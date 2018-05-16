Today's Top Stories
Bella Hadid's $38 Hoop Earrings Are Incredible—​and Still Available to Buy

They're from BaubleBar.

Bella Hadid packed so many gowns for the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, it's easy to forgot she had some casual street style looks stowed away in her suitcase too. The model took a break from walking the red carpet on Tuesday and left the Le Majestic hotel in a dressed down, yet still sexy, ensemble.

Her top, which looked like a cross between a bodysuit and one-third of a button-down shirt, was paired with high-waisted mom jeans and silver sandals. At first glance, Bella’s shirt looked like two separate pieces, but it was actually a cutout bodysuit from Fleur du Mal. The one piece featured a pointed collar and long sleeves. For accessories, she styled the look with Baublebar’s lucite hoop earrings and a Dior handbag.

If you're feeling inspired by Bella's easy street style outfit, you can still shop her exact earrings and bodysuit, below.

Courtesy

Fleur du Mal, $365 SHOP IT

Courtesy

BaubleBar, $38 SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
