It’s been years since my last beach vacation, so I’m a bit out of practice when it comes to packing for one. Such is my dilemma as I plan for a weekend getaway to Tulum. Not only are my summer clothes still tucked neatly in a storage unit in New Jersey, but I actually have no clue what to bring. Luckily, Nordstrom’s End of Season Sale has everything I need to build the perfect vacation capsule wardrobe.

The discounts, which are running through April 15, offer up to 50 percent off a range of new-in finds. These include spring jackets (the most-worn category in my transitional wardrobe) and lots of breezy linen pieces, perfect to keep on hand as the weather warms.

For my Tulum-ready packing list, I found plenty of swimsuit coverups, versatile day dresses, and sandals worth ditching my sneakers for. Keep scrolling to see every editor-approved pick on my list.

Article continues below

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors