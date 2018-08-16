Don't Wait Another Second to Shop Fall's Biggest Shoe Trends

You can start wearing them...now.
The cleverest fashionistas know not to fear shopping for striped bikinis in December or ankle boots in August—that's how they get to wear the trends before everyone else starts. At this very moment, retailers are slowly rolling out pieces from their fall ’18 collections, including a bevy of lust-worthy shoes. And, I’ll be damned if my to-buy list isn't full of kickass combat boots and prim party heels. (Yes, I'm already thinking about holiday parties and my birthday outfit.) To see what I'm eyeing for autumn, read on. You don't have to wait a minute longer to shop them, either—thank god.
See by Chloé combat boots, $545
See by Chloé's combat boots receive a facelift in 2018 thanks to a brown and yellow tartan print made from silky genuine calf hair. This take-charge boot is perfect for hiking or light trekking through the woods thanks to its lugged sole with a stacked block heel.
Jaggar two-toned flats, $148
This fun cotton candy-colored shoe might be just what you need to get out of that weekday work funk. It's playful and colorful, which is perfect for Instagram. Don't be surprised if that girl who stalks your account ends up buying the same pair—they're that irresistible.
Zara round heel mule , $90
Heels are taking on all kinds of wonky, interesting shapes for 2018. Emily Ratajkowski was one of the first celebs to debut geometric sandals and now they’re everywhere. In place of a traditional pointy stiletto heel, you’ll find shoes balancing on wooden round balls, trapezoids, rhombuses, and pretty much every other shape you remember from elementary school. If you're hesitant to splurge on this trend, Zara offers this chic and affordable option.
Topshop dad sneaker, $65
Good news: Dad sneakers are still popular for fall. If you haven’t bought a pair yet, check out Topshop’s latest chunky trainers. If the gold sole is too excessive for you, not to worry: there's a neutral wheat-colored option, too. Wear with a slip dress or boyfriend jeans and a fitted T-shirt.
Dolce Vita snakeskin mule, $170
A heeled mule is my quick trick for elevating a pair of jeans. Flats or ankle boots are everyone's go-tos, so stand out with this snakeskin "Cinda" mule from Dolce Vita. The backless footwear screams sophistication and the versatile silhouette makes it easy to pair with a dress or skirt, too.
Aquazzura red bow pump, $750
It might be too early to plan holiday attire, but you'll want to keep an eye on this Aquazzura pump. The cutout design, bow detail, and bold color all make this heel a festive option for Christmas dinner with the in-laws, company parties, and just general merriment. If this classic shoe looks familiar to you, it's because Meghan Markle owns a pair in black (!!). Since it's royal approved, I have to buy it, right?
Tibi leather ankle boots, $795
Cowboy boots ruled the Fall 2018 runways and Tibi’s new “Felix” boots are an updated take on the western style. The shoe is made from leather with a glossy patent design and rests on a chunky slanted heel—a cool detail you're sure to see on other heeled footwear next season. Wear these boots with a wrap dress or straight-leg jeans loosely tucked in.
Steven slingback pumps, $129
I see you adding that 20th pair of nude flats to your checkout cart. STOP RIGHT NOW. Consider investing, instead, in a slingback block heel, which is just as comfortable, but looks slightly more refined. I love this black cap-toe option from Steven, which gives off Parisian vibes. Don't be surprised if you spot me walking down the street in these while carrying a baguette.
Kate Spade surie kitten heel , $248
Tap into your feminine side with this embellished pink mule. It's the type of shoe I'd grab from my closet to give my all-black outfit a small burst of color. The tiny kitten heel gives you a minor height boost while still providing a level of comfort for your feet. Wear with menswear-inspired jeans or a pantsuit.
Sam Edelman sandals, $130
Designers are incorporating shearling into their fall shoes and for Sam Edelman, that means a shearling...heel? The gold fluff adds an extra dose of glam to this already-standout footwear, making any wearer the center of attention. It's not your everyday shoe, so I suggest saving it for a fancy, fancy party when you want to make a fashion statement.