Kelsea Ballerini, Kristin Cavallari and More Stun at the Inaugural People's Choice Country Awards

Last night, the inaugural People's Choice Country Awards were held at the legendary Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.
To mark the occasion, country stars and other celebs arrived at the venue dressed to the nines, ready to hear or perform some country music, or hand out or receive one of the 12 awards up for grabs on the night.
Here are our picks for best dressed.
Kelsea Ballerini in custom Coach
Kelsea Ballerini, who performed at the awards, showed up in a beautiful sparkly custom dress by Coach, a mini, long-sleeved number covered in black sequins. Though her dress was made especially for her, you can shop similar styles below for your next fancy night out.
Kristin Cavallari styled by Dani Michelle
Kristin Cavallari, who lives in Nashville but isn't a country artist, was invited to present at the awards show. She stunned in a strapless white gown with two deep leg slits, and a matching top handle bag and strappy sandals.
Lainey Wilson in The New Arrivals
Mickey Guyton
Carly Pearce in Mesa Rose
Chapel Hart
Lauren Alaina
Lily Rose
Alana Springsteen
Ashley Cooke
Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town
Katelyn Brown
Jessie James Decker
Nikki Garcia
Hillary Scott of Lady A
Tenille Arts
Priscilla Block
Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town
