Shopbop's Huge Fall Sale Is Filled With Cool-Weather Staples

It's official: Autumn is fully in motion, which means it's time to put away those bathing suits, linen dresses, and sandals, and replace them with fall fashion trends like plaid, leather, and knits. I love taking out my cool-weather fashion year after year, but when I find myself in need of a wardrobe refresh—or when there's a gap in my capsule collection—I end up spending hours online, searching for the best, most timeless pieces that I can wear on repeat for years to come. While this is an exciting endeavor, it can become expensive quickly, which is why I keep an eye out for seasonal sales that give my wallet a bit of a break on my soon-to-be-favorite looks. For that reason, Shopbop became my most-visited site this week, because it's taking 20 percent off new, select fall styles for three days only.
The sale includes hundreds of items, including office attire, formal attire, outerwear, accessories, and more from premium, wearable brands like Staud, Vince, and Reformation. Below, I break down the best, most on-trend pieces from the event—just be sure to use the code FALL20 at checkout to take advantage of the discount.
Just when you thought wool sweaters (100 percent wool, to be exact) couldn't get any cozier, this one features an idyllic country scene, complete with a cherry tree, farm animals, and a happy, frolicking couple.
"If you're in need of a pair of knee-high boots for fall (because you need at least one!), make it this pair. We're barely into the season and I've already seen these Reformation boots on nearly every influencer I follow on Instagram. The kitten heel and long square toe make these so much cooler than other, more classic styles, plus you'll be able to walk for hours in them." -Brooke Knappenberger, Contributing Writer
With Dark Academia all the rage in both literary and fashion circles, styles like plaid and tweed are bound to be more popular than ever this fall. And this dress from Staud takes all the work out of finding a matching top for your skirt.
The sweater vest is another collegiate-style fall staple I'm constantly reaching for when the weather cools down. Dress up a pair of distressed jeans with this Veronica Beard option, or wear it with a sleek set of trousers.
"Look, I know leather jackets aren't anything new, but the details on this pick make it feel fresh and exciting. First off, it has a boxier fit than your run-of-the-mill motorcycle jacket, which gives it a styling edge. I also love the fading around the seams, giving this jacket that perfect lived-in feel. Throw this over your favorite jeans and sneakers outfit combo, and you'll instantly look like a cool girl." -Brooke Knappenberger, Contributing Writer
These loafers are bound to carry you comfortably through the fall season. Made from genuine cowhide leather, they're fitted with rubber soles for optimal safety and walkability.
"I hate to break it to you, but there's no getting out of the long denim skirt trend, and why would you want to? I promise the trend is just as easy to style as your go-to pair of jeans. This long faded pick from Lioness, for example, would look killer with a pair of knee-high boots (might I suggest the pair above?) and a cropped sweater. And for more casual days, opt for some cool sneakers and a t-shirt." -Brooke Knappenberger, Contributing Writer
This smocked dress has an almost Victorian feel to it, complete with lace, ruffled sleeves, and a flouncy finish.
This cardigan from Free People is made for both style and comfortable, draping well past the wearer's hips for added. warmth that truly ties an outfit together.
Everybody needs a good basic white button-down, and this option from Annie Bing is ideal. Made from 100 percent cotton, it features a high-low hem that's fun to style along with traditional details like a breast pocket and button cuffs.
I'm obsessed with this little convertible Reformation bag. It can be worn as shown with a traditional handbag shape, or it can be folded up into a triangle for a more modern look.
I wear gold jewelry just about every day—it's timeless, elevated, and eye-catching. Still, I love to mix up my routine with different styles and levels of thickness, so I'm always on the lookout for pieces like this, which are embellished with little pops of color and feature abstract charms.
This denim bomber jacket is reversible, with lightwash denim on one side and classic blue on the other, so it's bound to match with any denim 'fit you have planned.
Veja sneakers are all the rage lately, with famous fans ranging from Kate Middleton to Emily Ratajkowski. They're extremely comfortable, with jersey lining made from recycled polyester and a thick, durable rubber sole.
This sweater, made from 100 percent cashmere, is the perfect piece to make a winter-white fashion statement. Lightweight and super soft, it's also comfortable to spend all day in.
Gabrielle Ulubay is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire and writes about all things beauty, sexual wellness, and fashion. She's also written about sex, gender, and politics for publications like The New York Times, Bustle, and HuffPost Personal since 2018. She has worked extensively in the e-commerce and sales spaces since 2020, including two years at Drizly, where she developed an expertise in finding the best, highest quality goods and experiences money can buy. As a film school graduate, she loves all things media and can be found making art when she's not busy writing.
