If there's anyone we're eyeing for maternity fashion inspiration right now, it's Suki Waterhouse. It's only been a month since she settled the rumors (on stage in Mexico, at that), and since then, the English actress and singer has fully embraced her growing baby bump in style. Last time, Waterhouse was spotted casually strolling around London, opting for the cozy route via a unitard and chunky dad sneakers. But ever since she and Robert Pattinson finally confirmed their engagement, the mom-to-be has been amping up her pregnancy 'fits, with her most recent appearance one that tops all of her looks thus far. Waterhouse wore a sheer, wet-look dress that transformed her into a pregnant sea goddess.
Last night, the Daisy Jones & The Six star celebrated her belly in her most experimental way yet, wearing Di Petsa's trompe l'oeil wet gown to—what appears to be—a baby shower-slash-Christmas celebration. A carousel of photos taken by the "It" girl and her close friend Georgia May Jagger showed Waterhouse's flowy white ensemble in detail, with mesh "drenched-looking" panels hugging her growing bump, giving the illusion that she just emerged from the ocean. She accessorized the jaw-dropping number with white-and-gold embellished heels and diamond jewelry, which naturally included her $330,000 Toi et Moi ring.
Di Petsa is a favorite among the biggest celebrities on our style radar. In the past, A-listers from Bella Hadid, Chloe Bailey, and Zendaya have worn the British label's form-fitting dresses on numerous occasions, whether for glitzy red carpet events to elaborate outings and gracing very on-brand water campaigns. It also appears that Waterhouse isn't the first star to break out Di Petsa's now-archival wet dress; If not anything, it looks like the soon-to-be-mom took inspiration from Gigi Hadid's maternity editorial back in 2020, with Hadid opting for a sleeveless version of the gown. With Waterhouse bringing back the coveted dress to the forefront, perhaps we'll see more stars embrace the "soaking wet" look going forward.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
