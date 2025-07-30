Katie Holmes Revives the Culottes Trend With an Ultra Wide-Leg Pair

Allow me to reintroduce culottes to your closet, the billowy, wide-leg trousers you probably haven't worn since 2010. They feature the same calf-length hems as your capris, but their loose-fitting legs make them even tricker to style—except if you're Katie Holmes.

The actress-slash-director has years of experience styling the controversial summer trend with ease. On July 29, Holmes proved just how approachable they can be on the set of Happy Hours. Though she's the writer, director, and star of the highly-anticipated rom-com, this time, she wore her director hat: a black baseball cap, which matched her voluminous bottoms. Channeling her younger self, the Dawson's Creek alum chose a pleated pair, which at first glance, mimicked a midi skirt (a classic culotte illusion). The oversize theme continued with Holmes's collarless pinstripe button-down, layered atop a white T-shirt.

Katie Holmes was spotted on the Happy Hours set wearing culottes and loafers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

With pants even remotely this roomy, Holmes usually prefers slim ballet flats. Instead of her favorite Mansur Gavriel flats, however she slipped on brown leather shoes, with the uppers of loafers and the sidewalls of boat shoes. In addition to bows on each toe, the suede lining stretched around the heels. With this subtle accent, her culottes read more Nantucket nautical than native New Yorker.

Holmes hasn't publicly worn culottes since Aug. 2018 (that I know of). While out in Times Square seven years ago, the A-lister pulled off a similarly pleated pair, complete with a cinched drop waist. On top, she wore a baby pink button-down. Ruffles along the neckline and cuffs juxtaposed the clean crimps along her culottes. Celine's Belt Bag, a now archival model, finished Holmes's outfit.

In 2018, Katie pulled off a strikingly similar pleated pair. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Slowly but surely, culottes are going mainstream once again. In recent months, they've swished back into the mainstream with an assist by Monica Barbaro, Charli XCX, Marsai Martin, and Tracee Ellis Ross (to name a few). However, if Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski have anything to say about it, capri pants are still in their prime. Stay tuned to see the sister styles battle it out for top billing.

