A funny thing happens when you turn 30. Everyone, and I do mean everyone, gets engaged at the same time. That means my friends and I have a long list of weddings on our calendars this summer, and as the fashion editor in my group, I'm often tasked with finding the best wedding guest dresses on the market. My search usually leads me to the new-in pages at either Revolve or Zara.

Both retailers have a knack for designing chic pieces you can wear time and again without looking like a certified outfit repeater. At Zara, most of those pieces come in under $100 but look far more expensive. At Revolve, you can find every trendy silhouette, including early aughts-era bandage dresses and drop-waist finds from Helsa, the Elsa Hosk-designed brand.

My picks span just about any dress code, from black-tie affairs to cocktail-ready events, so just about everyone can find one they love. Keep scrolling for the answer to your wedding guest woes. Everything on this list also comes in under $500, so you can invest in a piece without breaking the bank.

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