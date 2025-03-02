All the 2025 Oscars Red Carpet Looks and Gowns, in One Place
What did your favorite A-lister wear to Hollywood's biggest night?
At long last, the 2025 Oscars red carpet has arrived. To cap off this year's award season, the 97th Annual Academy Awards celebrates the best performances, scores, and costumes from the past year in film. It's set to be one eventful night: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will open the show with a Wicked-themed medley while first-time nominees Demi Moore and Mikey Madison compete for the coveted Best Actress trophy. But the March 2 ceremony isn't just important to cinema buffs; it's game-changing for red carpet fashion fanatics.
The best (and worst) Oscars looks have gone down in red carpet history—Halle Berry and your naked Elie Saab dress, I'm looking at you. With tonight's stacked list of nominees, from Zoe Saldaña and Felicity Jones to Monica Barbaro and Fernanda Torres, there'll no doubt be a few more entries on the list of all-time greatest award show looks.
Before tuning into the award ceremony, the looks and gowns gracing the 2025 Oscars red carpet are just as worthy of attention. Keep scrolling to see what your favorite stars wore to the biggest night in Hollywood—and keep up with Marie Claire's live red carpet coverage for details you won't find anywhere else.
Mikey Madison wearing Dior
Lily-Rose Depp
Scarlett Johansson wearing Thierry Mugler
Gal Gadot
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Meg Ryan wearing Dior
Monica Barbaro wearing Dior
Halle Berry wearing Christian Siriano
Michelle Yeoh wearing Balenciaga
Penélope Cruz
Queen Latifah
Emma Stone
Miley Cyrus wearing McQueen
Georgina Chapman
Amy Poehler
Doja Cat wearing Balmain
Ana de Armas wearing Louis Vuitton
Rachel Zegler wearing Dior
Raye wearing Vivienne Westwood and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry
Margaret Qualley
Selena Gomez wearing Ralph Lauren
Demi Moore wearing Armani Privé
H.E.R.
Kelly Ripa
Lisa
Zoe Saldana in Saint Laurent
Coralie Fargeat
Lupita Nyong'o wearing Chanel
Connie Nielsen wearing Elie Saab
Anok Yai wearing Marni
Felicity Jones
Cynthia Erivo wearing Louis Vuitton
Whoopi Goldberg wearing Christian Siriano
Mindy Kaling wearing Oscar de la Renta
Elle Fanning wearing Givenchy and Cartier jewelry
Ariana Grande wearing Schiaparelli
Fernanda Torres wearing Chanel
Charlotte Lawrence wearing Valentino
Yasmin Finney wearing Harris Reed
Coco Gauff wearing Miu Miu
Rachel Sennott wearing Balenciaga
Raffey Cassidy wearing Loewe
Coco Jones wearing Coach
Hannah Stocking
Emily Mortimor wearing Rodarte
Storm Reid wearing Alexandre Vauthier
Stacy Martin wearing Louis Vuitton
Joan Chen wearing Elie Saab
Quenlin Blackwell
Maria Taylor wearing Tom Ford
Amelia Dimoldenberg wearing Versace
Julianne Hough wearing Dior
Yvonne Orji wearing Pamella Roland
Drew Afualo
Zuri Hall
Bresha Webb wearing Valentino
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
