A few years ago, when I still lived with my parents, my mom sat me down and told me sternly: You need to get rid of a few of your jackets. I had pretty much taken over their home's jam-packed hall closet with my transitional outerwear, and there was room for not much else. Now that I've moved out and have my own apartment (and storage space), I'm free to collect as many lightweight spring jackets as my heart desires.

The category is, far and away, my favorite to shop. Rare are the outfit conundrums that can't be solved by throwing on a spring jacket. And now that we're inching towards warmer weather, I'm starting my search for new styles. My first stops? Zara and Nordstrom, the scenes of many of my most recent purchases. From fresh takes on the suede jacket at the former and new-in picks from favorite brands like Damson Madder and Rag & Bone at the latter, I pulled together the very best options from both. Happy shopping!

