Kelsea Ballerini, Kristin Cavallari and More Stun at the Inaugural People's Choice Country Awards

Last night, the inaugural People's Choice Country Awards were held at the legendary Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.

To mark the occasion, country stars and other celebs arrived at the venue dressed to the nines, ready to hear or perform some country music, or hand out or receive one of the 12 awards up for grabs on the night.

Here are our picks for best dressed.

Kelsea Ballerini in custom Coach

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kelsea Ballerini, who performed at the awards, showed up in a beautiful sparkly custom dress by Coach, a mini, long-sleeved number covered in black sequins. Though her dress was made especially for her, you can shop similar styles below for your next fancy night out.

Kristin Cavallari styled by Dani Michelle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kristin Cavallari, who lives in Nashville but isn't a country artist, was invited to present at the awards show. She stunned in a strapless white gown with two deep leg slits, and a matching top handle bag and strappy sandals.

Lainey Wilson in The New Arrivals

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mickey Guyton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carly Pearce in Mesa Rose

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chapel Hart

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lauren Alaina

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lily Rose

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alana Springsteen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ashley Cooke

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Katelyn Brown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessie James Decker

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nikki Garcia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hillary Scott of Lady A

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tenille Arts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Priscilla Block

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town