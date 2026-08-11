Hailey Bieber's Under-$200 Flip-Flops Are a Cross Between Wedges and Kitten Heels

Hailey Bieber adopted the heeled flip-flops trend long before it became summer 2026's hero shoe. That's not to say her taste in thong sandals stopped evolving. On August 11, Bieber debuted her most unusual take on the trend yet: Massimo Dutti's cross between wedges and kitten heels.

Bieber first wore the Spanish brand's best-seller in March 2026. She got her money's worth when she took the black Mid-Heel Toe Sandals around Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and even Seoul, Korea.

Following the $180 flip-flops landing in the No. 6 spot on Lyst's quarterly "hottest products" ranking, the Rhode founder treated herself to a new pair in another works-with-anything, summer shade: creamy white.

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Hailey Bieber was spotted at her office in L.A., sporting Massimo Dutti's hybrid flip-flops. (Image credit: Backgrid)

In case you didn't notice earlier this year, the soles aren't as flat as The Row City Flip-Flops she's still loyal to. The tapered 2-centimeter-tall heels give the V-strapped shoes a wedge sandal treatment. Perhaps that unusual silhouette switch is exactly what secured them the sixth-place slot on the fashion search engine's list. Bieber's new color is seconds away from selling out, but her original black option is still widely available. (The flip-flops also come in strawberry red suede, if you're feeling bold.)

To finish her latest flip-flops 'fit, Bieber chose an equally casual camisole, matching yoga pants, and a white zip-up hoodie, which she tied around her hips.

Bieber isn't alone in her Massimo Dutti devotion: While in Saint Tropez last May, Bella Hadid styled a tank top dress, sold-out basket bag, and flip-flops, all from Zara's sister brand. For those who prefer a more classic sandal silhouette, Hadid's black leather sandals from the Spanish label retail for the same wallet-friendly price.

Thanks to Bieber's support, the hybrid flip-flops jumped from the middle of The Lyst Index to the top of shoe collector wishlists. If you can't secure Bieber's exact shoes in your size, peruse similar styles from Mango, Reformation, St. Agni, and more below.

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TOPICS Hailey Bieber