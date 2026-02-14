There are few garments in fashion history as evocative as the Hervé Léger bandage dress. The mere mention of the body-con style brings you back to the club, Cascada’s “Everytime We Touch” booming from the speakers and a raspberry Lancôme Juicy Tube in your going-out bag ready for a touch-up at a moment's notice. It's unmistakeable to anyone who poured over fashion glossies as a tween and admired It girls ranging from Cindy Crawford to Iman to Rihanna in second-skin dresses.

Michelle Ochs, the creative director of Hervé Léger since 2023, thinks of herself at 17 at her high school homecoming dance, wearing the bandage dress she bought at a mall in suburban Maryland. “If you told little-girl me I'd be where I am today, she wouldn’t believe you,” she says, on a video call, one week before presenting Hervé Léger’s Fall 2026 collection at New York Fashion Week .

The designer—also the founder of womenswear label Et Ochs —still counts herself as a fan, first and foremost. “I meet so many people who have such great, strong memories of the brand," she says. "Hearing everyone's stories with their bandage dresses might be what I love most about my job.”

Lately, she’s enjoyed hearing from Gen Z women who are falling head over mini-length hem for the iconic bodycon dress. Because, in case you didn’t know: They're back, and in every way a successful 2026 fashion trend needs to be. They’re a vintage grail , endorsed by Hailey Bieber. They're a frequent red carpet feature, like when Kaia Gerber wore a white bandage dress that recreated supermodel-mom Crawford’s Hervé Léger gown from the 1993 Academy Awards. They're a TikTok trend, too.

“People keep sending me videos of girls going into their mothers' closets and wearing her bandage dresses from 20 years ago,” says Ochs. The designer is particularly pleased with the last one: “There’s a reason women hold onto them for decades; you only keep the clothes you love.”

The mainstream bandage dress revival happens to be great timing for the legacy fashion brand. Hervé Léger just turned 40 and is celebrating with the Icons Reborn collection, launching February 19, which reissues a selection of its greatest hits. Priced between $295 and $425, the 10-piece capsule includes slightly tweaked versions of popular styles, including the plunging Backstage little black dress (a favorite of the ‘90s Supers) and the color-blocked Opening Night Dress, which was big with aughts pop stars.

“It's a milestone for the brand, not only in years, but also in earmarking its place in fashion history and pop culture,” says Ochs. “We wanted to reimagine these styles so a whole new generation can create more moments with the brand.”

While the Icons Reborn collection is a referential tribute to the club-rat fashion staple, the designer wants to make her mission at the brand very clear: “Hervé Léger is so much more than just the bandage dresses you remember. We're your go-to for anything special in your life—but we want to be your go-to for all aspects of your life.”

“When I joined, I was very mindful of the brand history and DNA. But, for lack of a better term, it had gotten a little stale," she continues. "I felt it was stuck in its mean-girl era. People heard Hervé Léger and thought only of skin and high heels. I wanted to push it beyond cocktail and evening.”

Ochs—who’s known in the industry as the “cutout queen” for her sensual, peek-a-boo dresses at her namesake label—saw an opportunity to soften and de-sexify the brand’s image and inventory.

“My approach was to bring a female perspective—which Léger hadn’t ever had [as creative director]—modernize the brand, and make it approachable," she says. Part of that meant producing more “multi-end use pieces,” like high-neck body-con midis, little black bandage dresses, and maxi gowns trimmed with fringe, that work well under a blazer as an office outfit or with kitten heels for date night that’ll have you home by 10 p.m. Ochs also doubled down on the brand’s separates.

Carrying 40 years of brand legacy, while also attempting to rebrand a silhouette that’s so cemented into the shared fashion consciousness, isn’t easy. There's also that bandage-wrapped elephant in the room: It doesn't feel like a coincidence that bandage dresses are trending in an age of easily accessible GLP-1s and the fashion industry leaving size-inclusivity by the wayside .

The designer doesn’t deny the context or connotations of a dress designed to wrap a body tight like an ACE bandage. However, while Ochs is at the helm, she hopes to reframe Léger’s signature stretch-knit material to be supportive rather than shrinking.

“Women's bodies fluctuate; every cycle, every year," she says. "A bandage dress will move with you and meet you where your body’s at.”

Hervé Léger is also making an active effort to center a more diverse range of body types in its campaigns and the celebrities it dresses; during NYFW, Ashley Graham wore the brand's ruby-red Maxine Gown to a launch party for her new wine brand, Lucci Lambrusco. It's also worth noting that the form-fitting silhouette is in itself a celebration of curves—but, admittedly, only up to a point. (Léger’s sizing range caps at XL, which fits a size 16).

Overall, Ochs’ plan to make Hervé Léger more accessible and appealing to consumers who have previously felt alienated or excluded is to emphasize the feel of its pieces above all else. She wants to focus on the emotion that comes up, the support you feel, when you put on a garment designed to fit you like a hug. “Women feel confident in our bandage dresses—and it radiates out of them,” she says.

The younger crowd certainly concurs: At the end of last month, Gen Z’s new favorite girlie and the 2026 Grammys’ “Best New Artist”, Olivia Dean, wore a candy-striped Hervé Léger bandage maxi dress, to a Universal Music Group artist showcase. Styled by Simone Beyene to be wrapped in pink, purple, green, yellow, and white bands, with a massive smile on her face and a microphone in hand, her joy was palpable.

“There’s a reason the bandage dress stays relevant and keeps coming back," Ochs says. "It might be in a different time, with different hair, makeup, and styling, but the dress itself doesn't change, and you can’t argue with that. A good dress is a good dress.”