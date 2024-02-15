Street Style Is Bringing the Antique Brooch Back

I distinctly remember the Art Deco-style brooch my grandmother wore to church on a Sunday almost twenty years ago. It was a cluster of emerald stones set in platinum gold, so entrancing that I couldn't pay attention to a single word of the sermon. During this past New York Fashion Week—which, some would say, is another gathering for worship—brooches proved to be quite the distraction yet again.
Everywhere I looked, a street-style outfit featuring a clip-on adornment would catch my eye. On day one, I was stopped in my tracks by an extra large red rosette clipped to a blazer's lapel and a logo pin tacked to a necktie. I was almost hit by a yellow cab on day three—too busy balking at a diamond-encrusted jaguar sitting atop the shoulder of someone's peacoat. My favorite, the one that made me late for the Kallmeyer presentation, was a geometric grouping of '20s-era jewel-toned gems—just like the pins my nana wore.
What I find so compelling about a brooch—aside from its shiny magpie effect—is its capacity to transform an outfit almost seamlessly. An otherwise monotonous, all-black look becomes sharp and stylized when adorned with sculptural silver hardware. Rosettes add as-needed freshness. A whimsical brooch elevates even the most ordinary pieces to playful new heights—when fastened to the collar of a button-down, for instance.
In short, a brooch can turn a good outfit into a great one. The next time you look in the mirror and think your outfit needs something extra, consider taking inspiration from my grandmother and the 13 New York Fall/Winter 2024 street style looks ahead.
Brooches in Street Style
Shop the Brooch Trend
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Emma Childs is the Fashion Features Editor at Marie Claire, who writes trend reports, long-form reported features, and style guides. She previously wrote for TZR, Editorialist, Elite Daily, and Mission Magazine and studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University. When she's not writing fashion deep-dives, you'll find her stalking eBay for designer vintage and perusing HBO Max (in her heart, it'll always be *HBO* MX).
-
Zendaya and JLo Will Host the 2024 Met Gala
The dress code guarantees dreamy couture moments.
By Melony Forcier
-
Emma Stone's Little Black Dress Has a Hidden Floral Detail
It's her latest in a string of elegant red carpet looks.
By Melony Forcier
-
Taylor Swift Is Opening Up About The Moment Travis Kelce Serenaded Her Using One of Her Own Songs
"I was like, 'What is happening in my life right now?!'"
By Danielle Campoamor