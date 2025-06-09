Monica Barbaro became Bulgari's newest brand ambassador in July 2024, and since then, she's frosted herself in the luxury jeweler's designs more than 60 times. She's worn the Italian label at the Academy Awards, the Met Gala, the SAG Awards, and every A-list affair in between. Just like fellow poster girl Zendaya, however, the brand's creations also complement Barbaro's street style.

On June 9, Barbaro kickstarted her press tour for Season 2 of Fubar, which she stars in alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger. Outside ABC Studios in New York, she waved to fans in her first promo 'fit: an all-white suit comprised of a crop top and matching Bermuda shorts. She layered a slightly-baggy blazer overtop, also in off-white.

And now, a moment for her diamonds. Alongside her monochrome moment, it was impossible to miss Barbaro's statement necklace. Her Bulgari Tubogas Necklace is made of 18-carat yellow gold and adorned with diamond pavé studs throughout. The necklace's vertical herringbone indentations, plus the geometric diamond studs, have been trademark house motifs since 1948. It rings in at upwards of $22,900, dependent on which size you choose.

Monica Barbaro sports a $22,900 Bulgari diamond necklace during her 'Fubar' press tour. (Image credit: Getty Images)

But wait—her luxury accessories didn't stop there. Next, the brand ambassador matched her necklace to the label's B.zero1 Earrings, beloved by Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and Cailee Spaeny. If you look closely enough, you'll also see Bulgari's Cabochon Ring on her finger, which retails for $3,250.

Sculptural butter yellow pumps from Schutz, plus Ferragamo's Trifolio Shoulder bag, completed her glamorously minimalist OOTD.

Monica Barbaro waves to fans in NYC with various Bulgari bling in tow. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sure, Barbaro's ambassadorship is less than a year old, but she's certainly not a Bulgari newbie. During her A Complete Unknown press tour, stylist Jeanann Williams sourced the brand's catalog for numerous premieres, interviews, and award shows. Barbaro's Bulgari-clad look at the 2025 Golden Globes still lives rent-free in fashion enthusiasts' minds.

ICYMI, the Golden Globe nominee was a picture of elegance in a custom Dior gown—but her rare Bulgari gems stole the show. The Mediterranea necklace was front-and-center, decorated with a singular carré diamond of 6.10-carats. Its center faceted square stone appeared yellow, just like her simple stud earrings, also from Bulgari.

Monica Barbaro wears custom Dior and Bulgari jewelry at the 2025 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

All this to say? Barbaro is a Bulgari babe both on- and off-duty.