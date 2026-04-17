If You Love The Row’s Minimalism, Don’t Sleep on These Eileen Fisher Basics

When I was in high school, I lived around the corner from an Eileen Fisher store. The pieces didn't appeal to me at the time, but the classic label caught my eye nearly ten years later thanks to countless TikToks from stylish women online, who heralded the brand as the secret to their quietly luxurious wardrobes. It's the easiest way to nail the same look as brands like The Row—known for their uber-chic, uber-expensive basics—for a price that fits cleanly into my budget.

Eileen Fisher's new spring collection is proof. Everything, from the breezy linen pants to the lightweight spring jackets, somehow feels both expertly tailored and relaxed. Even the accessories, like the woven beach bag, wide cumberbund-adjacent belt, and leather slide sandals, I found feel elevated. It contains a mix of stylish building blocks you can wear together or separately to build a wardrobe that lasts.

Ahead, I've rounded up every piece that I've been thinking about adding to my wardrobe. If you want airy pieces that look way more expensive than they are (read: nothing on this list costs more than $300), this is the label for you.

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