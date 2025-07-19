Here’s a fact: It’s not summer without J.Crew. I depend on the brand’s perfectly curated selection of warm-weather essentials, from summer dresses to linen pants. Besides giving me a new lineup of must-haves, the brand’s latest release has done the impossible: it’s made me want to give up my all-black summer wardrobe for good.

Honestly, my closet has very little color, no matter the season. But that’s about to change now that I’ve checked out J.Crew’s new arrivals. The section is full of trendy pieces in bright prints and popular colors I can’t stop thinking about, from cherry red to sky blue. There are smocked dresses perfect for a wedding, along with the cutest beaded bags I’d carry on a night out. These sit next to lightweight summer sweaters that I’d easily wear with the lace-trimmed shorts included here, too.

If you’re tired of my rambling and just want to shop, I won’t stop you. Ahead, you’ll find 27 must-haves I’m eyeing. And if you like saving money (let’s be real, who doesn't?), you can get 30 percent off some of the latest picks and up to 60 percent off sale styles when you use the code “SHOPNOW” at checkout. There’s truly never been a better time to shop.