Street Style Is Bringing the Antique Brooch Back

Pin crystal clusters and rosettes to your 2024 mood board.

NYFW guests wearing the brooch trend.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
I distinctly remember the Art Deco-style brooch my grandmother wore to church on a Sunday almost twenty years ago. It was a cluster of emerald stones set in platinum gold, so entrancing that I couldn't pay attention to a single word of the sermon. During this past New York Fashion Week—which, some would say, is another gathering for worship—brooches proved to be quite the distraction yet again.

Everywhere I looked, a street-style outfit featuring a clip-on adornment would catch my eye. On day one, I was stopped in my tracks by an extra large red rosette clipped to a blazer's lapel and a logo pin tacked to a necktie. I was almost hit by a yellow cab on day three—too busy balking at a diamond-encrusted jaguar sitting atop the shoulder of someone's peacoat. My favorite, the one that made me late for the Kallmeyer presentation, was a geometric grouping of '20s-era jewel-toned gems—just like the pins my nana wore. 

What I find so compelling about a brooch—aside from its shiny magpie effect—is its capacity to transform an outfit almost seamlessly. An otherwise monotonous, all-black look becomes sharp and stylized when adorned with sculptural silver hardware. Rosettes add as-needed freshness. A whimsical brooch elevates even the most ordinary pieces to playful new heights—when fastened to the collar of a button-down, for instance.

In short, a brooch can turn a good outfit into a great one. The next time you look in the mirror and think your outfit needs something extra, consider taking inspiration from my grandmother and the 13 New York Fall/Winter 2024 street style looks ahead.

Brooches in Street Style

Woman wearing a brooch at New York RTW Fashion Week.

Ooh! A golden...crescent? Or a female figurine jumping to the side? So elegant.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jasmine Fox-Suliaman wearing a gold brooch during new york fashion week.

Why wear a "Hello, My Name Is..." sticker when you can wear a surrealist Schiaparelli-inspired initial pin?

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A woman at new york fashion week wearing a brooch in a street style outfit

A darling rosette in the year's hottest hue: red.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A woman at new york fashion week wearing a brooch in a street style outfit

Why limit yourself to just one? Here, the whimsy of multiple brooches in action.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A woman at new york fashion week wearing a brooch in a street style outfit

A golden picture frame pinned to a tie!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A woman at new york fashion week wearing a brooch in a street style outfit

Ah, yes. The confounding yet lovely sweater-over-coat trend. Featuring a pop of silver!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A woman at new york fashion week wearing a brooch in a street style outfit

And again! This time, a chartreuse sweater and dangling chain embellishment.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brooches trend nyfw street style

A simple, geometric circle also gets the job done.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A woman wearing a black floral rosette brooch at NYFW

Another rosette pin—and it feels equally as fresh despite its dark shade.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brooches trend nyfw street style

The golden strikes crescent again!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brooches trend nyfw street style

This charming golden fish brooch makes a colorful outfit even more delightful.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brooches trend nyfw street style

A vintage-style brooch in a trusty metallic will also always work.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brooches trend nyfw street style

Ditto from the above! This golden swirl adds an intriguing detail to her trench.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Brooch Trend

Gold-tone brooch
Loewe Gold-Tone Brooch

Petit Moments Juliet Rosette Brooch
Petit Moments Juliet Rosette Brooch

Tory Burch Kira 18K Gold-Plated & Glass Crystal Brooch
Tory Burch Kira 18K Gold-Plated & Glass Crystal Brooch

Crystal Deco Brooch
Kenneth Jay Lane Crystal Deco Brooch

Emma Childs
Emma Childs
Fashion Features Editor

Emma Childs is the Fashion Features Editor at Marie Claire, who writes trend reports, long-form reported features, and style guides. She previously wrote for TZR, Editorialist, Elite Daily, and Mission Magazine and studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University. When she's not writing fashion deep-dives, you'll find her stalking eBay for designer vintage and perusing HBO Max (in her heart, it'll always be *HBO* MX).

