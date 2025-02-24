The 13 Best 2025 SAG Awards Red Carpet Looks Deliver Trophy-Worthy Style
The A-list brought their A-game.
The 2025 SAG Awards may be the second-to-last ceremony of awards season, but the best red carpet looks of the night prove it's not second-place.
Like the Critics' Choice Awards and the 2025 BAFTAs, the SAG Awards gather stars of TV and film to honor the top performances of the year. Still, there's a difference: Awards handed out at tonight's 31st annual ceremony hosted by Kristen Bell are peer-voted, selected by members of the Screen Actors Guild. When friends are supporting friends, the best fashion takes on an especially celebratory tone.
At the 2025 SAG Awards red carpet, held at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Feb. 23, stars from Anna Sawai and Quinta Brunson to Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande let their personal style shine for all their closest peers. A Complete Unknown star Monica Barbaro glowed in custom Dior with a stunning plunge neckline, while Selena Gomez—double-nominated for Emilia Pérez and Only Murders in the Building—embodied sophistication in custom Celine. It was the red-carpet equivalent of taking a big, deep breath before the Academy Awards on Mar. 2: a chance to dress up, yes, but also to have some honest fashion fun.
Catch up on the 13 best and most noteworthy 2025 SAG Awards red carpet looks of the night ahead.
Selena Gomez wearing custom Celine
Selena Gomez's 2025 SAG Awards red carpet gown picked up where her crystal-coated Schiaparelli at the 2025 BAFTAs left off. As the former child star explores more mature roles in TV and film—and scores double SAG nominations for her two latest projects—she's similarly leveling up her red carpet style. Erin Walsh has guided her client toward refined, timeless silhouettes, like tonight's custom Celine gown. The precise shade of midnight blue and the peek-a-boo off-the-shoulder neckline allow Gomez to re-introduce herself as a serious force in Hollywood—and one whose style is going to stand the test of time.
Anna Sawai wearing custom Armani Privé
Anna Sawai's 2025 SAG Awards dress, styled by Karla Welch, captivated the red carpet with an optical illusion breastplate and hundreds of shining embellishments. Upon closer inspection, the custom Armani Privé piece also allowed the star to pay homage to her already award-winning character. "This is Mariko's color," Sawai told Entertainment Tonight. "It's a powerful, meaningful color to the character I played." There's no better way to send off the role than with a final, on-theme gown like this. (Or taking home another trophy—which Sawai did.)
Keke Palmer wearing archival Chanel
Every red carpet is more enjoyable when Keke Palmer makes an appearance. And at the 2025 SAG Awards, she lit up the step-and-repeat with her general presence and an archival Chanel gown. Zoe Costello, one of Palmer's stylists, had told Marie Claire the star has been in a Princess Diana phase. Something tells me the late royal would have adored this velvet gown and coordinating over-the-elbow gloves selected by a new member of Palmer's team, Molly Dickson.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Elle Fanning wearing custom Loewe
Was anyone having more fun in their best SAG Awards look than Elle Fanning? She arrived on the Feb. 23 carpet positively beaming—no doubt because stylist Samantha McMillen had secured another winner in this custom Loewe gown. The contrasting fabrics and sculptural peplum silhouette channeled a bit of the '60s flair Fanning has favored for her A Complete Unknown press run, enhanced by resplendent Cartier and a grin that says, "I know I look good."
Cynthia Erivo wearing archival Givenchy
For the most part, Cynthia Erivo and Jason Bolden have leaned on custom and runway dresses for a gravity-defying awards season. But at the 2025 SAG Awards, they entered best-dressed territory by going the archival route. In the chicest homage to the Tin Man this side of Kansas, Erivo was swathed in a silvery archival Givenchy gown. The exaggerated sleeves, fringed collar, and draped skirt brought the best drama on the evening's carpet—fitting for an actress nominated in the award show equivalent onstage.
Monica Barbaro wearing custom Dior and Bulgari
Some stars hit the red carpet wanting to show an entirely new side of themselves. Monica Barbaro's 2025 SAG Awards dress was, instead, her way of staying totally authentic. The newly-appointed Dior ambassador flexed her partnership to craft a custom plunge gown, breaking with her streak of elegant neutrals for recent red carpets. Stylist Jeanann Williams enhanced the understated-yet-impactful dress with Bulgari jewels and a low-key beauty beat—all features that Barbaro tells me are wholly and completely "her." For her first SAG Awards as a nominee, she couldn't be anyone else.
Quinta Brunson wearing Dior
Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson gave us all a styling lesson at the 2025 SAG Awards. Her Dior gown, styled by Jessica Paster, proved bohemian lace can skew evening elegant with the right high-glamour touches. (In her case: a smattering of diamond rings and megawatt pair of earrings.)
Nicola Coughlan wearing Dior
Nicola Coughlan inhabits regency-era England in her SAG-nominated Bridgerton role. But on the 2025 SAG Awards red carpet, she made the best-dressed list paying homage to Dior's New Look. The cinched waist and tea-length skirt Coughlan chose with stylist Aimee Croysdill harkens to the house's renaissance circa 1947. A bold combination of leather gloves and Cinderella-blue fabric made it feel very 2025.
