Gucci. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some pieces are so good, they deserve an encore. So Lily Gladstone, nominated for "Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series" after her turn in Under the Bridge, revisited a short-sleeve Gucci gown she debuted at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party last year. A skirt that glitters like stars and a square, grosgrain-embroidered neckline looked just as stately the second time around—plus, it's one of the most sustainable choices a red carpet nominee could make.

Ariana Grande wearing custom Loewe

Ariana Grande arrives at the 2025 SAG Awards in a Glinda-pink gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The ways Ariana Grande and stylist Mimi Cuttrell have interpreted Glinda-pink are truly unlimited. One day she'll wear a cherry blossom bun to channel her character; the next, like at the 2025 SAG Awards red carpet, she'll coat herself in a custom-made blush courtesy of Loewe. While she's up for the same general award she's been competing for all season—Best Supporting Actress—Grande made the style codes of her last year on the press circuit feel newly delicate this time around. The secret? Flower petals that dusted the bodice and skirt of her gown—much like the poppies she and Cynthia Erivo share onscreen in Wicked.