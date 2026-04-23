Pairing Jeans and a Nice Top Is the Ultimate Low-Effort, High-Reward Spring Outfit Hack
28 finds from Zara to simplify your wardrobe.
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As much as I hate to admit it, getting dressed doesn't always come easily to me. There are always going to be days when I look into my closet and feel uninspired—when that happens, I rely on tried-and-true outfit formulas to get me out the door. My go-to uniform changes with the seasons, but I'm all about wearing jeans and a cute top for spring, and since warm weather has arrived, I'm updating my rotation with new picks from Zara.
My favorite spring outfit may sound simple, but I like to keep it interesting with trending colors and silhouettes. That could mean pairing a cool blue-hued striped shirt and bootcut jeans one day, and opting for a cape top and cuffed denim another. Unexpected color combinations, for instance, like a baby pink knit and khaki-colored jeans, make the outfit fun, too. In short, a spring top-and-jeans look may be basic in theory, but it doesn't have to be in practice.
To prove it to you, I rounded up some spring tops and jeans that caught my eye at Zara. These under-$100 finds tap into the biggest spring and denim trends, yet they offer endless mix-and-matching potential. Say hello to your easiest (and perhaps your chicest) spring outfits.Article continues below
These jeans with the top above and strappy kitten heels would make for a very cute spring outfit.
These cuffed jeans will add a cool boho vibe to your look.
Celebrities can't stop wearing cigarette jeans and I'm here for it.
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Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.