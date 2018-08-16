Don't Wait Another Second to Shop Fall's Biggest Shoe Trends

The cleverest fashionistas know not to fear shopping for striped bikinis in December or ankle boots in August—that's how they get to wear the trends before everyone else starts. At this very moment, retailers are slowly rolling out pieces from their fall ’18 collections, including a bevy of lust-worthy shoes. And, I’ll be damned if my to-buy list isn't full of kickass combat boots and prim party heels. (Yes, I'm already thinking about holiday parties and my birthday outfit.) To see what I'm eyeing for autumn, read on. You don't have to wait a minute longer to shop them, either—thank god.