If You Love The Row’s Minimalism, Don’t Sleep on These Eileen Fisher Basics
24 pieces that master the quiet-luxury look for less than $300.
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When I was in high school, I lived around the corner from an Eileen Fisher store. The pieces didn't appeal to me at the time, but the classic label caught my eye nearly ten years later thanks to countless TikToks from stylish women online, who heralded the brand as the secret to their quietly luxurious wardrobes. It's the easiest way to nail the same look as brands like The Row—known for their uber-chic, uber-expensive basics—for a price that fits cleanly into my budget.
Eileen Fisher's new spring collection is proof. Everything, from the breezy linen pants to the lightweight spring jackets, somehow feels both expertly tailored and relaxed. Even the accessories, like the woven beach bag, wide cumberbund-adjacent belt, and leather slide sandals, I found feel elevated. It contains a mix of stylish building blocks you can wear together or separately to build a wardrobe that lasts.
Ahead, I've rounded up every piece that I've been thinking about adding to my wardrobe. If you want airy pieces that look way more expensive than they are (read: nothing on this list costs more than $300), this is the label for you.Article continues below
This linen dress can be worn over pants or on its own—a true hero piece!
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Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.