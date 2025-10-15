I Just Got Back From Paris Fashion Week—6 Trends I Can't Wait to Try

Paris Fashion Week always sets the rhythm for what’s next. Each season feels like a reunion: with the city, with friends, with fashion itself. This one, marked by a wave of debuts, carried an unmistakable charge of excitement and anticipation.

Fresh off the Spring 2026 circuit, I’ve been sifting through runway moments, showroom discoveries, and re-see standouts to distill what’s defining the season ahead. From eel-sheen leather to talismanic jewelry, these are the six trends already setting the tone for fall, and how I'm wearing them now.

Eel Effect

(Image credit: Alexis Badiyi)

The high-gloss, subtly rippled leather has emerged as the season’s new, slightly exotic texture. The Row paved the way with its paneled eelskin flat Loafer ; then, Le Sundial debuted the much-anticipated Lydia Eel Clutch , now available for preorder. Lemaire’s eel-skin Glove Boot , which according to a friend softens into perfection after just a day of wear, has already reached cult status. Savette previewed its beloved Symmetry pouchette reimagined in eel.

Tangled Treasures

(Image credit: Gorunway)

Jewelry felt alive this season. At Chanel, layers of coral, pearl, and onyx spilled over tassels and floral brooches, a rhythmic cascade that felt both opulent and playful. I found myself inspired to experiment, mixing archive pieces, new gems, and family heirlooms into modern bouquets of jewelry for the upcoming holiday season.

Funnel Vision

(Image credit: Gorunway; Alexis Badiyi)

The funnel neck is back again. It reemerged across the runways all season, from buttery leather at Balenciaga and exaggerated necklines at Alaïa to the belt-neck trenches at Saint Laurent. This shape echoed through showrooms and across Paris streets, becoming one of the most-worn jackets of the season.

I’ve been favoring the jacket iteration in a more casual sense, layered with trousers and flats (as seen on me above), and the coat version with a touch more drama, worn as a dress with sheer tights and heels just peeking out below.

Wrapped Up

The cape, shawl, and poncho categories continue their reign. From Dior’s fluid ivory layers to Alaïa’s enveloping wool, these silhouettes remain a study in elegance.

Home in New York, and especially when traveling, they’re a staple in my wardrobe. Whether I’m on set with one layered over trousers and a button-up, or draped over a dress in the evening, I’m rarely without something wrapped around my shoulders and fastened with a brooch—a quiet nod to the women in my family. Few garments feel as timeless, comforting, or versatile.

Understated Steps

(Image credit: Gorunway; Alexis Badiyi)

This season’s unisex slipper is a cross between a glove shoe, ballet flat, and jazz shoe. Sometimes laced, sometimes slipped on, it has equal parts polish and ease.

Both on the runways and the streets of Paris, a quiet—and refreshing!—permission to dress with more ease seemed to sweep through the city. The most elegant women I spotted were also the most relaxed.

I spent several days trotting through my trip in a glove shoe and it was a revelation compared to past seasons spent in mules or boots. Suddenly I was agile, covering miles between showrooms without a single pharmacy stop for blister bandages.

Bare ankles flooded the Spring/Summer 2026 runways. Until the weather allows, I’ll be layering my flats with a thick, knobby sock, embracing this quiet step forward in comfort dressing for fall.

Pony-Hair for Fall? Groundbreaking.

(Image credit: Alexis Badiyi)