Forget Butter Yellow—Chocolate Brown Is Everyone's Favorite Unexpected Summer Neutral
28 under-$100 pieces that look so rich.
If you were to take a peek into my closet, you would see lots of black and white. Some may say that's boring, but I say it's a testament to my minimalist wardrobe. However, I'm always open to experimenting with different neutrals (hello, butter yellow!). So, when I noticed my favorite It girls embracing an unexpected summer color trend—chocolate brown—I quickly jumped on board.
Chocolate brown typically crops up every year in the winter fashion cycle—it is a dark and moody color, after all. However, after spotting it in the wild too many times to count this season, I'm making a case for the rich brown shade as the new "it" summer neutral. It's not just me who favors the color, either. Two of my favorite affordable retailers, Zara and H&M, are stocked to the brim with chocolate brown pieces, so it's clear that a microtrend is afoot.
To help you see the potential of the expensive-looking color, I've curated the best chocolate brown pieces from Zara and H&M. I'm confident that these tank tops, linen pants, summery dresses, and more will become the backbone of your summer minimalist wardrobe. What's more, they all ring in at $100 and under, despite their rich-girl look.
I'd pair this top with wide-leg pants and flip-flops for a beachy boho vibe.
H&M styled these shorts with a button-down shirt and heeled flip-flops, and it's a look I want to recreate immediately.
In case your going-out outfits are in need of a refresh, this rich-looking top will do the trick.
A billowy dress like this fits right in with summer's boho fashion trend.
The next time you don't know what to wear on a sweltering hot day, throw this dress on with leather sandals.
