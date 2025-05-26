Dua Lipa is currently on her Radical Optimism Tour, but she still found some time to take her favorite $100 sneakers to the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, May 25. Having already demonstrated her love for Formula 1-inspired attire, Lipa hit the race track with her Puma Speedcats and a $21,700 celeb-beloved watch, all while leaning into the leopard print and belt buckle trends.

Lipa's Puma Speedcats quickly became known as a rising It-sneaker, particularly as they are seriously affordable. The versatile Puma Speedcat Og comes in a plethora of colors, almost all of which retail at the $100 price point. However, the "Levitating" singer didn't shy away from including a little loud luxury in her outfit.

An eye-catching, $21,700 Panthère de Cartier gold watch—which has a huge celebrity fan base—perfectly contrasted with the superstar's more affordable wardrobe picks. A pair of black faded Coperni Boyfriend Denim Pants, currently retailing for $371, were an ideal casual fit for the Grand Prix. She paired the mid-rise boyfriend jeans with a Coperni black logo belt, a Coperni yellow leopard print top, and a black nylon jacket.

Dua Lipa takes her $100 Puma Speedcats to the Monaco Grand Prix. (Image credit: Getty Images/Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

Everyone from Meghan Markle to Elle Fanning and Kylie Jenner, sister Kendall, and Taylor Swift has shown their love for Cartier's delicate timepieces.

While Lipa's allegiance will seemingly always be to Puma's Speedcat Og model, she's recently taken the brand's ballet sneakers for a test-drive. Rihanna, Jennifer Lawrence, Kaia Gerber and Gigi Hadid are all dedicated fans of the Puma Speedcat, too.

During her appearance at the Monaco Grand Prix, Lipa accessorized her outfit with a $56,000 Tiffany & Co. Knot Double Row Bracelet in White Gold and Diamonds, a $7,200 Tiffany & Co. Knot Double Row Ring, a $6,500 Shay Pavé Diamond Pinky Ring, and $180 Jennifer Fisher 2" Thread Hoops. Along with the singer's rumored $30,000 engagement ring, Lipa's jewelry totalled approximately $100,000.