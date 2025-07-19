These 27 J.Crew Pieces Made Me Crave Color Over Neutrals

Here’s a fact: It’s not summer without J.Crew. I depend on the brand’s perfectly curated selection of warm-weather essentials, from summer dresses to linen pants. Besides giving me a new lineup of must-haves, the brand’s latest release has done the impossible: it’s made me want to give up my all-black summer wardrobe for good.

Honestly, my closet has very little color, no matter the season. But that’s about to change now that I’ve checked out J.Crew’s new arrivals. The section is full of trendy pieces in bright prints and popular colors I can’t stop thinking about, from cherry red to sky blue. There are smocked dresses perfect for a wedding, along with the cutest beaded bags I’d carry on a night out. These sit next to lightweight summer sweaters that I’d easily wear with the lace-trimmed shorts included here, too.

If you’re tired of my rambling and just want to shop, I won’t stop you. Ahead, you’ll find 27 must-haves I’m eyeing. And if you like saving money (let’s be real, who doesn't?), you can get 30 percent off some of the latest picks and up to 60 percent off sale styles when you use the code “SHOPNOW” at checkout. There’s truly never been a better time to shop.

J.Crew, Smocked-Trim Midi Dress in Crepe De Chine
J.Crew
Smocked-Trim Midi Dress in Crepe De Chine

I'm loving this lightweight dress.

Catania Crinkled Dress
J.Crew
Catania Crinkled Dress

Smocked dresses continue to be a summer favorite.

Smocked Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress in Cotton Voile
J.Crew
Smocked Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress in Cotton Voile

Babydoll dresses are trending this summer.

Elena Mini Shirtdress in Striped Cotton Poplin
J.Crew
Elena Mini Shirtdress in Striped Cotton Poplin

I would wear this to the office with a pair of mule heels.

Étienne Oversized Shirt in Striped Cotton Poplin
J.Crew
Étienne Oversized Shirt in Striped Cotton Poplin

J.Crew's Étienne shirt is a must-have.

Cabana Dress in Linen
J.Crew
Cabana Dress in Linen (Was $168)

How chic is this maxi linen dress?

J.Crew, Smocked-Bodice Midi Dress in Blooming Lilac Block Print
J.Crew
Smocked-Bodice Midi Dress in Blooming Lilac Block Print

This is perfect for a late-summer wedding.

Montauk Pullover Sweater in Stripe
J.Crew
Montauk Pullover Sweater in Stripe

Everyone could use a summer knit to carry them into fall.

Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt in Linen
J.Crew
Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt in Linen

This ribbed polo feels so elevated.

J.Crew, Oversized Printed Silk Bandana
J.Crew
Oversized Printed Silk Bandana

You can wear this silk scarf around your neck, or style it as a belt—the options are endless.

J.Crew, Collection Ruffle-Tier Midi Skirt
J.Crew
Collection Ruffle-Tier Midi Skirt

I gasped when I saw this skirt.

J.Crew, Pointelle Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
J.Crew
Pointelle Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

Pointelle knits are so much sweeter than your usual cotton tees.

Smocked Ruffle-Trim Top in Blue Daisy Print
J.Crew
Smocked Ruffle-Trim Top in Blue Daisy Print

Style this easy blouse with jeans or a skirt for nearly endless outfit options.

Collection Layered Sequin Pencil Skirt in Organza
J.Crew
Collection Layered Sequin Pencil Skirt in Organza

This is the cool-girl version of your office-friendly pencil skirt.

Collection Bow-Tie Slip Dress in Organza
J.Crew
Collection Bow-Tie Slip Dress in Organza

I want to wear this to a wedding I have coming up in August.

High-Rise Flare Jean
J.Crew
High-Rise Flare Jeans

Found: the perfect pair of jeans.

J.Crew, Stretch Cotton Halter Top
J.Crew
Stretch Cotton Halter Top

Halter tops are one of summer's sexiest trends.

Elena Shirtdress in Cotton Poplin
J.Crew
Elena Shirtdress in Cotton Poplin

Yes, this is the longer version of another dress on this list—I'm obsessed.

Gemma Bandeau One-Piece in Classic Sculpt™
J.Crew
Gemma Bandeau One-Piece in Classic Sculpt™

Go ahead–upgrade your swimwear lineup.

J.Crew, Cutaway Vest Top in Linen
J.Crew
Cutaway Vest Top in Linen

A tailored vest is a summer must-have.

Pima Cotton Asymmetrical Ruched T-Shirt in Stripe
J.Crew
Pima Cotton Asymmetrical Ruched T-Shirt in Stripe

A subtle wrapped detail on this top adds elegance.

jcrew,

J.Crew
Cashmere Shrunken T-Shirt

Get ahead of fall weather with this cashmere tee.

Cashmere Relaxed Crewneck Sweater
J.Crew
Cashmere Relaxed Crewneck Sweater

Or, go all-in with this pale pink knit.

J.Crew, 5" Stratus Lace-Trim Short in Textured Satin
J.Crew
5" Stratus Lace-Trim Shorts in Textured Satin (Were $148)

Lace-trimmed shorts and skirts are everywhere, and I blame this pair.

Fit-And-Flare Mini Dress in Raspberry Print
J.Crew
Fit-And-Flare Mini Dress in Raspberry Print

I love this print.

New Soleil Pant in Striped Linen
J.Crew
New Soleil Pant in Striped Linen

Linen pants are a forever staple.

Small Handknotted Crochet Bag With Beads
J.Crew
Small Handknotted Crochet Bag With Beads

Beaded bags are one of summer's most in-demand trends.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.