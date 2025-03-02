At long last, the 2025 Oscars red carpet has arrived. To cap off this year's award season, the 97th Annual Academy Awards celebrates the best performances, scores, and costumes from the past year in film. It's set to be one eventful night: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will open the show with a Wicked-themed medley while first-time nominees Demi Moore and Mikey Madison compete for the coveted Best Actress trophy. But the March 2 ceremony isn't just important to cinema buffs; it's game-changing for red carpet fashion fanatics.

The best (and worst) Oscars looks have gone down in red carpet history—Halle Berry and your naked Elie Saab dress, I'm looking at you. With tonight's stacked list of nominees, from Zoe Saldaña and Felicity Jones to Monica Barbaro and Fernanda Torres, there'll no doubt be a few more entries on the list of all-time greatest award show looks.

Before tuning into the award ceremony, the looks and gowns gracing the 2025 Oscars red carpet are just as worthy of attention. Keep scrolling to see what your favorite stars wore to the biggest night in Hollywood—and keep up with Marie Claire's live red carpet coverage for details you won't find anywhere else.

Mikey Madison wearing Dior

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lily-Rose Depp

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Scarlett Johansson wearing Thierry Mugler

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gal Gadot

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meg Ryan wearing Dior

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Monica Barbaro wearing Dior

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Halle Berry wearing Christian Siriano

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Michelle Yeoh wearing Balenciaga

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Penélope Cruz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Latifah

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma Stone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Miley Cyrus wearing McQueen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Georgina Chapman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amy Poehler

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Doja Cat wearing Balmain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ana de Armas wearing Louis Vuitton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rachel Zegler wearing Dior

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Raye wearing Vivienne Westwood and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Margaret Qualley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Selena Gomez wearing Ralph Lauren

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Moore wearing Armani Privé

(Image credit: Getty Images)

H.E.R.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kelly Ripa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lisa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoe Saldana in Saint Laurent

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Coralie Fargeat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lupita Nyong'o wearing Chanel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Connie Nielsen wearing Elie Saab

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anok Yai wearing Marni

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Felicity Jones

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo wearing Louis Vuitton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whoopi Goldberg wearing Christian Siriano

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mindy Kaling wearing Oscar de la Renta

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elle Fanning wearing Givenchy and Cartier jewelry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ariana Grande wearing Schiaparelli

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fernanda Torres wearing Chanel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Charlotte Lawrence wearing Valentino

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yasmin Finney wearing Harris Reed

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Coco Gauff wearing Miu Miu

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rachel Sennott wearing Balenciaga

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Raffey Cassidy wearing Loewe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Coco Jones wearing Coach

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hannah Stocking

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emily Mortimor wearing Rodarte

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Storm Reid wearing Alexandre Vauthier

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stacy Martin wearing Louis Vuitton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Joan Chen wearing Elie Saab

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Quenlin Blackwell

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Maria Taylor wearing Tom Ford

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amelia Dimoldenberg wearing Versace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Julianne Hough wearing Dior

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yvonne Orji wearing Pamella Roland

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Drew Afualo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zuri Hall

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bresha Webb wearing Valentino

(Image credit: Getty Images)

