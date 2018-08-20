5 Shoe Brands Pippa Middleton Can't Stop Wearing—and Where to Shop Them

Pippa Middleton made headlines when she held the coveted spot as Kate Middleton's maid of honor, and since then, Pippa's become a celebrity in her own right. It's easy to forget she isn't exactly a royal because she hangs out with the crew all the time and has impeccable style. On more than one occasion, she and Kate even dressed exactly alike, proving they're on the same fashion wavelength.

Unlike her older sister, however, Pippa doesn't have to follow stringent dress codes, like packing an all-black outfit while traveling or avoiding mini-dresses at all costs. We bet she wouldn't like the rule about not wearing wedges, either, (Queen E reportedly hates the shoe) as Pippa lives in her espadrilles in summer. Her style can best be described as comfortable, but put-together, with a mix of affordable and designer pieces. In the summer, she relies on easy floral dresses and colorful jumpsuits, while in the fall and winter she makes a statement in tailored outerwear.

So, where does she get all her clothes, you ask? While Pippa doesn't have a wardrobe allowance like Kate does, her closet is still highly curated. She's a lover of budget-friendly retailers like J.Crew (she has the same clutch as Meghan Markle!), while for special occasions, like christenings and weddings, she'll break out her fancy Jimmy Choo heels. Like her older sis, Pippa keeps a few trusted shoe brands in rotation, reaching for them every time she steps out in public. I've decoded some of her favorite footwear options, below, and also included similar pairs to shop because that's why you clicked on this story, right?

Castañer

Getty Images Neil Mockford

Pippa hasn't given up wedges during pregnancy. I assumed she would trade them in for flats asap, because that's what I would do, but she's proved me wrong in photo after photo, wearing them to places like the French Open and Wimbledon. One of her favorite pairs comes from Spanish brand Castañer, which has been making the espadrille since 1927. The wedges are surprisingly affordable—they're around the $120 mark—and can easily be worn with nearly everything in your closet. If you're looking for your first pair of Castañers, invest in the oatmeal-colored wedge espadrille, below.

Jimmy Choo

Getty Images WPA Pool

Dressy heels aren't part of Pippa's everyday attire—she saves this style for royal events and galas. When it comes time to choosing a heel though, she often reaches for a pair of Jimmy Choos. She wore the luxury footwear label to Prince Louis' christening and to Prince Harry's wedding. The brand has been vetted by royals like Princess Diana, and its sophisticated stiletto offerings suit Pippa's posh style. Though the prices are luxe, these iconic heels will easily make any wearer feel like a million bucks, or so I imagine. (I'm accepting donations to my Jimmy Choo fund.)

Adidas

BACKGRID XPOS

Kate loves her Superga canvas sneakers, but Pippa prefers her Adidas Stan Smiths. The popular style has become such a staple for fashion girls that the company has sold more than 50 million pairs since debuting in 1973, so it's not shocking that shee. Pippa likes wearing her casual tennis shoes with dresses, as she did back in June when she styled her white kicks with a floral J.Crew dress and navy blazer. It's also the perfect comfy sneaker to wear when she's running errands around London—especially now that she's expecting.

Dune London

Shutterstock Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

Not familiar with Dune London? The fashion footwear group is a London-based label that offers a variety of styles from biker boots to ballet flats. One look at the selections and you might become obsessed with the pieces the way Pippa has. Back in 2016, she chose a pair of block heels—a good combination of dressy and uncomplicated for meetings and conferences—from the brand to wear with her printed three-quarter sleeve dress. In addition to supporting Dune London, Pippa's worn other local British designs, including L.K. Bennett.

Russell & Bromley

BACKGRID XPOS

Pippa relies on her Russell & Bromley suede ankle boots to get her through fall. She usually wears the shoes with jeans and sleek outerwear. Since the booties have a petit heel, Pippa can even wear them while doing one of her favorite activities: bike riding. The label is another British footwear brand—this one dating back to 1873—and its boots selection this season is so good, I bet Pippa already has her eye on a new pair.