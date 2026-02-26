We're officially halfway through fashion month and the streets of Milan have been serving look after high-fashion look. Of course the Italian fashion capital is known for its wildly printed fabrics, lush colors, and impeccable tailoring, but the hair and makeup moments are just as noteworthy during Milan Fashion Week. This is, after all, a culture that prides itself on glamour and embraces luxury in all forms. Do you think you'd ever see an elegant Italian woman leave the house without a full face of immaculate makeup or a perfectly coiffed hairstyle? Non c'è modo.

The best Milan street style beauty looks during the Fall/Winter 2026 season so far have been flush with plenty of voluminous, bouncy curls, rib-skimming mermaid waves, luxe red hair colors, moody manicures and pedicures, and of course, a signature red lip before running out the door to the Prada or Fendi show. Long hair continues to make a triumphant return to both the runways and the streets, but the city is proving, once again, that a fearless cropped cut or a set of trending micro bangs is the fastest way to make an unforgettable impression.

Keep scrolling for the best street style beauty inspiration happening right now in Milan.

Gone Fishin'

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

An XXL braid is always a guaranteed head-turner, but the fishtail variety feels particularly fresh and stylish.

Ruby Red Toes

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

It may still be winter but the Italian crowd knows that a red pedicure is always a must, no matter the weather.

Low-Key Waves

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Soft definition with some pre-Raphaelite edge is my definition of the perfect wavy hairstyle.

Glow-Getter

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Uma Thurman has never looked more stunning than with this radiant, creamy highlighter and subtle mascara.

Half-Up, Half-Down, All Style

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Never discount the half-up, half-down hairstyle when you want to looked put together and stylish in a rush.

Fab French Twist

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

We may not have reached Paris Fashion Week just yet but the French twist is still making a major impact on Milan.

Gravity-Defying Coils

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Give the curls some room to breathe with an airy afro that demands attention.

Cool Girl Clips

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Styling clips get the high-fashion treatment with this sculptural hairstyle.

Fiery Fringe

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The bowl cut is back for the most stylish fashion week attendees, and the fiery red shade is simply flawless.

Kiss Curl for the Girls

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

No hair detail has had a year quite like the kiss curl. The revival has jumped from the red carpet to the fashion crowd, and I'm exceptionally happy to see it in Milan as well.

Retro Blue

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Go for bold with an oceanic blue shade and some perfectly sculpted brows.

Noir Nails

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

When in doubt, paint it black—your nails that is. A black manicure is basically an accessory when you're in a monochromatic mood.

Sideways Sleek

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

One point to the Millennials because the side part is so back, as seen here.

Power Pony

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Another braided ponytail for the win. The slick-back front is also so Italian chic.

Modern Mermaid

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Nothing feels as effortless or as beautiful than a set of relaxed, shiny waves.

Bellisima Blowout

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Va-va-volume is the name of the game for the Italians, and this bouncy blowout is perfect example.

Radiant Red

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Without a doubt, ruby red is the must have hair color trend for 2026.