These 27 J.Crew Pieces Made Me Crave Color Over Neutrals
Say goodbye to beige basics.
Here’s a fact: It’s not summer without J.Crew. I depend on the brand’s perfectly curated selection of warm-weather essentials, from summer dresses to linen pants. Besides giving me a new lineup of must-haves, the brand’s latest release has done the impossible: it’s made me want to give up my all-black summer wardrobe for good.
Honestly, my closet has very little color, no matter the season. But that’s about to change now that I’ve checked out J.Crew’s new arrivals. The section is full of trendy pieces in bright prints and popular colors I can’t stop thinking about, from cherry red to sky blue. There are smocked dresses perfect for a wedding, along with the cutest beaded bags I’d carry on a night out. These sit next to lightweight summer sweaters that I’d easily wear with the lace-trimmed shorts included here, too.
If you’re tired of my rambling and just want to shop, I won’t stop you. Ahead, you’ll find 27 must-haves I’m eyeing. And if you like saving money (let’s be real, who doesn't?), you can get 30 percent off some of the latest picks and up to 60 percent off sale styles when you use the code “SHOPNOW” at checkout. There’s truly never been a better time to shop.
You can wear this silk scarf around your neck, or style it as a belt—the options are endless.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.