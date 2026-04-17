I Just Landed From Paris—5 Spring Trends French Girls Are Wearing on Repeat

It's been a week since I got back from Paris, and honestly, it's all I can think about. The food, the museums, the impossibly picturesque streets, and, of course, the fashion. If there's one thing I can confirm, it's this: everything you've heard about Parisian women and their je ne sais quoi sense of style is true, and it's every bit as inspiring in person.

It’s not just one thing you can point to, but rather a combination of thoughtful accessorizing and an innate ability to mix colors, patterns, and textures in a way that feels completely effortless. This combination of perfectly curated details adds up to a series of spring outfits that look completely uncontrived.

The good news is that none of it is as out of reach as it seems. The trends I spotted on every corner of the Marais are surprisingly easy to shop. Ahead, the five spring trends I've already started wearing on repeat—and now I'm shopping them at Nordstrom.

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Spring Scarves

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Scarves are arguably the most Parisian-feeling accessory. Tied around the neck, knotted on a bag, worn in the hair, wrapped at the waist—the styling possibilities are truly endless. Try wearing one in a slightly unexpected way, like layered over a pair of trousers to the office.

Low Profile Sneakers

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A low-profile sneaker just feels inherently French—I don't make the rules! There is something about the sporty edge that keeps an otherwise classic outfit feel effortlessly undone, which is, of course, the entire point of French girl-inspired dressing. The pairs I kept seeing weren’t boring, though. Like the ones below, each had something slightly different that made them stand out.

Playful Embellishments

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Embellished pieces were everywhere I turned, and not in the way you might expect. It wasn't about one statement-making find. Women wore what looked like a simple blazer at first glance, but as you got closer, you realized it was anything but. A little beading on the pocket, embroidery along the cuff—always done in a very tasteful way though, never too much.

Statement Flats

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Similar to the low-profile sneakers I kept spotting, every cool girl seemed to be wearing ballet flats that were slightly mismatched to her outfit. This plays into the “ wrong shoe theory ” popularized by stylist Allison Bornstein, where your shoe does not necessarily match the overall vibe of your outfit. In Paris, the general consensus was that the funkier the flat, the better.

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Brooches

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Another low-lift but undeniably chic way to elevate an outfit is a trendy brooch. The word might bring to mind something a bit dated, but the versions I saw in Paris felt anything but. French girls were styling them in a way that felt modern and cool, pinning them to the outside of jackets, clipping them onto scarves, and, in their simplest form, placing them right on the lapels of their blazers.