Billy Joel In Concert With Special Guests - October 21, 2015
Don't Wait Another Second to Shop Fall's Biggest Shoe Trends

You can start wearing them...now.

image
image
Design by Morgan McMullen

The cleverest fashionistas know not to fear shopping for striped bikinis in December or ankle boots in August—that's how they get to wear the trends before everyone else starts. At this very moment, retailers are slowly rolling out pieces from their fall ’18 collections, including a bevy of lust-worthy shoes. And, I’ll be damned if my to-buy list isn't full of kickass combat boots and prim party heels. (Yes, I'm already thinking about holiday parties and my birthday outfit.) To see what I'm eyeing for autumn, read on. You don't have to wait a minute longer to shop them, either—thank god.

1 The Plaid Combat Boot
image
Courtesy

See by Chloé combat boots, $545

SHOP IT

See by Chloé's combat boots receive a facelift in 2018 thanks to a brown and yellow tartan print made from silky genuine calf hair. This take-charge boot is perfect for hiking or light trekking through the woods thanks to its lugged sole with a stacked block heel.

2 The Two-Toned Shoe
image
Courtesy

Jaggar two-toned flats, $148

SHOP IT

This fun cotton candy-colored shoe might be just what you need to get out of that weekday work funk. It's playful and colorful, which is perfect for Instagram. Don't be surprised if that girl who stalks your account ends up buying the same pair—they're that irresistible.

3 The Geometric Heel
image
Courtesy

Zara round heel mule , $90

SHOP IT

Heels are taking on all kinds of wonky, interesting shapes for 2018. Emily Ratajkowski was one of the first celebs to debut geometric sandals and now they’re everywhere. In place of a traditional pointy stiletto heel, you’ll find shoes balancing on wooden round balls, trapezoids, rhombuses, and pretty much every other shape you remember from elementary school. If you're hesitant to splurge on this trend, Zara offers this chic and affordable option.

4 The Dad Sneaker
image
Courtesy

Topshop dad sneaker, $65

SHOP IT

Good news: Dad sneakers are still popular for fall. If you haven’t bought a pair yet, check out Topshop’s latest chunky trainers. If the gold sole is too excessive for you, not to worry: there's a neutral wheat-colored option, too. Wear with a slip dress or boyfriend jeans and a fitted T-shirt.

5 The Animal Print Shoe
image
Courtesy

Dolce Vita snakeskin mule, $170

SHOP IT

A heeled mule is my quick trick for elevating a pair of jeans. Flats or ankle boots are everyone's go-tos, so stand out with this snakeskin "Cinda" mule from Dolce Vita. The backless footwear screams sophistication and the versatile silhouette makes it easy to pair with a dress or skirt, too.

6 The Red Shoe
image
Courtesy

Aquazzura red bow pump, $750

SHOP IT

It might be too early to plan holiday attire, but you'll want to keep an eye on this Aquazzura pump. The cutout design, bow detail, and bold color all make this heel a festive option for Christmas dinner with the in-laws, company parties, and just general merriment. If this classic shoe looks familiar to you, it's because Meghan Markle owns a pair in black (!!). Since it's royal approved, I have to buy it, right?

7 The Cowboy Boot
image
Courtesy

Tibi leather ankle boots, $795

SHOP IT

Cowboy boots ruled the Fall 2018 runways and Tibi’s new “Felix” boots are an updated take on the western style. The shoe is made from leather with a glossy patent design and rests on a chunky slanted heel—a cool detail you're sure to see on other heeled footwear next season. Wear these boots with a wrap dress or straight-leg jeans loosely tucked in.

8 The Slingback Heel
image
Courtesy

Steven slingback pumps, $129

SHOP IT

I see you adding that 20th pair of nude flats to your checkout cart. STOP RIGHT NOW. Consider investing, instead, in a slingback block heel, which is just as comfortable, but looks slightly more refined. I love this black cap-toe option from Steven, which gives off Parisian vibes. Don't be surprised if you spot me walking down the street in these while carrying a baguette.

9 The Embellished Shoe
image
Courtesy

Kate Spade surie kitten heel , $248

SHOP IT

Tap into your feminine side with this embellished pink mule. It's the type of shoe I'd grab from my closet to give my all-black outfit a small burst of color. The tiny kitten heel gives you a minor height boost while still providing a level of comfort for your feet. Wear with menswear-inspired jeans or a pantsuit.

10 The Shearling Shoe
image
Courtesy

Sam Edelman sandals, $130

SHOP IT

Designers are incorporating shearling into their fall shoes and for Sam Edelman, that means a shearling...heel? The gold fluff adds an extra dose of glam to this already-standout footwear, making any wearer the center of attention. It's not your everyday shoe, so I suggest saving it for a fancy, fancy party when you want to make a fashion statement.

