Monica Lewinsky has always encouraged women to step into their power. For a pivotal election year, she's modeling a Reformation collection designed for telegraphing strength on the outside and inside.

The 50-year-old activist stars as the new face of Reformation's "You've Got the Power" campaign, coinciding with a fresh collection of confidence-enhancing workwear and Vote.org 2024 election initiative.

Monica Lewinsky models for Reformation while promoting Vote.org's 2024 election voter hub. (Image credit: Zoey Grossman for Reformation)

Reformation Moya Linen Two Piece $298 at Reformation

Lewinsky's Reformation pieces are framed as outfits for turning up at the polls during an election year with power and purpose. They're just as suited to taking on a massive presentation at work or negotiating for a big raise. The professional lineup ranges from structured waistcoat and midi skirt sets to printed patterned maxi dresses, in sizes XS–XL. One piece, the top-handle Monica handbag, is named for the activist fronting the campaign.

Lewinsky's campaign emphasizes power dressing, but it isn't limited to classic suiting. Here, she wears a polka dot maxi dress with three-quarter sleeves and a ladylike bag named in her honor. (Image credit: Zoey Grossman for Reformation)

In tandem with the collection, Reformation and Vote.org published a guide for shoppers to learn everything they need to know about the 2024 presidential election. Proceeds from a "You've Got the Power" sweatshirt will benefit the advocacy group.

Lewinsky has spent the last several decades of her career advocating for women to speak up for themselves and others. Getting out the vote with a side of confidence-boosting fashion felt more than appropriate for the activist.

“Beauty, confidence and the feeling of power come from within, but we can express them by what we choose to wear," Lewinsky exclusively tells Marie Claire. "Even though I don’t often feel comfortable in front of a camera, Ref did everything to help me bring my best self on shoot day."

"A Ref woman is an empowered woman—and an empowered woman uses her voice," she continues in a statement. “It’s pretty simple: Voting is using our voice to be heard and it’s the most defining—and powerful—aspect of democracy. Voting is always important, but the stakes are especially high this year with voter frustration and apathy threatening to meaningfully impact turnout. I’m excited and grateful to be working with Reformation to remind people to register, use their voice, and VOTE!"

Classic suiting is also in the mix, like this two-piece in a creamy riff on suffragette white. (Image credit: Zoey Grossman for Reformation)

Reformation The Classic Relaxed Blazer $278 at Reformation

First impressions of the campaign confirmed that joining forces with Lewinsky was the right choice for election year. "Monica Lewinsky x Reformation is fabulous," one commenter wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Kinda iconic, ngl," another said.

"While great clothes won’t fix everything," a Reformation statement reads, "putting them on and going to the polls is a pretty good place to start."

The same can be said for every major professional moment. Shop the rest of the pieces included in Lewinsky's Reformation campaign ahead.

Pieces in the Lewinsky-fronted campaign range from soft polo sweaters to structured skirt sets. (Image credit: Zoey Grossman for Reformation)

Reformation Lucas Relaxed Regenerative Merino Polo $128 at Reformation