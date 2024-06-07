To become the Duchess of Westminster in her June 7 marriage to Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster, Olivia Henson's wedding dress needed all the romantic details befitting a royal (or rather, royal-adjacent) ceremony. The gown she ultimately chose by London-based bridal designer Emma Victoria Payne to marry before an guests including Prince William and Princess Eugenie had all the formality nuptials called the "high society wedding of the decade" required, plus several hidden and sentimental ties to both families.
Let's start with the gown. Olivia Henson entered the Chester Cathedral from a vintage Bentley in an understated, yet memorable, wedding dress. The bespoke Emma Victoria Payne design featured three-quarter length sleeves and a bateau neckline at the front, flowing seamlessly into a skirt with a dramatic train.
Along the neckline and hems of her sleeves, Henson's wedding dress featured touches of delicate floral lace. Vogue UK reported those subtle inclusions were intentional and steeped with meaning. The blossoms on her dress were actually a nod to the wedding veil Henson's great-grandmother wore on her wedding day, a piece that was first crafted in the 1880s. (Talk about fashion history.)
Those touches of florals paired back to a stunning, dramatic veil that swept behind Henson for several feet behind her. In the back, her dress also featured a keyhole cut-out.
Olivia Henson also worked "something blue" into her wedding day look. A pair of pointed-toe blue heels in a deep indigo shade peeked out from beneath her skirt.
Allusions to decades of family wedding tradition weren't the only special touches in Henson's wedding day look. Atop her romantic bun, Henson wore the Faberge Myrtle Leaf Tiara. It's a poignant "something borrowed" for Henson to wear: This piece has been in her now-husband's family since 1906 and was crafted specifically for Grosvenor brides to wear down the aisle, People reports.
The tiara's design is comprised of laurel leaves coated in diamonds, with sprigs of tiny pearls set between them. It has been kept in the family vault for over 20 years: The last time the Faberge Myrtle Leaf Tiara made an appearance, Lady Tamara, the Duke of Westminster's sister, wore it for her 2004 wedding to Edward van Cutsem at the same chapel.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
The Duke and Duchess of Westminster's love story began in 2021, when they met through mutual friends. The pair announced their engagement in 2023. Anticipation was high for their eventual union: Hugh Grosvenor is the richest man under 35 United Kingdom, with a net-worth of £9.878 billion after inheriting his father's estate in 2016. He is also a longtime friend of both Princes William and Prince Harry (though the latter skipped the wedding ceremony, owing to ongoing tension with his immediate family). Meanwhile, Olivia Henson has fetched comparisons to Kate Middleton for her family's similarly close ties to Britain's aristocracy.
While Henson is not technically a royal, her wedding dress has a similar regality to those worn by the likes of Princess Kate and Meghan Markle over the past two decades. (The bateau neckline is reminiscent of Markle's Claire Waight Keller for Givenchy dress, for example.) The pomp and circumstance of her wedding day can also match that of her high society peers. She and the Duke of Westminster are expected to have a lavish celebration at Eaton Estate throughout the afternoon and evening following their ceremony.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
By the End of 'Hit Man,' a Wild True Crime Story Becomes a Rom-Com Fantasy
The Netflix movie may be about a fake hitman, but it takes some shocking turns.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Sarah Ferguson Has Dreams of Being Cast in ‘Bridgerton,’ and Even Knows What Specific Role She’d Like to Play
“I’m putting it out there!”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
'Perfect Match' Is Back—and Fashion Designer Alara Taneri Is Already the Season 2 Scene-Stealer
The 'Dated and Related' alum is one to watch on this season of the Netflix reality hit.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Rihanna's "I'm Retired" T-Shirt Dress Sends Fans Waiting for New Music Into a Spiral
It's just not the one fans think it is.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
The Mango x Siedrés Collaboration Looks Like a Celeb-Approved Vacation Wardrobe
There's still time to shop it before your next trip.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Tackles Summer Power Dressing in This Chic Alternative to a Suit
And it's a repeat outfit.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Elevates Zendaya's "I Told Ya" T-Shirt From 'Challengers' Like Only She Can
She styled it up with a Dior Bag and sandals by The Row.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Zendaya Says She Discovered On's Trendy Sneakers Filming 'Challengers'—and Now She Wears Them Nonstop
They're also a celebrity favorite.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Katie Holmes Pulls Off Three Effortless Outfit Changes in a Single Day
Including pieces she designed herself.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Queen Mary of Denmark Outfit Repeats in a Hot Pink Dress Full of Royal Fashion History
She attended a special royal event in a dress she wore over a year ago.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Dua Lipa Casually Reveals Her It-Bag of the Summer—and It's See-Through
She's usually the first to carry a style that ends up everywhere.
By Julia Gray Published