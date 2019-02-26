My credit card isn't happy, but my soul is.
The first day of spring is March 20, not that I'm counting down the days or anything, and I'm already thinking about what I can wear next season. The short answer: Not much. I went overboard on Marie Kondo-ing my closet and gave half my warm-weather wardrobe to a local thrift shop. Now, I need to find new spring dresses and shoes that spark joy in my life. I already have some dresses on my wishlist and, as an avid shopper/fashion editor, I know what the new footwear styles are and where to find them. And yes, I will happily share that information with you. Here are 15 new spring shoes to shop as a yay-we-made-it-through-winter (almost) treat.
For that espadrille look plus a little bit of height, try these platform sandals from Loeffler Randall. Two bow straps in red keep it flirty and fun underneath your printed sundress. If this shoe doesn't make you want to book a vacation stat, something's wrong.
Take a break from florals and try the cow print for spring. This cool shoe can be worn with a pair of black culotte pants or even a summer dress for that unexpected trendsetter look. Finish it off with a gold anklet.
You'll feel like a whole new person once you trade in your heavy snow boots for something light, like this two-strap heel mule. The soft pastel shade reminds me of blooming hydrangeas while the open-toe style gives you a chance to finally show off your fresh coat of polish.
You're going to see this spring footwear trend everywhere: the one-strap over the toe. Your feet (well, four of your toes) will feel far less constrained in this fresh style. Don't worry about all the weight shifting to your big toe either—the extra strap on this shoe will prevent any strains.
Missoni partnered up with Castañer to produce 15 different shoes for women (and four for men). One of my favorites is this wedge espadrille that combines the unmistakable Missoni print with Castañer's effortless resort-vibe footwear. The colorful prints bring new life to its signature beige sandals. I want a pair and I'm betting Pippa Middleton (she loves this shoe brand) does too.
This beach-friendly shoe is a fashionable alternative to flip-flops. It's comfortable (I have personally walked on sand in this) and dries quickly should it get wet. The sandals are light in weight too, which makes it a travel-friendly shoe. It also comes in four other spring colors if you prefer happier hues.
Paige, known for its denim, launched its footwear line last year and its selections are phenomenal. You'll find everything from a snakeskin boot (FYI, Kaia Gerber has these) to this rose-gold metallic mule with a knotted upper. This classy shoe can be dressed down with everyday blue jeans or done up with a dress for summer weddings.
Finally came around to the idea of buying chunky sneakers? This spring, you'll see be able to find options in a variety of styles and colors, like this Easter-egg pastel pair from Ash. It lets you embrace the sweeter side of your street style if you're not the sporty/tomboy type.
In need of new spring flats? Try this glove style from Mango. The sleek material and wooden heel make it office appropriate, but not too stuffy that you can't wear it straight to Friday happy hour. I'm already thinking about buying this in all three colors.
Minor details like the color of a strap or the shape of the shoe can instantly turn an "okay" sandal into a must-have. This Dolce Vita pair has it all with a snakeskin print, the popular square toe, and a wooden block heel. It also doesn't hurt that the footwear comes in several other colors, if you own too much snakeskin printed shoes.
You don't have to fly to Greece to shop its products. These sandals are made abroad with cowhide material for a comfortable and durable finish and stamped with Ancient Greek's signature logo. This beige and metallic gold shoe can be worn with your summer dresses, denim shorts, or pleated skirts.
Thick crisscross straps and Teva-inspired sandals were all over the spring runways. It's almost guaranteed these Marni shoes are comfortable given the elevated soles and secure straps. You won't find yourself slipping out of them like you would with some backless slides.
For practical shoppers who just want an everyday slide, they'll like this one from Kaanas. It comes in black or tan, very versatile colors, and has a big tortoiseshell buckle for that something-something. The shoe is cute and trendy without sacrificing simplicity and comfort.
These Jacquemus suede blue sandals come straight from the spring 2019 runway. Though the heel is four-inches tall, which is a lot for some, it promises comfort with its leather-lined soles and lace-up straps. Don't be surprised if this trendy sandal inspires a line of imitators, the design is that good.
The white ankle boot can easily transition from winter to spring depending on how you style it. For the colder months, we prefer to wear it with blue jeans and a beige sweater. Once the weather warms up, we'll pair this cowboy boot with a floral midi dress and sunglasses.