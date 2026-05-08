These Under-$100 Nordstrom Sale Finds Are My Hack to a Richer-Looking Vacation Wardrobe
From linen pants to breezy dresses, these picks only look expensive.
Ever since I returned from Europe a few weeks ago, I can't stop thinking about my next vacation. Part of my wanderlust comes from seeing new places, but it's also because of the chic vacation outfits I get to wear while abroad—after all, half the fun of any getaway is curating the packing list—and my next one has to be on a budget. I'm not worried, though, because Nordstrom's latest sale has so many great vacation finds for under $100.
The May Savings Event has arrived, bringing up to 25 percent off thousands of deals across every major category. I'm using it as a chance to build my dream vacation wardrobe—for whenever I book the next one. My cart is stocked with every kind of summery dress imaginable, from linen styles to elegant white dresses. I'm also picking up elevated basics like linen pants and tank tops for easy styling. Of course, I didn't forget about trending summer shoes, either.
Whether you have an upcoming getaway or not, the on-sale vacation wear at Nordstrom is too good to pass up. Ahead, dive into all of the under-$100 finds that will soon be in my carry-on. Don't wait to grab your favorites—you only have until May 11 to do so.
Comfortable flat sandals are a non-negotiable on vacation.
Vacation dressing doesn't get easier than a matching set.
Not only is this a chic swimsuit, but it also doubles as a bodysuit.
Pair this with a simple black top and sandals, and you've got an elegant white skirt outfit.
Chocolate brown and cobalt blue are an unexpected color combo I never knew I needed.
These thong heels could go with everything in my vacation wardrobe.
My favorite It girls are currently loving halter tops and I'm here for it.
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Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.