These Under-$100 Nordstrom Sale Finds Are My Hack to a Richer-Looking Vacation Wardrobe

Ever since I returned from Europe a few weeks ago, I can't stop thinking about my next vacation. Part of my wanderlust comes from seeing new places, but it's also because of the chic vacation outfits I get to wear while abroad—after all, half the fun of any getaway is curating the packing list—and my next one has to be on a budget. I'm not worried, though, because Nordstrom's latest sale has so many great vacation finds for under $100.

The May Savings Event has arrived, bringing up to 25 percent off thousands of deals across every major category. I'm using it as a chance to build my dream vacation wardrobe—for whenever I book the next one. My cart is stocked with every kind of summery dress imaginable, from linen styles to elegant white dresses. I'm also picking up elevated basics like linen pants and tank tops for easy styling. Of course, I didn't forget about trending summer shoes, either.

Whether you have an upcoming getaway or not, the on-sale vacation wear at Nordstrom is too good to pass up. Ahead, dive into all of the under-$100 finds that will soon be in my carry-on. Don't wait to grab your favorites—you only have until May 11 to do so.

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