Mikey Madison wearing custom Louis Vuitton
Every awards show, I wonder whether Mikey Madison's Anora red carpet outfits will lose their shine, and every awards show I'm proven incorrect. The Best Actress nominee and her stylist, Jamie Mizrahi, are riding an unparalleled style wavelength (especially for an actress on her debut nomination season). This time, they dreamed up a molten silver Louis Vuitton gown with fabric elegantly draped around her waist. It's understated and elegant—not to mention an ideal canvas for a string of Tiffany jewels to rest along Madison's collarbone. A bold red lip sealed yet another best dressed entry with a kiss. If Madison doesn't take home a trophy, she can rest easy knowing her red carpet style will only get better and better. Her first season has already proven it.
Demi Moore wearing custom Bottega Veneta
Demi Moore and stylist Brad Goreski have been on a roll this red carpet season. Following last week's shimmering Alexander McQueen gown for the 2025 BAFTAs, the pair swerved in a goth-chic direction with a leather drop-waist Bottega Veneta dress. What's worth noting here isn't simply the exquisite structure of the bodice or the layers of Tiffany jewelry Moore paired with her dress. It's the range that Moore has showed off from carpet to carpet as she campaigns for The Substance. Just as the horror film has allowed the actress to show a new dimension to her acting skills, the accompanying flurry of nominations and award ceremonies have let her flex her fashion prowess.
Danielle Deadwyler wearing custom Louis Vuitton
No red carpet's best looks list is complete without a gown that feels like a real risk among cookie-cutter dresses—and that sticks the landing. Danielle Deadwyler, star of The Piano Lesson, is the owner of that number for the 2025 SAG Awards. Stylists Wayman + Micah have empowered Deadwyler to try adventurous silhouettes and vibrant, can't-miss colors throughout her press run, and those moves brilliantly combined in this sculptural Louis Vuitton gown. The strapless bodice and ruched chiffon could have flowed in the direction of a simple A-line skirt—but where would be the fun in that? The move to instead try a levitating tiered skirt with sculptural hoops is red carpet fashion at its most exhilarating.
Lily Gladstone wearing custom Gucci
Some pieces are so good, they deserve an encore. So Lily Gladstone, nominated for "Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series" after her turn in Under the Bridge, revisited a short-sleeve Gucci gown she debuted at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party last year. A skirt that glitters like stars and a square, grosgrain-embroidered neckline looked just as stately the second time around—plus, it's one of the most sustainable choices a red carpet nominee could make.
Ariana Grande wearing custom Loewe
The ways Ariana Grande and stylist Mimi Cuttrell have interpreted Glinda-pink are truly unlimited. One day she'll wear a cherry blossom bun to channel her character; the next, like at the 2025 SAG Awards red carpet, she'll coat herself in a custom-made blush courtesy of Loewe. While she's up for the same general award she's been competing for all season—Best Supporting Actress—Grande made the style codes of her last year on the press circuit feel newly delicate this time around. The secret? Flower petals that dusted the bodice and skirt of her gown—much like the poppies she and Cynthia Erivo share onscreen in Wicked.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Ayo Edebiri Skips Out on a SAG Awards Gown
There's no doubt that the actress was truly missed.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Millie Bobby Brown Makes Her Married Red Carpet Debut
In a rare appearance, the low-profile couple looked stunning together.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Did Kylie Jenner Skip the 2025 SAG Awards Red Carpet?
The beauty mogul was notably absent from the open seat next to Timothée Chalamet at the 2025 SAG Awards.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Did Kylie Jenner Skip a Secret 2025 SAG Awards Red Carpet Gown?
The beauty mogul was notably absent from the open seat next to Timothée Chalamet at the 2025 SAG Awards.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Keri Russell Power Dresses in a Plunging Black Gown on the 2025 SAG Awards Red Carpet
Snatched is the only way to describe the actor's belted black gown.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Cynthia Erivo Channels the Tin Man in a Metallic Silver Gown on the 2025 SAG Awards Red Carpet
The 'Wicked' witch stunned in a dramatic silver gown.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Anna Sawai's 2025 SAG Awards Red Carpet Gown Casts a Glittering Optical Illusion
Shimmer in the front, spellbinding from the back.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Jennifer Lopez's Skintight Semi-Sheer Catsuit Gets a Standing Ovation in Abu Dhabi
The singer's bedazzled chrome onesie was the highlight of her sold-out performance.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Hailey Bieber Epitomizes Girl-Gaze Dressing in a Halter Crop Top and Leather Jacket to Celebrate Bella Hadid
She's the epitome of friend-date fashion.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kate Hudson Declares Her Comeback in a Chic Tweed Coat, Classic Chanel Bag, and The Row's Most-Wanted Ankle Boots
The 'Running Point' actor's latest look is a study in luxe winter staple pieces.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Selena Gomez Says Yes to a Bridal White Tweed Mini Dress and Gold Pumps
The Rare Beauty billionaire brought bridal fashion to work in London.
By Hanna Lustig Published