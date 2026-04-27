I'm My Group Chat's Personal Shopper During Wedding Season—30 Dresses I'm Recommending
Under-$500 finds from Revolve and Zara that will earn you the best-dressed title.
A funny thing happens when you turn 30. Everyone, and I do mean everyone, gets engaged at the same time. That means my friends and I have a long list of weddings on our calendars this summer, and as the fashion editor in my group, I'm often tasked with finding the best wedding guest dresses on the market. My search usually leads me to the new-in pages at either Revolve or Zara.
Both retailers have a knack for designing chic pieces you can wear time and again without looking like a certified outfit repeater. At Zara, most of those pieces come in under $100 but look far more expensive. At Revolve, you can find every trendy silhouette, including early aughts-era bandage dresses and drop-waist finds from Helsa, the Elsa Hosk-designed brand.
My picks span just about any dress code, from black-tie affairs to cocktail-ready events, so just about everyone can find one they love. Keep scrolling for the answer to your wedding guest woes. Everything on this list also comes in under $500, so you can invest in a piece without breaking the bank.Article continues below
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Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.