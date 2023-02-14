Rihanna Wore $3.2 Million Worth of Diamonds at the Super Bowl, According to a Jeweler's Estimate

Rihanna, the artist known for performing a song named "Diamonds," reportedly wore an estimated $3.2 million's worth of diamonds during her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. I mean, it's a bit on the nose, but OK.

Jeweler Zack Stone, the leading diamond expert at Steven Stone (opens in new tab) looked at RiRi's outfit—specifically her accessories—closely, and he drew some eye-watering conclusions.

"Rihanna well and truly returned to the live music circuit with a bang—announcing her second pregnancy and impressing with a huge performance that featured both her greatest hits and jewels," Stone comments.

"Rihanna has partnered with some of the biggest and best houses in the world for her statement-making jewelry moments, so it was no surprise to see her wearing pieces from world-famous designers.

"The jewels that caught our eye were the three vintage brooches that she had on show, which were designed by Joseph Saidian and Sons. Featuring hundreds of diamonds—of all cuts and sizes—I’d estimate them to carry a total value of $135k."

(Image credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty)

Stone continues, "The superstar was also wearing Jacob & Co’s Brilliant Skeleton Northern Lights watch (opens in new tab), which retails for $72k, and a ring from Bayco on her right hand. With clients that include royalty, Bayco is one of the world’s elite purveyors of fine jewellery and precious gems, making the 19.47 carat ruby ring (opens in new tab) likely to be worth approximately $3 million."

(Image credit: Photo by Cooper Neill / Getty)

Oh, you thought that was all? No, no, no, come on, get real.

Stone explains, "Rihanna chose an abundance of diamond pieces from Messika (opens in new tab) to decorate her ears with. Though they don’t appear to be available for purchase at this moment in time, based on similar products on the designers website, we can assume that they’re likely to carry a total value of at least $12k.

"Taking all of this into consideration, Rihanna was highly likely to be sporting a staggering $3.2 million worth of diamonds during her performance at this year’s Super Bowl."

TBH, I guess this makes up for the fact she basically wasn't paid for her performance, right?