Pairing Jeans and a Nice Top Is the Ultimate Low-Effort, High-Reward Spring Outfit Hack

As much as I hate to admit it, getting dressed doesn't always come easily to me. There are always going to be days when I look into my closet and feel uninspired—when that happens, I rely on tried-and-true outfit formulas to get me out the door. My go-to uniform changes with the seasons, but I'm all about wearing jeans and a cute top for spring, and since warm weather has arrived, I'm updating my rotation with new picks from Zara.

My favorite spring outfit may sound simple, but I like to keep it interesting with trending colors and silhouettes. That could mean pairing a cool blue-hued striped shirt and bootcut jeans one day, and opting for a cape top and cuffed denim another. Unexpected color combinations, for instance, like a baby pink knit and khaki-colored jeans, make the outfit fun, too. In short, a spring top-and-jeans look may be basic in theory, but it doesn't have to be in practice.

To prove it to you, I rounded up some spring tops and jeans that caught my eye at Zara. These under-$100 finds tap into the biggest spring and denim trends, yet they offer endless mix-and-matching potential. Say hello to your easiest (and perhaps your chicest) spring outfits.

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