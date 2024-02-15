Street Style Is Bringing the Antique Brooch Back

I distinctly remember the Art Deco-style brooch my grandmother wore to church on a Sunday almost twenty years ago. It was a cluster of emerald stones set in platinum gold, so entrancing that I couldn't pay attention to a single word of the sermon. During this past New York Fashion Week—which, some would say, is another gathering for worship—brooches proved to be quite the distraction yet again.

Everywhere I looked, a street-style outfit featuring a clip-on adornment would catch my eye. On day one, I was stopped in my tracks by an extra large red rosette clipped to a blazer's lapel and a logo pin tacked to a necktie. I was almost hit by a yellow cab on day three—too busy balking at a diamond-encrusted jaguar sitting atop the shoulder of someone's peacoat. My favorite, the one that made me late for the Kallmeyer presentation, was a geometric grouping of '20s-era jewel-toned gems—just like the pins my nana wore.

What I find so compelling about a brooch—aside from its shiny magpie effect—is its capacity to transform an outfit almost seamlessly. An otherwise monotonous, all-black look becomes sharp and stylized when adorned with sculptural silver hardware. Rosettes add as-needed freshness. A whimsical brooch elevates even the most ordinary pieces to playful new heights—when fastened to the collar of a button-down, for instance.

In short, a brooch can turn a good outfit into a great one. The next time you look in the mirror and think your outfit needs something extra, consider taking inspiration from my grandmother and the 13 New York Fall/Winter 2024 street style looks ahead.

Brooches in Street Style

Ooh! A golden...crescent? Or a female figurine jumping to the side? So elegant. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Why wear a "Hello, My Name Is..." sticker when you can wear a surrealist Schiaparelli-inspired initial pin? (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A darling rosette in the year's hottest hue: red . (Image credit: Getty Images)

Why limit yourself to just one? Here, the whimsy of multiple brooches in action. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A golden picture frame pinned to a tie! (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ah, yes. The confounding yet lovely sweater-over-coat trend . Featuring a pop of silver! (Image credit: Getty Images)

And again! This time, a chartreuse sweater and dangling chain embellishment. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A simple, geometric circle also gets the job done. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another rosette pin—and it feels equally as fresh despite its dark shade. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The golden strikes crescent again! (Image credit: Getty Images)

This charming golden fish brooch makes a colorful outfit even more delightful. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A vintage-style brooch in a trusty metallic will also always work. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ditto from the above! This golden swirl adds an intriguing detail to her trench . (Image credit: Getty Images)