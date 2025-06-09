Monica Barbaro Channels Zendaya in a $22,900 Bulgari Diamond Necklace
11 months into her ambassadorship, she's already on her fellow A-lister's level.
Monica Barbaro became Bulgari's newest brand ambassador in July 2024, and since then, she's frosted herself in the luxury jeweler's designs more than 60 times. She's worn the Italian label at the Academy Awards, the Met Gala, the SAG Awards, and every A-list affair in between. Just like fellow poster girl Zendaya, however, the brand's creations also complement Barbaro's street style.
On June 9, Barbaro kickstarted her press tour for Season 2 of Fubar, which she stars in alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger. Outside ABC Studios in New York, she waved to fans in her first promo 'fit: an all-white suit comprised of a crop top and matching Bermuda shorts. She layered a slightly-baggy blazer overtop, also in off-white.
And now, a moment for her diamonds. Alongside her monochrome moment, it was impossible to miss Barbaro's statement necklace. Her Bulgari Tubogas Necklace is made of 18-carat yellow gold and adorned with diamond pavé studs throughout. The necklace's vertical herringbone indentations, plus the geometric diamond studs, have been trademark house motifs since 1948. It rings in at upwards of $22,900, dependent on which size you choose.
But wait—her luxury accessories didn't stop there. Next, the brand ambassador matched her necklace to the label's B.zero1 Earrings, beloved by Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and Cailee Spaeny. If you look closely enough, you'll also see Bulgari's Cabochon Ring on her finger, which retails for $3,250.
Sculptural butter yellow pumps from Schutz, plus Ferragamo's Trifolio Shoulder bag, completed her glamorously minimalist OOTD.
Sure, Barbaro's ambassadorship is less than a year old, but she's certainly not a Bulgari newbie. During her A Complete Unknown press tour, stylist Jeanann Williams sourced the brand's catalog for numerous premieres, interviews, and award shows. Barbaro's Bulgari-clad look at the 2025 Golden Globes still lives rent-free in fashion enthusiasts' minds.
ICYMI, the Golden Globe nominee was a picture of elegance in a custom Dior gown—but her rare Bulgari gems stole the show. The Mediterranea necklace was front-and-center, decorated with a singular carré diamond of 6.10-carats. Its center faceted square stone appeared yellow, just like her simple stud earrings, also from Bulgari.
All this to say? Barbaro is a Bulgari babe both on- and off-duty.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.
