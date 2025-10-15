I Just Got Back From Paris Fashion Week—6 Trends I Can't Wait to Try

Paris Fashion Week always sets the rhythm for what’s next. Each season feels like a reunion: with the city, with friends, with fashion itself. This one, marked by a wave of debuts, carried an unmistakable charge of excitement and anticipation.

Fresh off the Spring 2026 circuit, I’ve been sifting through runway moments, showroom discoveries, and re-see standouts to distill what’s defining the season ahead. From eel-sheen leather to talismanic jewelry, these are the six trends already setting the tone for fall, and how I'm wearing them now.

Eel Effect

a collage of eel effect items at paris fashion week

(Image credit: Alexis Badiyi)

The high-gloss, subtly rippled leather has emerged as the season’s new, slightly exotic texture. The Row paved the way with its paneled eelskin flat Loafer; then, Le Sundial debuted the much-anticipated Lydia Eel Clutch, now available for preorder. Lemaire’s eel-skin Glove Boot, which according to a friend softens into perfection after just a day of wear, has already reached cult status. Savette previewed its beloved Symmetry pouchette reimagined in eel.

Tangled Treasures

three models wearing chanel necklaces on the runway

(Image credit: Gorunway)

Jewelry felt alive this season. At Chanel, layers of coral, pearl, and onyx spilled over tassels and floral brooches, a rhythmic cascade that felt both opulent and playful. I found myself inspired to experiment, mixing archive pieces, new gems, and family heirlooms into modern bouquets of jewelry for the upcoming holiday season.

Funnel Vision

a collage of Alexis Badiyi wearing funnel neck coats with models wearing coats

(Image credit: Gorunway; Alexis Badiyi)

The funnel neck is back again. It reemerged across the runways all season, from buttery leather at Balenciaga and exaggerated necklines at Alaïa to the belt-neck trenches at Saint Laurent. This shape echoed through showrooms and across Paris streets, becoming one of the most-worn jackets of the season.

I’ve been favoring the jacket iteration in a more casual sense, layered with trousers and flats (as seen on me above), and the coat version with a touch more drama, worn as a dress with sheer tights and heels just peeking out below.

Wrapped Up

a collage of alexis badiyi wearing paris fashion week trends

(Image credit: Go Runway; Sandra Semburg )

The cape, shawl, and poncho categories continue their reign. From Dior’s fluid ivory layers to Alaïa’s enveloping wool, these silhouettes remain a study in elegance.

Home in New York, and especially when traveling, they’re a staple in my wardrobe. Whether I’m on set with one layered over trousers and a button-up, or draped over a dress in the evening, I’m rarely without something wrapped around my shoulders and fastened with a brooch—a quiet nod to the women in my family. Few garments feel as timeless, comforting, or versatile.

Understated Steps

a collage of models wearing flats at Paris Fashion Week

(Image credit: Gorunway; Alexis Badiyi)

This season’s unisex slipper is a cross between a glove shoe, ballet flat, and jazz shoe. Sometimes laced, sometimes slipped on, it has equal parts polish and ease.

Both on the runways and the streets of Paris, a quiet—and refreshing!—permission to dress with more ease seemed to sweep through the city. The most elegant women I spotted were also the most relaxed.

I spent several days trotting through my trip in a glove shoe and it was a revelation compared to past seasons spent in mules or boots. Suddenly I was agile, covering miles between showrooms without a single pharmacy stop for blister bandages.

Bare ankles flooded the Spring/Summer 2026 runways. Until the weather allows, I’ll be layering my flats with a thick, knobby sock, embracing this quiet step forward in comfort dressing for fall.

Pony-Hair for Fall? Groundbreaking.

a woman wearing ponyhair coats from paris fashion week in a collage

(Image credit: Alexis Badiyi)

Textural statement pieces headlined the outerwear conversation, with pony-hair coats galloping off the runway and into the streets and showrooms of Paris. At Nour Hammour, I slipped into the Althea Belted Pony-Hair Coat and immediately melted into its sleek weight: it's glossy, sculptural, and cut to catch the light like lacquer. As temperatures dropped, I was grateful I’d packed my By Malene Birger’s Rowani Shearling Calf Jacket: an elegant, cocooning layer that became my savior from the chill that swept through Paris.

