29 Cool White Sneakers of 2021 You'll Live In
The ultimate street style staple.
By Katie Attardo , Marina Liao published
The white sneaker, much like the white t-shirt, is an essential building block to any wardrobe. You never need to fret about how to style the shoe—it looks as good peeking out from underneath a floral dress as it does when worn with cuffed jeans and a t-shirt. Whether you prefer your white sneakers crisp and clean or more distressed (a tried-and-true tip: use Mr. Clean magic erasers to gently erase stains and dirt), this street-style shoe never looks stale. Especially since this season's newest selections come with cool designs like quilting, logos, elevated platforms, eco-friendly touches, and more. Plus, there's a pair of white kicks for every budget. Ahead, 29 of the best white sneakers for 2021 that are worth the perpetual cleaning cycle.
VEJA Esplar Leather Sneakers
The '70s vibe of these Vejas beg to be worn with a tracksuit or vintage tee.
Thousand Fell Women's Lace Up Starstruck
Thousand Fell's vegan sneaker line is made from recycled plastic, natural rubber and food waste, like coconut husk and sugarcane. Best part of all: Once you purchase a pair, you're able to recycle them directly back to the brand and gain $20 towards a fresh new pair.
Louis Vuitton LV Squad Sneaker
This summer, Emma Chamberlain and Charli D’Amelio teamed up with luxury house Louis Vuitton for a highly-covetable casual shoe line, called LV Squad, which include this super fun sneakerboot.
Allbirds Women's Tree Pipers Kaikoura White
These Allbirds style boast a mesh made from renewable materials that is breezy for your feet and better for the planet.
Chelsea Paris Neka Sneaker
These embossed leather "croc-effect" sneakers are for those who want to be comfy without feeling too sporty.
Axel Arigato Genesis Vintage Runner
This lightweight, vintage style from Axel Arigato is one of our favorite styles of the season.
Feiyue FE LO 1920 WOMEN
These classic sneakers were debuted in 1920s Shanghai and still holds cultural relevancy as a cult classic style today.
Reebok Classic Leather Harman Run Shoes
Celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Ariana Grande have been spotted rocking their Reebok shoes, so don’t discount this brand when it comes to enviable sneakers. This pair has over 1.5k ratings on Amazon, which means it’s worth testing out.
Alexander McQueen Deck Lace Up Plimsoll
These chunky soled plimsoll pair from McQueen are the edgier version of what you maybe wore as a kid, but just as comfortable.
Rothys Bright White Lace-Up Sneakers
This eco-friendly pair is made from thread spun with recycled plastic water bottles, but you'd never know it. They're soft and super wearable, with Rothy's classic blue "halo" on the top and backs.
Off-White Vulcanized New Arrow Canvas Stripe Sneakers
Off-White never disappoints in their sneaker offerings and we're loving the touches of baby pink and white marble print on these.
Keds Women's Champion Feat. Organic Cotton
Your favorite summer shoe classic from Ked's is now made more responsibly in organic cotton.
Koio Retro Runner Cloud
This suede and leather sneaker accomplishes the difficult goal of being dressy yet casual, so double up on your order just in case the shoes sell out.
TOMS White Leather Alex Sneaker
TOMS made their mark as a simple canvas slip-on style, boasting an ethically and sustainable product that gives back. They've stepped up their sneaker game with this simple but effortlessly cool court style.
Good News Opal Paisley Sneakers
The touch of bandana print seals the deal on these already desirable sneakers made using responsible materials such as a footbed made from recycled gym mats and Bluesign certified safe-dye practices.
ASH Free Chunky-Sole Sneakers
To trade or not to trade in your high heels for a thick-soled sneaker? We say: trade. This cushioned pair of kicks will support your arches, unlike those strappy stilettos.
The Greats The Royale High
If you're all about practicality, this plain white leather sneaker is your solemate.
Cariuma Off-White Canvas
Finally, a pair of sneakers you don’t have to break in, according to the reviews. Cariuma is known for creating shoes that yield a smaller environmental footprint—you can read all about their eco-friendly mission here—so your money goes towards a good cause.
Adidas Pureboost 21 Shoes
These Adidas Pureboost are made with recyclable Parley Ocean Plastic, not to mention do double duty as a running shoe that's stylish with real clothes too.
Pierre Hardy Slider Sneakers
Slip-on sneakers are reminiscent of the ones we had in childhood, but this style from Pierre Hardy is anything but childish. We love the black on the back and tongue of the sneaker, but this sneaker still retains that pristine white look.
Flamingos Life Old 80s All White Monocolor
The retro sneakers from Flamingos Life are categorized by decades, so pick the vibe of the era that speaks to you most. We love this '80s high-top pair made from corn waste and bamboo,
Perry Co The Prelude
This unisex style from Perry Co is a great pair for you and your significant other to twin in, no matter their personal style.
Fini Bold White
A breathable soft leather sneaker that’s handcrafted in Portugal. The coolest part about the footwear is that it comes with a lace cover accessory, so if you want to take your white kicks somewhere they might get dirty, you can.
Balmain B Bold Leather Sneakers
You'll want to prevent these eye-catching shoes from getting scuffed up, but they're worth the investment.
Puma Cali Sport
If you’re not looking to splurge on white sneakers, opt for this simple pair from Puma. The low-top kick can be worn with pantsuits, leggings, and more.
Everlane The Court Sneaker
One of the best pairs of white sneakers around. The sneaker is made from 100 percent leather with recycled polyester lining and a recycled rubber sole.
Superga 2306 Cotu Sneakers
You don’t have time for untangling laces, so slip in and out of your white sneaker with ease in this option from Superga. The slightly thicker platform provides just enough cushion as you run around completing errands.
Y-3 Hicho Sneakers
Perfect for the ‘90s kid. This sneaker has a slight platform and is an ode to the shoe styles you might have seen/wore while growing up.
Katie Attardo is the Accessories Editor at Marie Claire, covering all things fashion and jewelry-related.
-
Kate Middleton's Top 3 Mom Rules, Revealed
Start taking notes.
By Caitlin Morton
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Already Dreaming of an “Elaborate” Future Wedding
Fingers crossed for a Bennifer 2.0 engagement in 2022!
By Caitlin Morton
-
Prince William Wants to Turn Royal Properties Into Homeless Shelters
Princess Diana would be proud.
By Caitlin Morton
-
29 Sophisticated Work Bags to Carry Your Mobile Office In
Whatever your workday looks like, you'll be well-accessorized.
By Julia Gall
-
24 Animal Print Coats and Jackets to Pounce On
Take a walk on the wild side.
By Sara Holzman
-
16 Blanket Scarves to Stay Cozy In
Say hello to your new favorite accessory.
By Sara Holzman
-
17 Chunky Sneakers to Put Your Best Foot Forward In
The humble "dad sneaker" is back and better than ever.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 24 Best Wide-Leg Jeans to Wear With Everything
It's officially a trend.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 8 Types of Boots Every Woman Should Invest In
You'll have these pairs for life.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 24 Best Sweaters on Amazon, According to Reviews
Stick a cup of hot cider in my hand and put me in front of a fireplace.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 16 Best Spring Dresses for Every Budget and Occasion
Treat yourself to the best.
By Julia Marzovilla