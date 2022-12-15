Initially designed as an ode to the inherently sophisticated style of Parisian women, the Fendi baguette was intended to be carried like a baguette bought from the boulangerie—directly under the arm.

While today the bag that's synonymous with the Italian fashion house has amassed a cult-like following amongst the fashion set, it was created in 1997 by Silvia Venturini Fendi, the granddaughter of the Fendi founders. The classic silhouette has taken on many fresh new iterations over its 25-year lifespan and has developed an entire narrative of its own. But not without thanks to one of pop culture's most iconic faces of the early aughts, Sarah Jessica Parker, whose purple sequined baguette was a mainstay accessory for her Sex and the City character, Carrie Bradshaw. "To me, Fendi is about legacy, tradition, quality, creativity, and whimsy," says Parker. "[Fendi's baguette] can reflect everyone's personality."

In celebration of the bag's quarter-life anniversary, Parker, in collaboration with Fendi, has just launched a limited-edition baguette collection with a few twists on the iconic style. "After 25 years, the baguette's shape is timeless. It's been so popular for its ability to touch on modernity but [without] being afraid of change. It doesn't bend to trend and feels both modern and classic," says Parker. "It was an honor to work with Silvia Venturini Fendi and the Fendi Studio on this project."

Starting today, December 15, the collection of Fendi baguettes in collaboration with Sarah Jessica Parker will be available in four different colorways— just in time for the holidays. "I have never seen so many buckle options in my life, and I've never seen so many beautiful colors in one place. I cannot believe what Fendi can do," the actress says.