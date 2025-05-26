Dua Lipa Styles Her Favorite $100 Sneakers With Coperni Boyfriend Jeans and a Leopard Print Top
She completed her outfit with a $21,700 celeb-beloved watch and approximately $100,000 of jewelry.
Dua Lipa is currently on her Radical Optimism Tour, but she still found some time to take her favorite $100 sneakers to the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, May 25. Having already demonstrated her love for Formula 1-inspired attire, Lipa hit the race track with her Puma Speedcats and a $21,700 celeb-beloved watch, all while leaning into the leopard print and belt buckle trends.
Lipa's Puma Speedcats quickly became known as a rising It-sneaker, particularly as they are seriously affordable. The versatile Puma Speedcat Og comes in a plethora of colors, almost all of which retail at the $100 price point. However, the "Levitating" singer didn't shy away from including a little loud luxury in her outfit.
An eye-catching, $21,700 Panthère de Cartier gold watch—which has a huge celebrity fan base—perfectly contrasted with the superstar's more affordable wardrobe picks. A pair of black faded Coperni Boyfriend Denim Pants, currently retailing for $371, were an ideal casual fit for the Grand Prix. She paired the mid-rise boyfriend jeans with a Coperni black logo belt, a Coperni yellow leopard print top, and a black nylon jacket.
Everyone from Meghan Markle to Elle Fanning and Kylie Jenner, sister Kendall, and Taylor Swift has shown their love for Cartier's delicate timepieces.
While Lipa's allegiance will seemingly always be to Puma's Speedcat Og model, she's recently taken the brand's ballet sneakers for a test-drive. Rihanna, Jennifer Lawrence, Kaia Gerber and Gigi Hadid are all dedicated fans of the Puma Speedcat, too.
During her appearance at the Monaco Grand Prix, Lipa accessorized her outfit with a $56,000 Tiffany & Co. Knot Double Row Bracelet in White Gold and Diamonds, a $7,200 Tiffany & Co. Knot Double Row Ring, a $6,500 Shay Pavé Diamond Pinky Ring, and $180 Jennifer Fisher 2" Thread Hoops. Along with the singer's rumored $30,000 engagement ring, Lipa's jewelry totalled approximately $100,000.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
