I'm Planning a Trip to Tulum—These 25 Vacation-Ready Nordstrom Sale Finds Are Coming With Me
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It’s been years since my last beach vacation, so I’m a bit out of practice when it comes to packing for one. Such is my dilemma as I plan for a weekend getaway to Tulum. Not only are my summer clothes still tucked neatly in a storage unit in New Jersey, but I actually have no clue what to bring. Luckily, Nordstrom’s End of Season Sale has everything I need to build the perfect vacation capsule wardrobe.
The discounts, which are running through April 15, offer up to 50 percent off a range of new-in finds. These include spring jackets (the most-worn category in my transitional wardrobe) and lots of breezy linen pieces, perfect to keep on hand as the weather warms.
For my Tulum-ready packing list, I found plenty of swimsuit coverups, versatile day dresses, and sandals worth ditching my sneakers for. Keep scrolling to see every editor-approved pick on my list.Article continues below
If you're used to wearing neutrals, a vacation is a great time to try new colors.
Imagine this with a fresh white tank and white heels—so cute!
Linen shorts are the secret to the perfect beach look.
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Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.