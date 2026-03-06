Funnel-Necked Jackets Are the Only Winter Trend I’m Taking Into Spring—30 From Zara, H&M, and Cos

It's rare that a seasonal trend perfectly aligns with your pre-existing personal taste, but that's exactly what happened with funnel-necked jackets this winter. After years of opting for the slightly sporty silhouette in my own rotation, it suddenly seemed like every brand I follow got the memo, too.

Aware of the fact that I already had several styles hanging in my hall closet, I was tentative about purchasing more so quickly—but now that spring weather is almost here, and the trend has yet to die down, I'm biting the bullet and adding a few to my online shopping cart. My first three stops were naturally Zara, H&M, and Cos.

The former is the label behind many of my current favorite spring jackets, and the latter two have become recent additions to my wardrobe. Either way, each new collection from each retailer is full of options that fit into every stylistic category. Track jackets are there for the sportier fashion fans amongst us, while leather and trench-like options are ideal for those of us who live in areas where temperatures can be chilly in the morning and warmer by midday.

If you want a new spring jacket straight from the wardrobe of someone who has far too many already, keep scrolling. Ahead, I picked 10 from each retailer and curated them into a neat little list for you to peruse, no endless scrolling or hours of searching required.