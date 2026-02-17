It may still be ridiculously cold in most parts of the country right now, but that isn't stopping me from daydreaming about spring fashion. I long for the days when I'll only need a light jacket to keep out the chill, but until then, I'm steadily building my wishlist of early-spring finds. Being the savvy shopper I am, though, all of my most-wanted picks cost less than $100 at Zara.

I'm not someone who overhauls my wardrobe at the start of every season—instead, I pick up a few trendy pieces that feel fresh. For spring 2026, I'm eyeing denim trends like straight-leg styles, fine-knit sweaters to layer with, and breezy boho dresses. I'm especially excited about all of the cool jackets, from funnel-neck picks to leather variations, that are sure to become the hero pieces in my spring outfits.

Thinking about all of the spring fashion trends I can wear soon is making the current cold weather almost bearable—for an end-of-winter pick-me-up, keep scrolling to shop all of the Zara early-spring finds that caught my eye. I'm predicting several of these picks will be sold out a month from now, so grab your favorites while you still can.

