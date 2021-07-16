The white sneaker, much like the white t-shirt, is an essential building block to any wardrobe. You never need to fret about how to style the shoe—it looks as good peeking out from underneath a floral dress as it does when worn with cuffed jeans and a t-shirt. Whether you prefer your white sneakers crisp and clean or more distressed (a tried-and-true tip: use Mr. Clean magic erasers to gently erase stains and dirt), this street-style shoe never looks stale. Especially since this season's newest selections come with cool designs like quilting, logos, elevated platforms, eco-friendly touches, and more. Plus, there's a pair of white kicks for every budget. Ahead, 29 of the best white sneakers for 2021 that are worth the perpetual cleaning cycle.

VEJA Esplar Leather Sneakers $120.00 at net-a-porter.com The '70s vibe of these Vejas beg to be worn with a tracksuit or vintage tee.

Thousand Fell Women's Lace Up Starstruck $120.00 at thousandfell.com Thousand Fell's vegan sneaker line is made from recycled plastic, natural rubber and food waste, like coconut husk and sugarcane. Best part of all: Once you purchase a pair, you're able to recycle them directly back to the brand and gain $20 towards a fresh new pair.

Louis Vuitton LV Squad Sneaker $1030.00 at louisvuitton.com This summer, Emma Chamberlain and Charli D’Amelio teamed up with luxury house Louis Vuitton for a highly-covetable casual shoe line, called LV Squad, which include this super fun sneakerboot.

Allbirds Women's Tree Pipers Kaikoura White $95.00 at allbirds.com These Allbirds style boast a mesh made from renewable materials that is breezy for your feet and better for the planet.

Chelsea Paris Neka Sneaker $225.00 at chelseaparis.com These embossed leather "croc-effect" sneakers are for those who want to be comfy without feeling too sporty.

Axel Arigato Genesis Vintage Runner $235.00 at axelarigato.com This lightweight, vintage style from Axel Arigato is one of our favorite styles of the season.

Feiyue FE LO 1920 WOMEN $24.99 at feiyue-shoes.com These classic sneakers were debuted in 1920s Shanghai and still holds cultural relevancy as a cult classic style today.

Reebok Classic Leather Harman Run Shoes $54.99 at amazon.com Celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Ariana Grande have been spotted rocking their Reebok shoes, so don’t discount this brand when it comes to enviable sneakers. This pair has over 1.5k ratings on Amazon, which means it’s worth testing out.

Alexander McQueen Deck Lace Up Plimsoll $520.00 at alexandermcqueen.com These chunky soled plimsoll pair from McQueen are the edgier version of what you maybe wore as a kid, but just as comfortable.

Rothys Bright White Lace-Up Sneakers $165.00 at rothys.com This eco-friendly pair is made from thread spun with recycled plastic water bottles, but you'd never know it. They're soft and super wearable, with Rothy's classic blue "halo" on the top and backs.

Off-White Vulcanized New Arrow Canvas Stripe Sneakers $305.00 at bergdorfgoodman.com Off-White never disappoints in their sneaker offerings and we're loving the touches of baby pink and white marble print on these.

Keds Women's Champion Feat. Organic Cotton $49.95 at keds.com Your favorite summer shoe classic from Ked's is now made more responsibly in organic cotton.

Koio Retro Runner Cloud $278.00 at koio.co This suede and leather sneaker accomplishes the difficult goal of being dressy yet casual, so double up on your order just in case the shoes sell out.

TOMS White Leather Alex Sneaker $74.95 at toms.com TOMS made their mark as a simple canvas slip-on style, boasting an ethically and sustainable product that gives back. They've stepped up their sneaker game with this simple but effortlessly cool court style.

Good News Opal Paisley Sneakers $160.00 at shopbop.com The touch of bandana print seals the deal on these already desirable sneakers made using responsible materials such as a footbed made from recycled gym mats and Bluesign certified safe-dye practices.

ASH Free Chunky-Sole Sneakers $330.00 at farfetch.com To trade or not to trade in your high heels for a thick-soled sneaker? We say: trade. This cushioned pair of kicks will support your arches, unlike those strappy stilettos.

The Greats The Royale High $139.99 at greats.com If you're all about practicality, this plain white leather sneaker is your solemate.

Cariuma Off-White Canvas $79.00 at cariuma.com Finally, a pair of sneakers you don’t have to break in, according to the reviews. Cariuma is known for creating shoes that yield a smaller environmental footprint—you can read all about their eco-friendly mission here—so your money goes towards a good cause.

Adidas Pureboost 21 Shoes $130.00 at adidas.com These Adidas Pureboost are made with recyclable Parley Ocean Plastic, not to mention do double duty as a running shoe that's stylish with real clothes too.

Pierre Hardy Slider Sneakers $495.00 at pierrehardy.com Slip-on sneakers are reminiscent of the ones we had in childhood, but this style from Pierre Hardy is anything but childish. We love the black on the back and tongue of the sneaker, but this sneaker still retains that pristine white look.

Flamingos Life Old 80s All White Monocolor $178.00 at flamingoslife.com The retro sneakers from Flamingos Life are categorized by decades, so pick the vibe of the era that speaks to you most. We love this '80s high-top pair made from corn waste and bamboo,

Perry Co The Prelude $170.00 at perrycoshoes.com This unisex style from Perry Co is a great pair for you and your significant other to twin in, no matter their personal style.

Fini Bold White $159.00 at fini.shoes A breathable soft leather sneaker that’s handcrafted in Portugal. The coolest part about the footwear is that it comes with a lace cover accessory, so if you want to take your white kicks somewhere they might get dirty, you can.

Balmain B Bold Leather Sneakers $850.00 at farfetch.com You'll want to prevent these eye-catching shoes from getting scuffed up, but they're worth the investment.

Puma Cali Sport $90.00 at us.asos.com If you’re not looking to splurge on white sneakers, opt for this simple pair from Puma. The low-top kick can be worn with pantsuits, leggings, and more.

Everlane The Court Sneaker $98.00 at everlane.com One of the best pairs of white sneakers around. The sneaker is made from 100 percent leather with recycled polyester lining and a recycled rubber sole.

Superga 2306 Cotu Sneakers $66.35 at shopbop.com You don’t have time for untangling laces, so slip in and out of your white sneaker with ease in this option from Superga. The slightly thicker platform provides just enough cushion as you run around completing errands.

Y-3 Hicho Sneakers $210.00 at shopbop.com Perfect for the ‘90s kid. This sneaker has a slight platform and is an ode to the shoe styles you might have seen/wore while growing up.