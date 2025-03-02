The Juiciest 2025 Oscars Live Red Carpet Fashion Updates, From Selena Gomez's Crystal Gown to Ariana Grande's Balletcore Peplum Tutu Ballgown

One of the most thrilling award seasons in recent history is about to reach a cinematic climax at the 2025 Oscars red carpet. But the drama started hours before the ceremony did with a parade of scintillating looks from the likes of Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Demi Moore, and Elle Fanning.
With legends such as Demi Moore and Zoe Saldaña leading the nominations alongside newcomers like Mikey Madison, plus a Wicked-good performance from Grande and Erivo on the docket, there’s plenty of couture fashion in store for Hollywood’s biggest night. Fortunately, Marie Claire editors are stationed on the 97th Annual Academy Awards red carpet to deliver an insider’s take on the night’s best looks and moments. Stick around for continuous updates, dazzling photos, and razor-sharp commentary on Oscars red carpet fashion funneled directly from Dolby Theatre to this live feed. Then, check out our Oscars live beauty updates feed for an even closer look at the glam.
Elle Fanning's jewelry wins the award for sickest archival pull of the night.—Kelsey Stiegman, contributor
To celebrate her first-ever Oscar nomination, Monica Barbaro opted for a retro-feeling custom Dior look adorned with a delicate crystal bodice. It came in one of the night’s most popular colors, pale pink, and proved that sticking to the classics works best.—Julia Marzovilla, fashion e-commerce editor
Demi Moore brought her character from The Substance, Elisabeth Sparkle, to life in a sensationally sparkly floor-length gown, custom-made by Armani Privé. Dressed by Brad Goreski, Moore's look was a joyful celebration that met the moment of her first-ever nomination. She added extra glimmer and glam with high-wattage jewelry by Chopard.—Emma Childs, fashion features editor
In a move reminiscent of Sabrina Carpenter's 2025 Grammys look, The Substance star Margaret Qualley has a backwards necklace on.—Neha Prakash, entertainment director
Selena Gomez just told me her dress is very heavy and she was inching along the carpet with Benny Blanco helping.—Neha Prakash, entertainment director
Fresh off her acting debut in the latest season of The White Lotus, Lisa of Blackpink pulled up to the 2025 Oscars in a Markgong tuxedo gown complete with a floor-length white button-down shirt, an hourglass suit jacket, and a red boutonnière.—Hanna Lustig, staff writer
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo arrived back-to-back on the carpet in coordinating voluminous looks. While Grande opted for an icy pale pink gown by Schiaparelli that featured a glimmering sheer gown, Erivo went the opposite direction in a deep green velvet that looked black when she first arrived on the carpet.—Julia Marzovilla, fashion e-commerce editor
I'm Still Hero leading lady and Best Actress nominee Fernanda Torres epitomized elegance in this black Spring/Summer 2025 Chanel gown with semi-sheer lace sleeves and a feathered drop-waist peplum.
I'm fine with a Barbiecore revival if it looks like Rachel Sennott's custom Balenciaga gown. It's coated crystals that put the Dream House to shame—and for the Bottoms star, it's also the sign of some personal style growth. "I don't wear a lot of pink, but pink makes you feel amazing," she told E! News with a 24k smile.—Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor
Weeks after sitting front-row at Coach's New York Fashion Week show, Coco Jones took the label as her plus-one to the 2025 Oscars. Only instead of shopping the brand's runway for her red carpet look, she combined scraps of vintage Coach pieces into her one-of-a-kind gown. Now that combing the archives for on-theme throwback pieces is so common, I loved her creative approach to incorporating vintage elements into a new look.—Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor
Given the fashion industry's fixation with cherry red, I expect to see a lot of looks that pair perfectly with tonight's red carpet. Demi Moore may opt for another method-dressing moment, like the blood-red Oscar de la Renta gown she wore for the body-horror film's Los Angeles premiere. Zoe Saldaña could also lean into color trend as an homage to the ruby Saint Laurent suit she wears in the musical crime thriller. In short: Prepare to see red tonight!—Emma Childs, fashion features editor
Euphoria star Storm Reid brought the drama in an Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture two-piece look comprised of a cherry red mini dress and a matching ruffled cape. Accessorized with black slingback heels and a slick ponytail, it was giving Little Red Riding Hood in all the right ways.
We've seen stars method dress as their characters—and now, they're dressing as their favorite stars. French actress Stacy Martin wore a Louis Vuitton gown that was a close cousin of Cynthia Erivo's from the 2025 Golden Globes. She might be a member of The Brutalist's nominated cast, but something tells me she wouldn't be upset to see Wicked take home the Best Picture trophy.—Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor
I expect to see lots of vintage on tonight's red carpet, including authentic, decades-old pulls and retro-inspired silhouettes reminiscent of Hollywood's bygone eras. Mikey Madison's red carpet outfits, orchestrated by her stylist Jamie Mizrahi, have been exceptional on both fronts, from a 1987 archival Bill Blass gown to an ivory strapless gown with matching shawl, custom-made by Prada. Madison, I'm rooting for you—for both the Best Actress trophy and the top slot on tonight's best-of red carpet round-ups! —Emma Childs, fashion features editor
Dìdi star Joan Chen looked sublime in this chartreuse off-the-shoulder gown from Elie Saab's Resort 2025 collection. The built-in scarf framed her face beautifully, as did her chic cropped haircut.
As we wait for the Oscars red carpet to really get started, I'm most excited to see how this year's first-time nominees show up and show out. An Academy nod is major no matter what phase of your career you're in. And if you win on your first nomination, you go down in fashion and film history. Demi Moore has been serving up some deliciously, subtly twisted couture in honor of The Substance with stylist Brad Goreski. She's my front-runner prediction for the trophy and the best gown of the night, especially if her puppy Pilaf comes along.—Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor
Chicken Shop Date darling Amelia Dimoldenberg arrived in a powder blue Versace gown with artful ribcage cut-outs and gold motif hardware. I can't wait to see if Joe Alywyn flirts with her at the 2025 Oscars the way he did at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London last year.
Insecure star Yvonne Orji hit the carpet in a Pamella Roland gown held together by hundreds of ornately cut mirror shards. Stylist Olivia Buckingham accessorized the look with matching silver platform sandals, but Orji's best accessory had to be her razor-sharp bob haircut.
Buckle up fashionistas. Right about now, all your favorite actors are standing up in sprinter vans trying not to wrinkle their couture gowns en route to Dolby Theatre. Which must mean the 2025 Oscars red carpet is about to start…