Spring signifies so many things, like better weather (hopefully), brighter colors, and longer days. It also means the start of wedding season and if, like me, you're nervous about making sure you nail your wedding guest look this year, you may be looking into one of the most controversial and anxiety-inducing corners of fashion: the world of shapewear. Too often, shapewear companies market from a place of shaming, encouraging women to romanticize the slim figure, but now, there's a new player in the shapewear game that's looking to change that: The inimitable, multi-talented Lizzo.

With her new shapewear brand, Yitty, Lizzo says that she wants to make women feel "unapologetically good" by ditching the notion that shapewear needs to feel uncomfortable or difficult to put on. Yitty, named after Lizzo's childhood nickname, bucks against the notion that "beauty is pain" as well as the idea that shapewear is supposed to change a woman's natural body shape. The line also covers a wide range of sizes, and flips the script on the antiquated favoritism showed toward slimness by listing all sizes on the site starting at 6X and ending at XS—a small but tremendously impactful change that centers curvy women instead of relegating them to the margins.

Yitty is in partnership with Fabletics, and its designs range from undergarments to outerwear and everything in between. Join us in taking a look through this fun, functional collection. Below, some of the essentials I'm stocking up on for both wedding season and hot girl summer.

Major Label Off The Shoulder Pullover $49.95 at yitty.fabletics.com There's a sweet sexiness to the off-the-shoulder look. Worn in this highlighter yellow, all eyes will most certainly be on you.

Major Label EP Hoodie $69.95 at yitty.fabletics.com This brand not only has cool clothes, but it's a really cool name. Show it off with this colorful, comfortable hoodie.

Nearly Naked Shaping Midi Bra $59.95 at yitty.fabletics.com This bra comes in a whole range of shades, so that women of every color can have access to nude undergarments that suit their skin tone.

Mesh Me G-String $19.95 at yitty.fabletics.com Finally, a G-string designed to be comfortable. And in a universally flattering color, too!

Mesh Me Smoothing Sleeved Thong Bodysuit $84.95 at yitty.fabletics.com ICYMI, hot pink is all the rage this year, and what better way to indulge in the latest trend than a form-fitting bodysuit that also evades the dreaded panty lines?

Mesh Me Smoothing Midi Top $64.95 at yitty.fabletics.com I love the way the wings on this shirt's butterfly pattern accentuate one's natural curves.

Major Label High Waist Short $59.95 at yitty.fabletics.com This classic look never goes out of style, and we're obsessed with the font on the Yitty logo.

Nearly Naked Shaping Ultra High Waist Short $49.95 at yitty.fabletics.com These shaping shorts are the perfect length to throw on under an A-line skirt or dress, but they're so pretty that we can't help but want to show them off.

Mesh Me Smoothing High Waist Legging $74.95 at yitty.fabletics.com Like many of the pieces in Lizzo's line, these leggings are meant to draw attention to and celebrate your body—not confine it.