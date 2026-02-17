I'm Predicting These Early-Spring Finds From Zara Will Be Sold Out By Next Month
Shop these under-$100 Zara finds before the rest of the internet does.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Marie Claire Daily
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sent weekly on Saturday
Marie Claire Self Checkout
Exclusive access to expert shopping and styling advice from Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief.
Once a week
Maire Claire Face Forward
Insider tips and recommendations for skin, hair, makeup, nails and more from Hannah Baxter, Marie Claire's beauty director.
Once a week
Livingetc
Your shortcut to the now and the next in contemporary home decoration, from designing a fashion-forward kitchen to decoding color schemes, and the latest interiors trends.
Delivered Daily
Homes & Gardens
The ultimate interior design resource from the world's leading experts - discover inspiring decorating ideas, color scheming know-how, garden inspiration and shopping expertise.
It may still be ridiculously cold in most parts of the country right now, but that isn't stopping me from daydreaming about spring fashion. I long for the days when I'll only need a light jacket to keep out the chill, but until then, I'm steadily building my wishlist of early-spring finds. Being the savvy shopper I am, though, all of my most-wanted picks cost less than $100 at Zara.
I'm not someone who overhauls my wardrobe at the start of every season—instead, I pick up a few trendy pieces that feel fresh. For spring 2026, I'm eyeing denim trends like straight-leg styles, fine-knit sweaters to layer with, and breezy boho dresses. I'm especially excited about all of the cool jackets, from funnel-neck picks to leather variations, that are sure to become the hero pieces in my spring outfits.
Thinking about all of the spring fashion trends I can wear soon is making the current cold weather almost bearable—for an end-of-winter pick-me-up, keep scrolling to shop all of the Zara early-spring finds that caught my eye. I'm predicting several of these picks will be sold out a month from now, so grab your favorites while you still can.
I've been looking for a high-neck leather jacket for a long time.
I'm predicting lace-trimmed pieces will be even bigger this spring.
I'm going all in on the straight denim trend for the next few months.
I'll be pairing this embroidered blouse with jeans for an easy French-girl look.
Funnel-neck jackets are my favorite spring outerwear trend, by far.
Take after fashion insiders and incorporate cool blue into your spring wardrobe.
Cuffed jeans are going to be everywhere in the next couple of months.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.