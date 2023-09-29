Kelsea Ballerini, Kristin Cavallari and More Stun at the Inaugural People's Choice Country Awards

Whoa.

2023 People's Choice Country Awards - Show
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Last night, the inaugural People's Choice Country Awards were held at the legendary Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.

To mark the occasion, country stars and other celebs arrived at the venue dressed to the nines, ready to hear or perform some country music, or hand out or receive one of the 12 awards up for grabs on the night.

Here are our picks for best dressed.

Kelsea Ballerini in custom Coach

The 2023 People's Choice Country Awards - Arrivals

Kelsea Ballerini, who performed at the awards, showed up in a beautiful sparkly custom dress by Coach, a mini, long-sleeved number covered in black sequins. Though her dress was made especially for her, you can shop similar styles below for your next fancy night out.

Sanctuary Sparkle Here Sequin Long Sleeve Minidress
Sanctuary Sparkle Here Sequin Long Sleeve Minidress

Lulus Festive Mood Black Sequin Long Sleeve Mini Dress
Lulus Festive Mood Black Sequin Long Sleeve Mini Dress

Kristin Cavallari styled by Dani Michelle

The 2023 People's Choice Country Awards - Arrivals

Kristin Cavallari, who lives in Nashville but isn't a country artist, was invited to present at the awards show. She stunned in a strapless white gown with two deep leg slits, and a matching top handle bag and strappy sandals.

Meshki Skye Lace Plisse Strapless Midi Dress
Meshki Skye Lace Plisse Strapless Midi Dress

Giuseppe Zanotti Cantadora Patent Leather Strappy Sandals
Giuseppe Zanotti Cantadora Patent Leather Strappy Sandals

Lainey Wilson in The New Arrivals

The 2023 People's Choice Country Awards - Arrivals

The New Arrivals Sasha Top in Le Memphis
The New Arrivals Sasha Top in Le Memphis

The New Arrivals Colette Pants in Le Memphis
The New Arrivals Colette Pants in Le Memphis

Mickey Guyton

The 2023 People's Choice Country Awards - Arrivals

Carly Pearce in Mesa Rose

The 2023 People's Choice Country Awards - Arrivals

Chapel Hart

The 2023 People's Choice Country Awards - Arrivals

Lauren Alaina

The 2023 People's Choice Country Awards - Arrivals

Lily Rose

The 2023 People's Choice Country Awards - Arrivals

Alana Springsteen

The 2023 People's Choice Country Awards - Arrivals

Ashley Cooke

The 2023 People's Choice Country Awards - Arrivals

Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town

The 2023 People's Choice Country Awards - Arrivals

Katelyn Brown

The 2023 People's Choice Country Awards - Arrivals

Jessie James Decker

The 2023 People's Choice Country Awards - Arrivals

Nikki Garcia

The 2023 People's Choice Country Awards - Arrivals

Hillary Scott of Lady A

The 2023 People's Choice Country Awards - Arrivals

Tenille Arts

The 2023 People's Choice Country Awards - Arrivals

Priscilla Block

The 2023 People's Choice Country Awards - Arrivals

Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town

2023 People's Choice Country Awards - Arrivals

Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

