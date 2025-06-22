Forget Butter Yellow—Chocolate Brown Is Everyone's Favorite Unexpected Summer Neutral

If you were to take a peek into my closet, you would see lots of black and white. Some may say that's boring, but I say it's a testament to my minimalist wardrobe. However, I'm always open to experimenting with different neutrals (hello, butter yellow!). So, when I noticed my favorite It girls embracing an unexpected summer color trend—chocolate brown—I quickly jumped on board.

Chocolate brown typically crops up every year in the winter fashion cycle—it is a dark and moody color, after all. However, after spotting it in the wild too many times to count this season, I'm making a case for the rich brown shade as the new "it" summer neutral. It's not just me who favors the color, either. Two of my favorite affordable retailers, Zara and H&M, are stocked to the brim with chocolate brown pieces, so it's clear that a microtrend is afoot.

To help you see the potential of the expensive-looking color, I've curated the best chocolate brown pieces from Zara and H&M. I'm confident that these tank tops, linen pants, summery dresses, and more will become the backbone of your summer minimalist wardrobe. What's more, they all ring in at $100 and under, despite their rich-girl look.

ZARA, Zw Collection Pleated Midi Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Pleated Midi Dress

Your summer workwear wardrobe deserves this dress.

ZARA, Smooth Knit Basic Top
ZARA
Smooth Knit Basic Top

Swap out your go-to tank top for this pick.

ZARA, 100% Linen Palazzo Pants Zw Collection
ZARA
100% Linen Palazzo Pants Zw Collection

Linen pants are a summer staple—try out this shade for an elevated take.

ZARA, Linen Ruched Bustier Top
ZARA
Linen Ruched Bustier Top

This elevated tube top screams "90s fashion" and I'm obsessed.

ZARA, Zw Collection Satin Long Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Satin Long Dress

Say hello to your summer wedding guest dress.

ZARA, Textured Asymmetric Top
ZARA
Textured Asymmetric Top

I'd pair this top with wide-leg pants and flip-flops for a beachy boho vibe.

ZARA, Crochet Knit Mini Dress
ZARA
Crochet Knit Mini Dress

This beachy dress is a must-have on my vacation packing list.

ZARA, Textured V-Neck Top
ZARA
Textured V-Neck Top

This top will add a fun touch of texture to your look.

ZARA, Zw Collection Draped Midi Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Draped Midi Dress

Wear this draped number to your next date night.

ZARA, Asymmetric Polyamide Bodysuit With Scarf
ZARA
Asymmetric Polyamide Bodysuit With Scarf

A scarf top is peak rich-girl energy.

ZARA, Midi Skirt With Buttons
ZARA
Midi Skirt With Buttons

This is the ideal skirt to wear into the office.

ZARA, Smooth Knit Vest Top
ZARA
Smooth Knit Vest Top

Pair this top with dark wash jeans and you've got an easy, polished work look.

ZARA, V-Neck Top
ZARA
V-Neck Top

This babydoll top reminds me of the early aughts, so naturally, I'm a fan.

ZARA, Zw Collection Long Skirt
ZARA
Zw Collection Long Skirt

This silky slip skirt would elevate your most basic summer looks.

H&M, Draped Tube Top
H&M
Draped Tube Top

Carrie Bradshaw would so wear this tube top.

H&M, Rib-Knit Top
H&M
Rib-Knit Top

This ribbed pick is so much more elevated than your average T-shirt.

H&M, Cotton Shorts With Drawstring
H&M
Cotton Shorts With Drawstring

H&M styled these shorts with a button-down shirt and heeled flip-flops, and it's a look I want to recreate immediately.

Knot-Detail Dress
H&M
Knot-Detail Dress

The cut-outs on the neckline are so fun.

H&M, Side-Slit Skirt
H&M
Side-Slit Skirt

Side slits adds a sexy edge to this midi skirt.

Halterneck Top
H&M
Halterneck Top

In case your going-out outfits are in need of a refresh, this rich-looking top will do the trick.

H&M, Straight-Leg Pull-On Pants
H&M
Straight-Leg Pull-On Pants

Dress these comfy pants up with strappy heels for a day at the office.

H&M, Linen-Blend Vest
H&M
Linen-Blend Vest

I'd pair this vest with a slip skirt for an easy summer work outfit.

H&M, Linen-Blend Pants
H&M
Linen-Blend Pants

I have these linen pants in black, and I love them so much that I'm adding this color to my closet, too.

Button-Front Tunic Dress
H&M
Button-Front Tunic Dress

A billowy dress like this fits right in with summer's boho fashion trend.

Wide-Leg Drawstring Pants
H&M
Wide-Leg Drawstring Pants

The beaded drawstrings and gauzy fabric give these pants a beachy feel.

Square-Neck Twill Dress
H&M
Square-Neck Twill Dress

Imagine how many different ways you can style this shift dress.

Belted Pants
H&M
Belted Pants

I'm in need of summer workwear, so I put these pants in my cart ASAP.

A-Line Dress
H&M
A-Line Dress

The next time you don't know what to wear on a sweltering hot day, throw this dress on with leather sandals.

