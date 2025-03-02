All the 2025 Oscars Red Carpet Looks and Gowns, in One Place

What did your favorite A-lister wear to Hollywood's biggest night?

Oscars2025
Brooke Knappenberger
By
last updated
in News

At long last, the 2025 Oscars red carpet has arrived. To cap off this year's award season, the 97th Annual Academy Awards celebrates the best performances, scores, and costumes from the past year in film. It's set to be one eventful night: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will open the show with a Wicked-themed medley while first-time nominees Demi Moore and Mikey Madison compete for the coveted Best Actress trophy. But the March 2 ceremony isn't just important to cinema buffs; it's game-changing for red carpet fashion fanatics.

The best (and worst) Oscars looks have gone down in red carpet history—Halle Berry and your naked Elie Saab dress, I'm looking at you. With tonight's stacked list of nominees, from Zoe Saldaña and Felicity Jones to Monica Barbaro and Fernanda Torres, there'll no doubt be a few more entries on the list of all-time greatest award show looks.

Before tuning into the award ceremony, the looks and gowns gracing the 2025 Oscars red carpet are just as worthy of attention. Keep scrolling to see what your favorite stars wore to the biggest night in Hollywood—and keep up with Marie Claire's live red carpet coverage for details you won't find anywhere else.

Mikey Madison wearing Dior

Mikey Madison attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lily-Rose Depp

Lily-Rose Depp attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Scarlett Johansson wearing Thierry Mugler

Scarlett Johansson attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Da'Vine Joy Randolph attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meg Ryan wearing Dior

Meg Ryan attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Monica Barbaro wearing Dior

Monica Barbaro attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Halle Berry wearing Christian Siriano

Halle Berry attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Michelle Yeoh wearing Balenciaga

Michelle Yeoh attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Penélope Cruz

Penélope Cruz attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma Stone

US actress Emma Stone attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Miley Cyrus wearing McQueen

Miley Cyrus attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Georgina Chapman

Georgina Chapman attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amy Poehler

Amy Poehler attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Doja Cat wearing Balmain

Doja Cat attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ana de Armas wearing Louis Vuitton

Ana de Armas attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rachel Zegler wearing Dior

Rachel Zegler attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Raye wearing Vivienne Westwood and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

Raye attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Margaret Qualley

Margaret Qualley attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Selena Gomez wearing Ralph Lauren

Selena Gomez attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Moore wearing Armani Privé

Demi Moore attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

H.E.R.

H.E.R. attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lisa

Lisa attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoe Saldana in Saint Laurent

Zoe Saldana attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Coralie Fargeat

Coralie Fargeat attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lupita Nyong'o wearing Chanel

Lupita Nyong'o attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Connie Nielsen wearing Elie Saab

Connie Nielsen attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anok Yai wearing Marni

Anok Yai attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Felicity Jones

Felicity Jones attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo wearing Louis Vuitton

Cynthia Erivo attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whoopi Goldberg wearing Christian Siriano

Whoopi Goldberg attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mindy Kaling wearing Oscar de la Renta

Mindy Kaling attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elle Fanning wearing Givenchy and Cartier jewelry

Elle Fanning attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ariana Grande wearing Schiaparelli

Ariana Grande attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fernanda Torres wearing Chanel

Brazilian actress Fernanda Torres attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Charlotte Lawrence wearing Valentino

Charlotte Lawrence attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yasmin Finney wearing Harris Reed

Yasmin Finney attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Coco Gauff wearing Miu Miu

US tennis player Coco Gauff attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rachel Sennott wearing Balenciaga

Rachel Sennott attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Raffey Cassidy wearing Loewe

British actress Raffey Cassidy attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Coco Jones wearing Coach

US actress and singer Coco Jones attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hannah Stocking

Hannah Stocking attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emily Mortimor wearing Rodarte

Emily Mortimer attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Storm Reid wearing Alexandre Vauthier

US actress Storm Reid attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stacy Martin wearing Louis Vuitton

Stacy Martin attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Joan Chen wearing Elie Saab

Joan Chen attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Quenlin Blackwell

US internet personality Quenlin Blackwell attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Maria Taylor wearing Tom Ford

Maria Taylor attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amelia Dimoldenberg wearing Versace

Amelia Dimoldenberg attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Julianne Hough wearing Dior

Julianne Hough attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yvonne Orji wearing Pamella Roland

Yvonne Orji at the 2025 Oscars

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Drew Afualo

Drew Afualo attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zuri Hall

Zuri Hall attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bresha Webb wearing Valentino

Bresha Webb attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
TOPICS
Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