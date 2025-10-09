The gradual transition from summer to autumn fashion doesn't apply to celebrities in L.A. While East Coasters like Jennifer Lawrence and Katie Holmes turn to fall favorites like black ballet flats, Kaia Gerber's trusty white pair remains booked and busy.

On October 9, the supermodel met up with friends at West Hollywood's Sushi Park, presumably to debrief her Paris Fashion Week adventures. You may recognize her off-duty outfit: She's worn each piece before, including block-heel ballet flats from Parisian brand, Repetto.

After evaluating her closet full of Repetto ballerinas, she chose the Camilles in stark white. Should she bring them to New York, their white calfskin leather would stick out (unless they're worn with socks). L.A.'s 75° and sunny forecast helped her get away with the post-Labor Day pull.

Kaia Gerber was photographed after her Sushi Park dinner in Repetto's best-selling ballet flats. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Onto her next duplicate pick: a cool-girl groutfit from With Jéan. Gerber has worn the $148 Lana Top in Stone on repeat since late September, proving a V-neck renaissance is very much upon us. Its three-quarter-length sleeves made it a perfect select for tricky transitional styling.

She paired it with the matching, low-slung Lila Skirt in a slightly darker gray. A thigh-high side slit complemented the ruched waistline.

To finish, Gerber selected Chanel's top-flap bag in royal blue from her designer-filled shelves. The quilted shoulder style joined her collection in 2020, but it's been quite busy this year.

It seems Gerber is holding down the white ballet flat fort alone. The silhouette is trending from coast to coast, but only in select shades. Olivia Rodrigo, Kendall Jenner, and Dakota Johnson prefer black ballerinas, while Emma Watson and Laura Harrier stay loyal to crimson. Join Gerber on the light side by shopping the anti-fall flats below.

