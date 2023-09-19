Shopbop's Huge Fall Sale Is Filled With Cool-Weather Staples

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It's official: Autumn is fully in motion, which means it's time to put away those bathing suits, linen dresses, and sandals, and replace them with fall fashion trends like plaid, leather, and knits. I love taking out my cool-weather fashion year after year, but when I find myself in need of a wardrobe refresh—or when there's a gap in my capsule collection—I end up spending hours online, searching for the best, most timeless pieces that I can wear on repeat for years to come. While this is an exciting endeavor, it can become expensive quickly, which is why I keep an eye out for seasonal sales that give my wallet a bit of a break on my soon-to-be-favorite looks. For that reason, Shopbop became my most-visited site this week, because it's taking 20 percent off new, select fall styles for three days only.

The sale includes hundreds of items, including office attire, formal attire, outerwear, accessories, and more from premium, wearable brands like Staud, Vince, and Reformation. Below, I break down the best, most on-trend pieces from the event—just be sure to use the code FALL20 at checkout to take advantage of the discount.

Sea Chelsea Cherry Tree Crew Neck Sweater $340 (Was $425) at Shopbop Just when you thought wool sweaters (100 percent wool, to be exact) couldn't get any cozier, this one features an idyllic country scene, complete with a cherry tree, farm animals, and a happy, frolicking couple.

Reformation Remy Knee Boots $382 (Was $478) at Shopbop "If you're in need of a pair of knee-high boots for fall (because you need at least one!), make it this pair. We're barely into the season and I've already seen these Reformation boots on nearly every influencer I follow on Instagram. The kitten heel and long square toe make these so much cooler than other, more classic styles, plus you'll be able to walk for hours in them." -Brooke Knappenberger, Contributing Writer

Staud Patsy Dress $300 (Was $375) at Shopbop With Dark Academia all the rage in both literary and fashion circles, styles like plaid and tweed are bound to be more popular than ever this fall. And this dress from Staud takes all the work out of finding a matching top for your skirt.

Veronica Beard Tarina Sweater Vest $343 (Was $428) at Shopbop The sweater vest is another collegiate-style fall staple I'm constantly reaching for when the weather cools down. Dress up a pair of distressed jeans with this Veronica Beard option, or wear it with a sleek set of trousers.

BLANKNYC Vegan Leather Moto Jacket with Belt $102 (Was $128) at Shopbop "Look, I know leather jackets aren't anything new, but the details on this pick make it feel fresh and exciting. First off, it has a boxier fit than your run-of-the-mill motorcycle jacket, which gives it a styling edge. I also love the fading around the seams, giving this jacket that perfect lived-in feel. Throw this over your favorite jeans and sneakers outfit combo, and you'll instantly look like a cool girl." -Brooke Knappenberger, Contributing Writer

Reformation Abalonia Chunky Mary Jane Loafers $199 (Was $248) at Shopbop These loafers are bound to carry you comfortably through the fall season. Made from genuine cowhide leather, they're fitted with rubber soles for optimal safety and walkability.

Lioness Barbie Split Midi Skirt (Was $89) $71 at Shopbop "I hate to break it to you, but there's no getting out of the long denim skirt trend, and why would you want to? I promise the trend is just as easy to style as your go-to pair of jeans. This long faded pick from Lioness, for example, would look killer with a pair of knee-high boots (might I suggest the pair above?) and a cropped sweater. And for more casual days, opt for some cool sneakers and a t-shirt." -Brooke Knappenberger, Contributing Writer

Sea Juni Garment Dye Smocked Dress $300 (Was $375) at Shopbop This smocked dress has an almost Victorian feel to it, complete with lace, ruffled sleeves, and a flouncy finish.

Free People Chamomile Cardigan $135 (Was $168) at Shopbop This cardigan from Free People is made for both style and comfortable, draping well past the wearer's hips for added. warmth that truly ties an outfit together.

Annie Bing Mika Shirt $160 (Was $200) at Shopbop Everybody needs a good basic white button-down, and this option from Annie Bing is ideal. Made from 100 percent cotton, it features a high-low hem that's fun to style along with traditional details like a breast pocket and button cuffs.

Reformation Medium Chiara Convertible Bag $319 (Was $398) at Shopbop I'm obsessed with this little convertible Reformation bag. It can be worn as shown with a traditional handbag shape, or it can be folded up into a triangle for a more modern look.

Missoma Organic Gemstone Choker $205 (Was $256) at Shopbop I wear gold jewelry just about every day—it's timeless, elevated, and eye-catching. Still, I love to mix up my routine with different styles and levels of thickness, so I'm always on the lookout for pieces like this, which are embellished with little pops of color and feature abstract charms.

3.1 Philip Lim Multi-Toned Denim Reversible Bomber Jacket $716 (Was $895) at Shopbop This denim bomber jacket is reversible, with lightwash denim on one side and classic blue on the other, so it's bound to match with any denim 'fit you have planned.

Veja Venturi Sneakers $164 (Was $205) at Shopbop Veja sneakers are all the rage lately, with famous fans ranging from Kate Middleton to Emily Ratajkowski. They're extremely comfortable, with jersey lining made from recycled polyester and a thick, durable rubber sole.

Frame Ruched Sleeve Pointelle Sweater Visit Site This sweater, made from 100 percent cashmere, is the perfect piece to make a winter-white fashion statement. Lightweight and super soft, it's also comfortable to spend all day in.