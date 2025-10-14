This Fall 2025 Boot Trend Finally Convinced Jennifer Lawrence to Send Her Toe-Ring Sandals Into Storage
She sourced The Row, of course.
It only took Jennifer Lawrence two weeks to swap sandals for boots. While her toe-ring slides of yester-season lie idle, Lawrence traded average galoshes for fall 2025's boot trends.
Since 55° is the new 85° in New York City, J.Law has been gradually dusting off her cold-weather staples one by one. First came calf-length winter coats. Then, she added slouchy scarves to the mix. Now, she's all-in on boots season. On October 13, she took her $1,450 The Row Billie Boots for a spin, alongside jeans and a leather jacket. The black ankle slip-ons—which sold out months ago—spotlighted the classic moto silhouette. Fall 2025 runway shows from Chanel, Gabriela Hearst, and Loewe presented similar styles. However, Lawrence's stand out for their curved, rubber platforms, which stand 13mm tall.
She paired the Billies with straight-leg jeans, another timeless fall staple. Their light wash juxtaposed her olive green leather bomber from Lemaire. Its ruched hem and oversize sleeves popped out from underneath a thick two-tone scarf. Lawrence braved a windy avenue as any New Yorker would, with her face buried in its wool exterior.
The most opulent finish came in the form of her off-kilter, one-strap designer bag. Lawrence carried her Hermès Kelly for the third time this week. (@JenniferLawStyle on Instagram credits it as the rare Monaco model, which sells secondhand for upwards of $8,000.) Perhaps it's a vintage souvenir from Paris Fashion Week.
The four-figure grail kickstarted Lawrence's longest Hermès streak since 2023. Unlike Kylie Jenner or Jennifer Lopez, she prefers more up-and-coming designer bags, like Dior's Dracula Book Tote or The Row's label-less Lady Bag. But with the Kelly on repeat in Lawrence's rotation, it seems her taste in handbags is evolving. Maybe she'll finally splurge on a Birkin this year.
In under a week, Lawrence has proven the versatility of a single Hermès bag. It looks equally chic with jeans, a puffer coat, and even fall boots. Before long, she'll prove her footwear from The Row is just as adaptable.
