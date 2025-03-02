The Juiciest 2025 Oscars Live Red Carpet Fashion Updates, From Selena Gomez's Crystal Gown to Ariana Grande's Balletcore Peplum Tutu Ballgown

Refresh

Elle Fanning's jewelry wins the award for sickest archival pull of the night.—Kelsey Stiegman, contributor Elle Fanning wears a white lacy Givenchy dress at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images) Elle Fanning accessorizes her gown with a vintage Cartier necklace on the Oscars red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

To celebrate her first-ever Oscar nomination, Monica Barbaro opted for a retro-feeling custom Dior look adorned with a delicate crystal bodice. It came in one of the night’s most popular colors, pale pink, and proved that sticking to the classics works best.—Julia Marzovilla, fashion e-commerce editor Monica Barbaro stuns in a blush pink Dior gown on the 2025 Oscars red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Moore brought her character from The Substance, Elisabeth Sparkle, to life in a sensationally sparkly floor-length gown, custom-made by Armani Privé. Dressed by Brad Goreski, Moore's look was a joyful celebration that met the moment of her first-ever nomination. She added extra glimmer and glam with high-wattage jewelry by Chopard.—Emma Childs, fashion features editor Demi Moore shows off in a plunging silver Armani Privé gown on the 2025 Oscars red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a move reminiscent of Sabrina Carpenter's 2025 Grammys look, The Substance star Margaret Qualley has a backwards necklace on.—Neha Prakash, entertainment director Margaret Qualley sizzles in a tassel necklace worn backwards on the 2025 Oscars red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Selena Gomez just told me her dress is very heavy and she was inching along the carpet with Benny Blanco helping.—Neha Prakash, entertainment director Selena Gomez shimmers in a blush pink off-the-shoulder gown on the 2025 Oscars red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fresh off her acting debut in the latest season of The White Lotus, Lisa of Blackpink pulled up to the 2025 Oscars in a Markgong tuxedo gown complete with a floor-length white button-down shirt, an hourglass suit jacket, and a red boutonnière.—Hanna Lustig, staff writer Lisa of Blackpink sports a Markgong tuxedo gown on the 2025 Oscars red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo arrived back-to-back on the carpet in coordinating voluminous looks. While Grande opted for an icy pale pink gown by Schiaparelli that featured a glimmering sheer gown, Erivo went the opposite direction in a deep green velvet that looked black when she first arrived on the carpet.—Julia Marzovilla, fashion e-commerce editor Cynthia Erivo clad in a collared black velvet ballgown at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images) Ariana Grande breezes down the 2025 Oscars red carpet in a pale pink strapless dress with a peplum bodice and a long chiffon tutu skirt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I'm Still Hero leading lady and Best Actress nominee Fernanda Torres epitomized elegance in this black Spring/Summer 2025 Chanel gown with semi-sheer lace sleeves and a feathered drop-waist peplum. Fernanda Torres wears a long-sleeved black Chanel dress adorned with lace and feathers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I'm fine with a Barbiecore revival if it looks like Rachel Sennott's custom Balenciaga gown. It's coated crystals that put the Dream House to shame—and for the Bottoms star, it's also the sign of some personal style growth. "I don't wear a lot of pink, but pink makes you feel amazing," she told E! News with a 24k smile.—Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor Rachel Sennott dazzles in a hot pink custom Balenciaga gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Weeks after sitting front-row at Coach's New York Fashion Week show, Coco Jones took the label as her plus-one to the 2025 Oscars. Only instead of shopping the brand's runway for her red carpet look, she combined scraps of vintage Coach pieces into her one-of-a-kind gown. Now that combing the archives for on-theme throwback pieces is so common, I loved her creative approach to incorporating vintage elements into a new look.—Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor Hung by a pair of razor-thin straps, Coco Jones channels Hollywood glamour in a custom Coach gown and a 102-carat diamond necklace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Given the fashion industry's fixation with cherry red, I expect to see a lot of looks that pair perfectly with tonight's red carpet. Demi Moore may opt for another method-dressing moment, like the blood-red Oscar de la Renta gown she wore for the body-horror film's Los Angeles premiere. Zoe Saldaña could also lean into color trend as an homage to the ruby Saint Laurent suit she wears in the musical crime thriller. In short: Prepare to see red tonight!—Emma Childs, fashion features editor

Euphoria star Storm Reid brought the drama in an Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture two-piece look comprised of a cherry red mini dress and a matching ruffled cape. Accessorized with black slingback heels and a slick ponytail, it was giving Little Red Riding Hood in all the right ways. Storm Reid attends the 2025 Oscars in a cherry red mini dress and matching cape. (Image credit: Getty Images) Storm Reid opens the wings of her ruffled cherry red cape. (Image credit: Getty Images)

We've seen stars method dress as their characters—and now, they're dressing as their favorite stars. French actress Stacy Martin wore a Louis Vuitton gown that was a close cousin of Cynthia Erivo's from the 2025 Golden Globes. She might be a member of The Brutalist's nominated cast, but something tells me she wouldn't be upset to see Wicked take home the Best Picture trophy.—Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor Stacy Martin holds court in a sheer black tented Louis Vuitton gown with silver floral embroidery at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images) Cynthia Erivo shows off her plunging black peplum gown—a custom Louis Vuitton design—at the 2025 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I expect to see lots of vintage on tonight's red carpet, including authentic, decades-old pulls and retro-inspired silhouettes reminiscent of Hollywood's bygone eras. Mikey Madison's red carpet outfits, orchestrated by her stylist Jamie Mizrahi, have been exceptional on both fronts, from a 1987 archival Bill Blass gown to an ivory strapless gown with matching shawl, custom-made by Prada. Madison, I'm rooting for you—for both the Best Actress trophy and the top slot on tonight's best-of red carpet round-ups! —Emma Childs, fashion features editor

Dìdi star Joan Chen looked sublime in this chartreuse off-the-shoulder gown from Elie Saab's Resort 2025 collection. The built-in scarf framed her face beautifully, as did her chic cropped haircut. Dìdi star Joan Chen sports a lime green Elie Saab gown at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As we wait for the Oscars red carpet to really get started, I'm most excited to see how this year's first-time nominees show up and show out. An Academy nod is major no matter what phase of your career you're in. And if you win on your first nomination, you go down in fashion and film history. Demi Moore has been serving up some deliciously, subtly twisted couture in honor of The Substance with stylist Brad Goreski. She's my front-runner prediction for the trophy and the best gown of the night, especially if her puppy Pilaf comes along.—Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor

Chicken Shop Date darling Amelia Dimoldenberg arrived in a powder blue Versace gown with artful ribcage cut-outs and gold motif hardware. I can't wait to see if Joe Alywyn flirts with her at the 2025 Oscars the way he did at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London last year. Amelia Dimoldenberg poses in an icy blue Versace dress at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Insecure star Yvonne Orji hit the carpet in a Pamella Roland gown held together by hundreds of ornately cut mirror shards. Stylist Olivia Buckingham accessorized the look with matching silver platform sandals, but Orji's best accessory had to be her razor-sharp bob haircut. Yvonne Orji poses on the 2025 Oscars red carpet in a silver Pamela Roland gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)